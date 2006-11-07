Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 8, 03:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21395992006.11.07 07:15sell0.10audusd0.77340.82340.72342006.11.07 21:300.77340.000.000.000.00
21336902006.11.06 09:45buy0.10audusd0.76840.71840.81842006.11.07 05:450.77390.000.000.0155.00
21396522006.11.07 07:30buy0.20usdchf1.25151.20271.30272006.11.07 21:001.24990.000.000.00-25.60
21381462006.11.07 00:15buy0.10usdchf1.25511.20271.30272006.11.07 21:001.25000.000.000.00-40.80
21324722006.11.06 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.27061.22061.32062006.11.06 23:151.27300.000.000.0024.00
21381452006.11.07 00:15sell0.10eurusd1.27271.32501.22502006.11.07 21:151.27690.000.000.00-42.00
21396532006.11.07 07:30sell0.20eurusd1.27611.32501.22502006.11.07 21:151.27690.000.000.00-16.00
  0.00 0.00 0.01 -45.40
Closed P/L: -45.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21269432006.11.03 14:17sell0.90chfjpy93.920.000.00 94.240.000.003.36-244.73
21339452006.11.06 10:30sell0.10eurgbp0.66930.71930.6193 0.67070.000.000.76-26.68
21358232006.11.06 14:45sell0.10eurjpy150.41155.41145.41 150.350.000.00-0.855.10
21269442006.11.03 14:17buy0.50gbpjpy223.860.000.00 224.170.000.007.1292.23
21420952006.11.07 12:15sell0.10gbpjpy224.46229.46219.46 224.260.000.00-0.7111.90
21458352006.11.07 21:30buy0.10eurusd1.27771.22771.3277 1.27760.000.00-0.40-1.00
21458402006.11.07 21:30sell0.10usdchf1.24971.29971.1997 1.24920.000.00-0.644.00
21458782006.11.07 21:45buy0.10audusd0.77370.72370.8237 0.77260.000.000.01-11.00
  0.00 0.00 8.65 -170.18
 Floating P/L: -161.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -45.39 Floating P/L: -161.53 Margin: 486.97
Balance: 7 178.63 Equity: 7 017.10 Free Margin: 6 530.13
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 79.01 Gross Loss: 124.40 Total Net Profit: -45.39
Profit Factor: 0.64 Expected Payoff: -6.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 45.39 Maximal Drawdown: 124.40 (1.70%) Relative Drawdown: 1.70% (124.40)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (42.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (57.14%)
Largest profit trade: 55.01 loss trade: -42.00
Average profit trade: 26.34 loss trade: -31.10
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (79.01) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-124.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 79.01 (2) consecutive loss (count): -124.40 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4