|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 8, 03:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2139599
|2006.11.07 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7734
|0.8234
|0.7234
|2006.11.07 21:30
|0.7734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2133690
|2006.11.06 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7684
|0.7184
|0.8184
|2006.11.07 05:45
|0.7739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|55.00
|2139652
|2006.11.07 07:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2515
|1.2027
|1.3027
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.60
|2138146
|2006.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2551
|1.2027
|1.3027
|2006.11.07 21:00
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.80
|2132472
|2006.11.06 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2706
|1.2206
|1.3206
|2006.11.06 23:15
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|2138145
|2006.11.07 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2727
|1.3250
|1.2250
|2006.11.07 21:15
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|2139653
|2006.11.07 07:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2761
|1.3250
|1.2250
|2006.11.07 21:15
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-45.40
|Closed P/L:
|-45.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2126943
|2006.11.03 14:17
|sell
|0.90
|chfjpy
|93.92
|0.00
|0.00
|94.24
|0.00
|0.00
|3.36
|-244.73
|2133945
|2006.11.06 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6693
|0.7193
|0.6193
|0.6707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|-26.68
|2135823
|2006.11.06 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.41
|155.41
|145.41
|150.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|5.10
|2126944
|2006.11.03 14:17
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|223.86
|0.00
|0.00
|224.17
|0.00
|0.00
|7.12
|92.23
|2142095
|2006.11.07 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.46
|229.46
|219.46
|224.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|11.90
|2145835
|2006.11.07 21:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2777
|1.2277
|1.3277
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-1.00
|2145840
|2006.11.07 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2497
|1.2997
|1.1997
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|4.00
|2145878
|2006.11.07 21:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7737
|0.7237
|0.8237
|0.7726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-11.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.65
|-170.18
|Floating P/L:
|-161.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-45.39
|Floating P/L:
|-161.53
|Margin:
|486.97
|Balance:
|7 178.63
|Equity:
|7 017.10
|Free Margin:
|6 530.13
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|79.01
|Gross Loss:
|124.40
|Total Net Profit:
|-45.39
|Profit Factor:
|0.64
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|45.39
|Maximal Drawdown:
|124.40 (1.70%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.70% (124.40)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (42.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (57.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|55.01
|loss trade:
|-42.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.34
|loss trade:
|-31.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (79.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-124.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|79.01 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-124.40 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4