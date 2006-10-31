|Account: 461515
|Name: dedywind
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 8, 10:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4066372
|2006.10.31 05:43
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4162617
|2006.11.03 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2006.11.06 02:02
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|20.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4162626
|2006.11.03 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2552
|0.0000
|1.2532
|2006.11.06 02:02
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|15.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4162630
|2006.11.03 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8999
|0.0000
|1.9019
|2006.11.06 00:01
|1.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|20.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4162634
|2006.11.03 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.05
|0.00
|117.85
|2006.11.06 02:02
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|16.97
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4181019
|2006.11.06 12:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8983
|0.0000
|1.9003
|2006.11.07 03:26
|1.9003
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|20.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4198009
|2006.11.07 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.76
|0.00
|117.96
|2006.11.07 12:46
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.95
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4198010
|2006.11.07 07:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2768
|2006.11.07 21:58
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4198174
|2006.11.07 08:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2504
|0.0000
|1.2524
|2006.11.07 09:41
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.97
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4198671
|2006.11.07 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9040
|0.0000
|1.9053
|2006.11.07 21:59
|1.9053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4211988
|2006.11.07 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9089
|0.0000
|1.9053
|2006.11.07 21:59
|1.9053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-1[tp]
|4211998
|2006.11.07 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.47
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.11.07 21:54
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|4212006
|2006.11.07 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2799
|0.0000
|1.2768
|2006.11.07 21:58
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-1[tp]
|4212008
|2006.11.07 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2488
|2006.11.07 21:43
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.12
|278.87
|Closed P/L:
|274.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|274.75
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 274.75
|Equity:
|10 274.75
|Free Margin:
|10 274.75