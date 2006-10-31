FXDD

Account: 461515 Name: dedywind Currency: USD 2006 November 8, 10:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40663722006.10.31 05:43balanceDeposit10 000.00
41626172006.11.03 16:30buy0.10eurusd1.27000.00001.27202006.11.06 02:021.27200.000.00-0.7720.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
41626262006.11.03 16:30sell0.10usdchf1.25520.00001.25322006.11.06 02:021.25320.000.00-1.1215.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
41626302006.11.03 16:30buy0.10gbpusd1.89990.00001.90192006.11.06 00:011.90190.000.00-0.3620.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
41626342006.11.03 16:30sell0.10usdjpy118.050.00117.852006.11.06 02:02117.850.000.00-1.4816.97
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
41810192006.11.06 12:15buy0.10gbpusd1.89830.00001.90032006.11.07 03:261.90030.000.00-0.3920.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
41980092006.11.07 07:45buy0.10usdjpy117.760.00117.962006.11.07 12:46117.960.000.000.0016.95
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
41980102006.11.07 07:45sell0.10eurusd1.27670.00001.27682006.11.07 21:581.27680.000.000.00-1.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
41981742006.11.07 08:01buy0.10usdchf1.25040.00001.25242006.11.07 09:411.25240.000.000.0015.97
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
41986712006.11.07 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.90400.00001.90532006.11.07 21:591.90530.000.000.00-13.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
42119882006.11.07 18:00sell0.20gbpusd1.90890.00001.90532006.11.07 21:591.90530.000.000.0072.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-1[tp]
42119982006.11.07 18:00buy0.10usdjpy117.470.00117.672006.11.07 21:54117.670.000.000.0017.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
42120062006.11.07 18:00sell0.20eurusd1.27990.00001.27682006.11.07 21:581.27680.000.000.0062.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-1[tp]
42120082006.11.07 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.24680.00001.24882006.11.07 21:431.24880.000.000.0016.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v3-0[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -4.12 278.87
Closed P/L: 274.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 274.75 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 274.75 Equity: 10 274.75 Free Margin: 10 274.75