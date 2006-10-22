Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1274975 Name: CA_RSI_M30 Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
140728292006.10.22 16:51balanceDeposit5 000.00
141274052006.10.23 14:30sell0.10usdchf1.26790.00001.26642006.10.23 18:401.26640.000.000.0011.84
141274102006.10.23 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.25470.00001.25622006.10.23 15:001.25490.000.000.002.00
141613822006.10.24 08:30sell0.10usdchf1.26950.00001.26802006.10.24 15:131.26800.000.000.0011.83
142768842006.10.26 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.26360.00001.26702006.10.27 09:141.26700.000.000.72-34.00
142779022006.10.26 04:32sell0.20eurusd1.26290.00001.26702006.10.27 09:141.26700.000.001.44-82.00
142960202006.10.26 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.25810.00001.25962006.10.26 10:301.25790.000.000.00-1.59
142970522006.10.26 10:30sell0.30eurusd1.26560.00001.26702006.10.27 09:141.26700.000.002.16-42.00
143188252006.10.26 15:30sell0.50eurusd1.26730.00001.26702006.10.27 09:141.26700.000.003.6015.00
143332312006.10.26 18:30sell0.80eurusd1.26860.00001.26702006.10.27 09:141.26700.000.005.76128.00
143332542006.10.26 18:30buy0.10usdchf1.25470.00001.25622006.10.26 19:001.25360.000.000.00-8.77
143550292006.10.27 02:30sell1.30eurusd1.27070.00001.26702006.10.27 09:141.26700.000.000.00481.00
  0.00 0.00 13.68 481.31
Closed P/L: 494.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144113152006.10.27 14:30sell0.10audusd0.76870.00000.7670 0.76890.000.000.00-2.00
144168592006.10.27 15:30sell0.20audusd0.76810.00000.7670 0.76890.000.000.00-16.00
144243042006.10.27 19:32sell0.30audusd0.76870.00000.7670 0.76890.000.000.00-6.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -24.00
 Floating P/L: -24.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 494.99 Floating P/L: -24.00 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 5 494.99 Equity: 5 470.99 Free Margin: 4 870.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 659.03 Gross Loss: 164.04 Total Net Profit: 494.99
Profit Factor: 4.02 Expected Payoff: 45.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 138.37 Maximal Drawdown: 164.04 (3.26%) Relative Drawdown: 3.26% (164.04)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (54.55%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (45.45%)
Largest profit trade: 481.00 loss trade: -80.56
Average profit trade: 109.84 loss trade: -32.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (633.36) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-164.04)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 633.36 (3) consecutive loss (count): -164.04 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 5