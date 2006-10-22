|Account: 1274975
|Name: CA_RSI_M30
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14072829
|2006.10.22 16:51
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|14127405
|2006.10.23 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2679
|0.0000
|1.2664
|2006.10.23 18:40
|1.2664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.84
|14127410
|2006.10.23 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.10.23 15:00
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|14161382
|2006.10.24 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2680
|2006.10.24 15:13
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.83
|14276884
|2006.10.26 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2636
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-34.00
|14277902
|2006.10.26 04:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2629
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|-82.00
|14296020
|2006.10.26 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2581
|0.0000
|1.2596
|2006.10.26 10:30
|1.2579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|14297052
|2006.10.26 10:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2656
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-42.00
|14318825
|2006.10.26 15:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|15.00
|14333231
|2006.10.26 18:30
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|5.76
|128.00
|14333254
|2006.10.26 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2562
|2006.10.26 19:00
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.77
|14355029
|2006.10.27 02:30
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|481.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.68
|481.31
|Closed P/L:
|494.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14411315
|2006.10.27 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7687
|0.0000
|0.7670
|0.7689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|14416859
|2006.10.27 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7681
|0.0000
|0.7670
|0.7689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|14424304
|2006.10.27 19:32
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7687
|0.0000
|0.7670
|0.7689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|Floating P/L:
|-24.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|494.99
|Floating P/L:
|-24.00
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|5 494.99
|Equity:
|5 470.99
|Free Margin:
|4 870.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|659.03
|Gross Loss:
|164.04
|Total Net Profit:
|494.99
|Profit Factor:
|4.02
|Expected Payoff:
|45.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|138.37
|Maximal Drawdown:
|164.04 (3.26%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.26% (164.04)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (54.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (45.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|481.00
|loss trade:
|-80.56
|Average
|profit trade:
|109.84
|loss trade:
|-32.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (633.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-164.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|633.36 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-164.04 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|5