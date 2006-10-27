|Account: 1274964
|Name: CA_RSI_M15
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14409964
|2006.10.27 14:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2496
|0.0000
|1.2511
|2006.10.27 14:45
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.22
|14407400
|2006.10.27 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2490
|0.0000
|1.2509
|2006.10.27 14:30
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.81
|14354542
|2006.10.27 02:17
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2673
|2006.10.27 07:03
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|272.00
|14332596
|2006.10.26 18:16
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2673
|2006.10.27 07:03
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|85.00
|14316920
|2006.10.26 15:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2667
|0.0000
|1.2673
|2006.10.27 07:03
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-18.00
|14293834
|2006.10.26 08:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2660
|0.0000
|1.2673
|2006.10.27 07:03
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|-26.00
|14276225
|2006.10.26 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2638
|0.0000
|1.2673
|2006.10.27 07:03
|1.2673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-35.00
|14353325
|2006.10.27 01:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.54
|0.00
|150.41
|2006.10.27 05:14
|150.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.96
|14348160
|2006.10.27 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.60
|0.00
|150.41
|2006.10.27 05:14
|150.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.04
|14293833
|2006.10.26 08:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2578
|0.0000
|1.2593
|2006.10.26 09:00
|1.2573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.98
|14276511
|2006.10.26 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2611
|0.0000
|1.2626
|2006.10.26 04:00
|1.2606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.97
|14116029
|2006.10.23 10:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2659
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.10.24 15:39
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-1.58
|14156971
|2006.10.24 06:45
|sell
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2681
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.10.24 15:39
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|215.64
|14149399
|2006.10.24 01:45
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2677
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.10.24 15:39
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.42
|14145513
|2006.10.24 00:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.10.24 15:39
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.49
|14099678
|2006.10.23 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2626
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.10.24 15:39
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-26.86
|14125291
|2006.10.23 13:45
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2678
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.10.24 15:39
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|42.65
|14125315
|2006.10.23 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2563
|2006.10.23 14:00
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|14116009
|2006.10.23 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2561
|0.0000
|1.2576
|2006.10.23 11:00
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|14072818
|2006.10.22 16:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|647.78
|Closed P/L:
|648.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14407238
|2006.10.27 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2731
|0.0000
|1.2719
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|14409921
|2006.10.27 14:15
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7682
|0.0000
|0.7667
|0.7689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|14424446
|2006.10.27 19:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2736
|0.0000
|1.2719
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|Floating P/L:
|-12.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|648.80
|Floating P/L:
|-12.00
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|5 648.80
|Equity:
|5 636.80
|Free Margin:
|5 236.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|800.35
|Gross Loss:
|151.55
|Total Net Profit:
|648.80
|Profit Factor:
|5.28
|Expected Payoff:
|34.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|13.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|74.68 (1.39%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.39% (74.68)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (42.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (57.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|272.00
|loss trade:
|-34.28
|Average
|profit trade:
|100.04
|loss trade:
|-13.78
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (362.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-74.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|362.55 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-74.68 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2