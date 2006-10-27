Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1274964 Name: CA_RSI_M15 Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144099642006.10.27 14:15buy0.20usdchf1.24960.00001.25112006.10.27 14:451.24840.000.000.00-19.22
144074002006.10.27 14:00buy0.10usdchf1.24900.00001.25092006.10.27 14:301.24840.000.000.00-4.81
143545422006.10.27 02:17sell0.80eurusd1.27070.00001.26732006.10.27 07:031.26730.000.000.00272.00
143325962006.10.26 18:16sell0.50eurusd1.26900.00001.26732006.10.27 07:031.26730.000.003.6085.00
143169202006.10.26 15:00sell0.30eurusd1.26670.00001.26732006.10.27 07:031.26730.000.002.16-18.00
142938342006.10.26 08:55sell0.20eurusd1.26600.00001.26732006.10.27 07:031.26730.000.001.44-26.00
142762252006.10.26 03:30sell0.10eurusd1.26380.00001.26732006.10.27 07:031.26730.000.000.72-35.00
143533252006.10.27 01:45sell0.20eurjpy150.540.00150.412006.10.27 05:14150.410.000.000.0021.96
143481602006.10.27 00:45sell0.10eurjpy150.600.00150.412006.10.27 05:14150.410.000.000.0016.04
142938332006.10.26 08:55buy0.10usdchf1.25780.00001.25932006.10.26 09:001.25730.000.000.00-3.98
142765112006.10.26 03:45buy0.10usdchf1.26110.00001.26262006.10.26 04:001.26060.000.000.00-3.97
141160292006.10.23 10:45sell0.20usdchf1.26590.00001.26602006.10.24 15:391.26600.000.00-2.30-1.58
141569712006.10.24 06:45sell1.30usdchf1.26810.00001.26602006.10.24 15:391.26600.000.000.00215.64
141493992006.10.24 01:45sell0.80usdchf1.26770.00001.26602006.10.24 15:391.26600.000.000.00107.42
141455132006.10.24 00:15sell0.50usdchf1.26700.00001.26602006.10.24 15:391.26600.000.000.0039.49
140996782006.10.23 08:00sell0.10usdchf1.26260.00001.26602006.10.24 15:391.26600.000.00-1.15-26.86
141252912006.10.23 13:45sell0.30usdchf1.26780.00001.26602006.10.24 15:391.26600.000.00-3.4542.65
141253152006.10.23 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.25480.00001.25632006.10.23 14:001.25450.000.000.00-3.00
141160092006.10.23 10:45buy0.10eurusd1.25610.00001.25762006.10.23 11:001.25510.000.000.00-10.00
140728182006.10.22 16:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 1.02 647.78
Closed P/L: 648.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144072382006.10.27 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.27310.00001.2719 1.27360.000.000.00-5.00
144099212006.10.27 14:15sell0.10audusd0.76820.00000.7667 0.76890.000.000.00-7.00
144244462006.10.27 19:45sell0.20eurusd1.27360.00001.2719 1.27360.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -12.00
 Floating P/L: -12.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 648.80 Floating P/L: -12.00 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 5 648.80 Equity: 5 636.80 Free Margin: 5 236.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 800.35 Gross Loss: 151.55 Total Net Profit: 648.80
Profit Factor: 5.28 Expected Payoff: 34.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 13.00 Maximal Drawdown: 74.68 (1.39%) Relative Drawdown: 1.39% (74.68)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (42.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (57.89%)
Largest profit trade: 272.00 loss trade: -34.28
Average profit trade: 100.04 loss trade: -13.78
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (362.55) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-74.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 362.55 (3) consecutive loss (count): -74.68 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2