Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1274979 Name: CA_RSI_H1 Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
140728332006.10.22 16:58balanceDeposit5 000.00
141286882006.10.23 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.25510.00001.25662006.10.23 16:001.25420.000.000.00-9.00
141287332006.10.23 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.26710.00001.26662006.10.24 15:251.26660.000.00-1.153.95
141332592006.10.23 17:00sell0.20usdchf1.26760.00001.26662006.10.24 15:251.26660.000.00-2.3015.79
141630502006.10.24 09:00sell0.30usdchf1.26870.00001.26662006.10.24 15:251.26660.000.000.0049.74
142960252006.10.26 10:00sell0.10eurjpy150.220.00150.262006.10.27 06:26150.260.000.00-1.05-3.38
142960582006.10.26 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.26600.00001.26712006.10.27 09:141.26710.000.000.72-11.00
143014112006.10.26 12:00sell0.20eurusd1.26540.00001.26712006.10.27 09:141.26710.000.001.44-34.00
143342622006.10.26 19:00sell0.30eurusd1.26890.00001.26712006.10.27 09:141.26710.000.002.1654.00
143343122006.10.26 19:00buy0.10usdchf1.25400.00001.25552006.10.26 20:011.25410.000.000.000.80
143537982006.10.27 02:00sell0.20eurjpy150.510.00150.262006.10.27 06:26150.260.000.000.0042.20
143562872006.10.27 03:01sell0.50eurusd1.27020.00001.26712006.10.27 09:141.26710.000.000.00155.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.18 264.10
Closed P/L: 263.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144146302006.10.27 15:00sell0.10audusd0.76800.00000.7665 0.76890.000.000.00-9.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -9.00
 Floating P/L: -9.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 263.92 Floating P/L: -9.00 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 5 263.92 Equity: 5 254.92 Free Margin: 5 154.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 320.19 Gross Loss: 56.27 Total Net Profit: 263.92
Profit Factor: 5.69 Expected Payoff: 23.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 9.00 Maximal Drawdown: 32.56 (0.64%) Relative Drawdown: 0.64% (32.56)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 155.00 loss trade: -32.56
Average profit trade: 45.74 loss trade: -14.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (66.83) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-32.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 211.16 (2) consecutive loss (count): -32.56 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1