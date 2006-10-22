|Account: 1274979
|Name: CA_RSI_H1
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 27, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14072833
|2006.10.22 16:58
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|14128688
|2006.10.23 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2566
|2006.10.23 16:00
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|14128733
|2006.10.23 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2666
|2006.10.24 15:25
|1.2666
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|3.95
|14133259
|2006.10.23 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2676
|0.0000
|1.2666
|2006.10.24 15:25
|1.2666
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|15.79
|14163050
|2006.10.24 09:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2687
|0.0000
|1.2666
|2006.10.24 15:25
|1.2666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.74
|14296025
|2006.10.26 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.22
|0.00
|150.26
|2006.10.27 06:26
|150.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-3.38
|14296058
|2006.10.26 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2660
|0.0000
|1.2671
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-11.00
|14301411
|2006.10.26 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2654
|0.0000
|1.2671
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|-34.00
|14334262
|2006.10.26 19:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2689
|0.0000
|1.2671
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|54.00
|14334312
|2006.10.26 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2555
|2006.10.26 20:01
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|14353798
|2006.10.27 02:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.51
|0.00
|150.26
|2006.10.27 06:26
|150.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.20
|14356287
|2006.10.27 03:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2702
|0.0000
|1.2671
|2006.10.27 09:14
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|155.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|264.10
|Closed P/L:
|263.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14414630
|2006.10.27 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7680
|0.0000
|0.7665
|0.7689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|Floating P/L:
|-9.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|263.92
|Floating P/L:
|-9.00
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|5 263.92
|Equity:
|5 254.92
|Free Margin:
|5 154.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|320.19
|Gross Loss:
|56.27
|Total Net Profit:
|263.92
|Profit Factor:
|5.69
|Expected Payoff:
|23.99
|Absolute Drawdown:
|9.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|32.56 (0.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.64% (32.56)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (63.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (36.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|155.00
|loss trade:
|-32.56
|Average
|profit trade:
|45.74
|loss trade:
|-14.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (66.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-32.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|211.16 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-32.56 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1