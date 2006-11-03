Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1274975 Name: CA_RSI_M30 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
149045662006.11.03 18:30sell0.20gbpchf2.38500.00002.38392006.11.03 19:572.38390.000.000.0017.55
149028602006.11.03 17:30sell0.10gbpchf2.38610.00002.38392006.11.03 19:572.38390.000.000.0017.55
149061692006.11.03 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.25500.00001.25352006.11.03 19:471.25350.000.000.0011.97
148978362006.11.03 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.27060.00001.27212006.11.03 16:311.27020.000.000.00-4.00
147070752006.11.01 20:32sell0.30audusd0.77540.00000.77352006.11.02 00:300.77350.000.00-1.3557.00
146685492006.11.01 12:30sell0.20audusd0.77490.00000.77352006.11.02 00:300.77350.000.00-0.9028.00
146308382006.10.31 19:00sell0.10audusd0.77420.00000.77352006.11.02 00:300.77350.000.00-0.607.00
146644922006.11.01 11:00buy0.10eurgbp0.66840.00000.66992006.11.01 11:300.66770.000.000.00-13.36
146295912006.10.31 18:30sell0.20eurusd1.27640.00001.27502006.11.01 07:521.27500.000.001.4428.00
146276032006.10.31 18:01sell0.10eurusd1.27680.00001.27502006.11.01 07:521.27500.000.000.7218.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.69 167.71
Closed P/L: 167.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
149074342006.11.03 19:30sell0.10eurjpy150.060.00149.91 150.100.000.00-1.05-3.39
  0.00 0.00 -1.05 -3.39
 Floating P/L: -4.44
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 167.02 Floating P/L: -4.44 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 6 123.93 Equity: 6 119.49 Free Margin: 6 019.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 184.38 Gross Loss: 17.36 Total Net Profit: 167.02
Profit Factor: 10.62 Expected Payoff: 16.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 13.36 (0.22%) Relative Drawdown: 0.22% (13.36)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 55.65 loss trade: -13.36
Average profit trade: 23.05 loss trade: -8.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (89.15) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-13.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 89.15 (3) consecutive loss (count): -13.36 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1