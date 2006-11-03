|Account: 1274975
|Name: CA_RSI_M30
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14904566
|2006.11.03 18:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3850
|0.0000
|2.3839
|2006.11.03 19:57
|2.3839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.55
|14902860
|2006.11.03 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3861
|0.0000
|2.3839
|2006.11.03 19:57
|2.3839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.55
|14906169
|2006.11.03 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2550
|0.0000
|1.2535
|2006.11.03 19:47
|1.2535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|14897836
|2006.11.03 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2706
|0.0000
|1.2721
|2006.11.03 16:31
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|14707075
|2006.11.01 20:32
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7754
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.02 00:30
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|57.00
|14668549
|2006.11.01 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7749
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.02 00:30
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|28.00
|14630838
|2006.10.31 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7742
|0.0000
|0.7735
|2006.11.02 00:30
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|7.00
|14664492
|2006.11.01 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6684
|0.0000
|0.6699
|2006.11.01 11:30
|0.6677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.36
|14629591
|2006.10.31 18:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2750
|2006.11.01 07:52
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|28.00
|14627603
|2006.10.31 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2750
|2006.11.01 07:52
|1.2750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|167.71
|Closed P/L:
|167.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14907434
|2006.11.03 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.06
|0.00
|149.91
|150.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-3.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-3.39
|Floating P/L:
|-4.44
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|167.02
|Floating P/L:
|-4.44
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|6 123.93
|Equity:
|6 119.49
|Free Margin:
|6 019.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|184.38
|Gross Loss:
|17.36
|Total Net Profit:
|167.02
|Profit Factor:
|10.62
|Expected Payoff:
|16.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|13.36 (0.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.22% (13.36)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|55.65
|loss trade:
|-13.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.05
|loss trade:
|-8.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (89.15)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-13.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|89.15 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.36 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1