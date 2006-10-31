|Account: 1288720
|Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_05
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14617602
|2006.10.31 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3731
|0.0000
|2.3751
|2006.11.01 08:45
|2.3744
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|10.44
|14624729
|2006.10.31 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.23
|0.00
|149.43
|2006.11.01 15:54
|149.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|17.08
|14658382
|2006.11.01 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2422
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|14658448
|2006.11.01 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14693559
|2006.11.01 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3739
|0.0000
|2.3759
|2006.11.01 19:13
|2.3759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|14719247
|2006.11.02 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7723
|0.0000
|0.7743
|2006.11.02 10:34
|0.7743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14748821
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|0.00
|149.30
|2006.11.02 11:32
|149.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|116.79
|Closed P/L:
|119.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14887998
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.7650
|0.7718
|0.7697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-1.00
|14831452
|2006.11.03 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2770
|1.2653
|1.2748
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-54.00
|14888023
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2707
|1.2653
|1.2748
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|18.00
|14830776
|2006.11.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2498
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-65.40
|14889624
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2498
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|14.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.96
|-88.04
|Floating P/L:
|-94.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|119.29
|Floating P/L:
|-94.00
|Margin:
|700.00
|Balance:
|5 246.48
|Equity:
|5 152.48
|Free Margin:
|4 452.48
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|119.29
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|119.29
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|17.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.04
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (119.29)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|119.29 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0