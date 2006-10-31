Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288717 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_04 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
146176032006.10.31 16:00buy0.10gbpchf2.37310.00002.37512006.11.01 08:452.37440.000.001.5910.44
146247312006.10.31 17:15buy0.10eurjpy149.230.00149.432006.11.01 15:54149.430.000.000.9117.08
146583812006.11.01 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.24420.00001.24222006.11.01 15:001.24220.000.000.0016.10
146584472006.11.01 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.27590.00001.27792006.11.01 15:001.27790.000.000.0020.00
146935502006.11.01 16:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37380.00002.37582006.11.01 19:082.37580.000.000.0016.07
147192462006.11.02 01:45buy0.10audusd0.77230.00000.77432006.11.02 10:340.77430.000.000.0020.00
147488222006.11.02 10:30buy0.10eurjpy149.100.00149.302006.11.02 11:32149.300.000.000.0017.10
  0.00 0.00 2.50 116.79
Closed P/L: 119.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
148880082006.11.03 14:45buy0.10audusd0.76980.00000.7718 0.76970.000.000.09-1.00
148314582006.11.03 08:31buy0.10eurusd1.27700.00001.2748 1.27160.000.00-0.87-54.00
148880332006.11.03 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.27070.00001.2748 1.27160.000.00-1.7318.00
148307752006.11.03 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.24570.00001.2498 1.25390.000.00-1.15-65.40
148895802006.11.03 15:00sell0.20usdchf1.25480.00001.2498 1.25390.000.00-2.3014.36
  0.00 0.00 -5.96 -88.04
 Floating P/L: -94.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 119.29 Floating P/L: -94.00 Margin: 700.00
Balance: 5 246.48 Equity: 5 152.48 Free Margin: 4 452.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 119.29 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 119.29
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 17.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 17.04 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (119.29) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 119.29 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0