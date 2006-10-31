Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288716 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_03 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
146175952006.10.31 16:00buy0.10gbpchf2.37310.00002.37512006.11.01 08:452.37440.000.001.5910.44
146247302006.10.31 17:15buy0.10eurjpy149.230.00149.432006.11.01 15:54149.430.000.000.9117.08
146583792006.11.01 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.24420.00001.24222006.11.01 15:001.24220.000.000.0016.10
146584452006.11.01 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.27590.00001.27792006.11.01 15:001.27790.000.000.0020.00
146935532006.11.01 16:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37380.00002.37582006.11.01 19:082.37580.000.000.0016.07
146936312006.11.01 16:15sell0.10eurgbp0.66890.00000.66692006.11.03 09:450.66890.000.001.960.00
147192452006.11.02 01:45buy0.10audusd0.77230.00000.77432006.11.02 10:340.77430.000.000.0020.00
147488152006.11.02 10:30buy0.10eurjpy149.100.00149.302006.11.02 11:32149.300.000.000.0017.10
148325052006.11.03 09:00buy0.10eurjpy149.540.00149.742006.11.03 13:31149.740.000.000.0017.00
  0.00 0.00 4.46 133.79
Closed P/L: 138.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
148880062006.11.03 14:45buy0.10audusd0.76980.00000.7718 0.76970.000.000.09-1.00
148314542006.11.03 08:31buy0.10eurusd1.27700.00001.2748 1.27160.000.00-0.87-54.00
148880322006.11.03 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.27070.00001.2748 1.27160.000.00-1.7318.00
148307782006.11.03 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.24570.00001.2498 1.25390.000.00-1.15-65.40
148895812006.11.03 15:00sell0.20usdchf1.25480.00001.2498 1.25390.000.00-2.3014.36
  0.00 0.00 -5.96 -88.04
 Floating P/L: -94.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 138.25 Floating P/L: -94.00 Margin: 700.00
Balance: 5 265.44 Equity: 5 171.44 Free Margin: 4 471.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 138.25 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 138.25
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 15.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 15.36 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (138.25) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 138.25 (9) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 0