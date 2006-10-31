|Account: 1288716
|Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_03
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14617595
|2006.10.31 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3731
|0.0000
|2.3751
|2006.11.01 08:45
|2.3744
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|10.44
|14624730
|2006.10.31 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.23
|0.00
|149.43
|2006.11.01 15:54
|149.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|17.08
|14658379
|2006.11.01 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2422
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|14658445
|2006.11.01 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14693553
|2006.11.01 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3738
|0.0000
|2.3758
|2006.11.01 19:08
|2.3758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|14693631
|2006.11.01 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6689
|0.0000
|0.6669
|2006.11.03 09:45
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|0.00
|14719245
|2006.11.02 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7723
|0.0000
|0.7743
|2006.11.02 10:34
|0.7743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14748815
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|0.00
|149.30
|2006.11.02 11:32
|149.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|14832505
|2006.11.03 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.54
|0.00
|149.74
|2006.11.03 13:31
|149.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.46
|133.79
|Closed P/L:
|138.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14888006
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7718
|0.7697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-1.00
|14831454
|2006.11.03 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2748
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-54.00
|14888032
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2748
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|18.00
|14830778
|2006.11.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2498
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-65.40
|14889581
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2498
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|14.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.96
|-88.04
|Floating P/L:
|-94.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|138.25
|Floating P/L:
|-94.00
|Margin:
|700.00
|Balance:
|5 265.44
|Equity:
|5 171.44
|Free Margin:
|4 471.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|138.25
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|138.25
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|15.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.36
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (138.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|138.25 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0