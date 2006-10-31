Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1288710 Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_02 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145618282006.10.31 09:31buy0.10eurgbp0.66800.00000.67002006.11.01 16:000.66960.000.00-0.7030.50
146175942006.10.31 16:00buy0.10gbpchf2.37310.00002.37512006.11.01 08:452.37440.000.001.5910.44
146247322006.10.31 17:15buy0.10eurjpy149.230.00149.432006.11.01 15:54149.430.000.000.9117.08
146256842006.10.31 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.27710.00001.27512006.11.01 07:521.27510.000.000.7220.00
146284122006.10.31 18:15buy0.10usdchf1.24270.00001.24472006.11.01 07:071.24470.000.000.9916.07
146295842006.10.31 18:30sell0.10audusd0.77460.00000.77262006.11.02 00:310.77260.000.00-0.6020.00
146583772006.11.01 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.24420.00001.24222006.11.01 15:001.24220.000.000.0016.10
146584492006.11.01 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.27590.00001.27792006.11.01 15:001.27790.000.000.0020.00
146596462006.11.01 09:15sell0.10gbpchf2.37470.00002.37272006.11.01 15:202.37270.000.000.0016.10
146882862006.11.01 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.27820.00001.27622006.11.01 15:521.27620.000.000.0020.00
146894552006.11.01 15:45buy0.10usdchf1.24310.00001.24512006.11.01 20:111.24510.000.000.0016.06
146935542006.11.01 16:15buy0.10gbpchf2.37380.00002.37582006.11.01 19:082.37580.000.000.0016.07
146936322006.11.01 16:15sell0.10eurgbp0.66890.00000.66692006.11.03 09:450.66890.000.001.960.00
146967072006.11.01 17:00sell0.10eurjpy149.430.00149.232006.11.02 09:40149.230.000.00-3.1517.11
147192412006.11.02 01:45buy0.10audusd0.77230.00000.77432006.11.02 10:340.77430.000.000.0020.00
147488182006.11.02 10:30buy0.10eurjpy149.100.00149.302006.11.02 11:32149.300.000.000.0017.10
147508282006.11.02 11:00sell0.10audusd0.77350.00000.77152006.11.03 13:300.77150.000.00-0.1520.00
147848282006.11.02 17:15sell0.10eurjpy149.600.00149.402006.11.03 06:47149.630.000.00-1.05-2.57
148325042006.11.03 09:00buy0.10eurjpy149.540.00149.742006.11.03 13:31149.740.000.000.0017.00
  0.00 0.00 0.52 307.06
Closed P/L: 307.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
148880072006.11.03 14:45buy0.10audusd0.76980.00000.7718 0.76970.000.000.09-1.00
148382502006.11.03 10:00buy0.10eurgbp0.66920.00000.6712 0.66880.000.00-0.70-7.61
148894802006.11.03 15:00sell0.10eurjpy149.880.00149.68 150.100.000.00-1.05-18.63
148314532006.11.03 08:31buy0.10eurusd1.27700.00001.2748 1.27160.000.00-0.87-54.00
148880162006.11.03 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.27070.00001.2748 1.27160.000.00-1.7318.00
148383382006.11.03 10:00sell0.10gbpchf2.37760.00002.3756 2.38370.000.00-1.97-48.65
148307792006.11.03 08:15sell0.10usdchf1.24570.00001.2494 1.25390.000.00-1.15-65.40
148895142006.11.03 15:00sell0.20usdchf1.25430.00001.2494 1.25390.000.00-2.306.38
  0.00 0.00 -9.68 -170.91
 Floating P/L: -180.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 307.58 Floating P/L: -180.59 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 5 510.63 Equity: 5 330.04 Free Margin: 4 330.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 311.20 Gross Loss: 3.62 Total Net Profit: 307.58
Profit Factor: 85.97 Expected Payoff: 16.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.62 (0.07%) Relative Drawdown: 0.07% (3.62)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (94.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.26%)
Largest profit trade: 29.80 loss trade: -3.62
Average profit trade: 17.29 loss trade: -3.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (272.39) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 272.39 (15) consecutive loss (count): -3.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1