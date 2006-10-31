|Account: 1288714
|Name: CA_RSI_M15_V3_01
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14561827
|2006.10.31 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6680
|0.0000
|0.6700
|2006.11.01 16:00
|0.6696
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|30.50
|14617593
|2006.10.31 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3731
|0.0000
|2.3751
|2006.11.01 08:45
|2.3744
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|10.44
|14624727
|2006.10.31 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.23
|0.00
|149.43
|2006.11.01 15:54
|149.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|17.08
|14625687
|2006.10.31 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2751
|2006.11.01 07:52
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|20.00
|14628413
|2006.10.31 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2447
|2006.11.01 07:07
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|16.07
|14629585
|2006.10.31 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7746
|0.0000
|0.7726
|2006.11.02 00:31
|0.7726
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|20.00
|14658378
|2006.11.01 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2422
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|14658444
|2006.11.01 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14659645
|2006.11.01 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3747
|0.0000
|2.3727
|2006.11.01 15:20
|2.3727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|14688278
|2006.11.01 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2782
|0.0000
|1.2762
|2006.11.01 15:52
|1.2762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14689457
|2006.11.01 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2431
|0.0000
|1.2451
|2006.11.01 20:11
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.06
|14693555
|2006.11.01 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3738
|0.0000
|2.3758
|2006.11.01 19:08
|2.3758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.07
|14693633
|2006.11.01 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6689
|0.0000
|0.6669
|2006.11.03 09:45
|0.6689
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|0.00
|14696708
|2006.11.01 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.43
|0.00
|149.23
|2006.11.02 09:40
|149.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|17.11
|14719242
|2006.11.02 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7723
|0.0000
|0.7743
|2006.11.02 10:34
|0.7743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14748820
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|0.00
|149.30
|2006.11.02 11:32
|149.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|14750827
|2006.11.02 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7735
|0.0000
|0.7715
|2006.11.03 13:30
|0.7715
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|20.00
|14784827
|2006.11.02 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.60
|0.00
|149.40
|2006.11.03 06:47
|149.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-2.57
|14832503
|2006.11.03 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.54
|0.00
|149.74
|2006.11.03 13:31
|149.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|307.06
|Closed P/L:
|307.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14888000
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7718
|0.7697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-1.00
|14838251
|2006.11.03 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6692
|0.0000
|0.6712
|0.6688
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-7.61
|14889487
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.88
|0.00
|149.68
|150.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-18.63
|14831451
|2006.11.03 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2770
|0.0000
|1.2748
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-54.00
|14888015
|2006.11.03 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2707
|0.0000
|1.2748
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|18.00
|14838339
|2006.11.03 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3776
|0.0000
|2.3756
|2.3837
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|-48.65
|14830774
|2006.11.03 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2497
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-65.40
|14894786
|2006.11.03 15:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2547
|0.0000
|1.2497
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|12.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.68
|-164.53
|Floating P/L:
|-174.21
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|307.58
|Floating P/L:
|-174.21
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|5 510.63
|Equity:
|5 336.42
|Free Margin:
|4 336.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|311.20
|Gross Loss:
|3.62
|Total Net Profit:
|307.58
|Profit Factor:
|85.97
|Expected Payoff:
|16.19
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.62 (0.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.07% (3.62)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (94.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|29.80
|loss trade:
|-3.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.29
|loss trade:
|-3.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (272.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|272.39 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.62 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1