Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1274964 Name: CA_RSI_M15 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
149009152006.11.03 17:00sell0.10gbpchf2.38570.00002.38422006.11.03 19:182.38420.000.000.0011.96
148317132006.11.03 08:45buy0.10eurjpy149.520.00149.672006.11.03 09:00149.500.000.000.00-1.71
147488272006.11.02 10:30buy0.10eurjpy149.100.00149.252006.11.02 10:45149.070.000.000.00-2.57
146615412006.11.01 10:00sell0.10gbpchf2.37620.00002.37422006.11.01 14:542.37420.000.000.0016.08
146624392006.11.01 10:15sell0.20gbpchf2.37590.00002.37422006.11.01 14:542.37420.000.000.0027.33
146641082006.11.01 10:45sell0.30gbpchf2.37540.00002.37422006.11.01 14:542.37420.000.000.0028.94
146641152006.11.01 10:45buy0.10eurgbp0.66820.00000.66972006.11.01 11:000.66800.000.000.00-3.82
146615512006.11.01 10:00buy0.10eurgbp0.66840.00000.66992006.11.01 10:160.66810.000.000.00-5.72
146393402006.11.01 00:15sell0.20audusd0.77490.00000.77332006.11.01 09:410.77330.000.000.0032.00
146295892006.10.31 18:30sell0.10audusd0.77460.00000.77332006.11.01 09:410.77330.000.00-0.1513.00
146256862006.10.31 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.27710.00001.27562006.11.01 07:051.27560.000.000.7215.00
  0.00 0.00 0.57 130.49
Closed P/L: 131.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
148864692006.11.03 14:30sell0.10eurjpy149.890.00149.81 150.100.000.00-1.05-17.79
148900182006.11.03 15:00sell0.20eurjpy149.870.00149.81 150.100.000.00-2.10-38.96
148948272006.11.03 15:15sell0.30eurjpy149.890.00149.81 150.100.000.00-3.15-53.36
148978322006.11.03 16:00sell0.10usdchf1.25460.00001.2531 1.25390.000.00-1.155.58
149074492006.11.03 19:30sell0.50eurjpy150.050.00149.81 150.100.000.00-5.25-21.18
  0.00 0.00 -12.70 -125.71
 Floating P/L: -138.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 131.06 Floating P/L: -138.41 Margin: 1 200.00
Balance: 6 302.27 Equity: 6 163.86 Free Margin: 4 963.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 144.88 Gross Loss: 13.82 Total Net Profit: 131.06
Profit Factor: 10.48 Expected Payoff: 11.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.54 (0.15%) Relative Drawdown: 0.15% (9.54)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 32.00 loss trade: -5.72
Average profit trade: 20.70 loss trade: -3.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (72.35) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-9.54)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 72.35 (3) consecutive loss (count): -9.54 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2