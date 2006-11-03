|Account: 1274964
|Name: CA_RSI_M15
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14900915
|2006.11.03 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3857
|0.0000
|2.3842
|2006.11.03 19:18
|2.3842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.96
|14831713
|2006.11.03 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.52
|0.00
|149.67
|2006.11.03 09:00
|149.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.71
|14748827
|2006.11.02 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.10
|0.00
|149.25
|2006.11.02 10:45
|149.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.57
|14661541
|2006.11.01 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3762
|0.0000
|2.3742
|2006.11.01 14:54
|2.3742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.08
|14662439
|2006.11.01 10:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3759
|0.0000
|2.3742
|2006.11.01 14:54
|2.3742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.33
|14664108
|2006.11.01 10:45
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3754
|0.0000
|2.3742
|2006.11.01 14:54
|2.3742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.94
|14664115
|2006.11.01 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6682
|0.0000
|0.6697
|2006.11.01 11:00
|0.6680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.82
|14661551
|2006.11.01 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6684
|0.0000
|0.6699
|2006.11.01 10:16
|0.6681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.72
|14639340
|2006.11.01 00:15
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7749
|0.0000
|0.7733
|2006.11.01 09:41
|0.7733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|14629589
|2006.10.31 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7746
|0.0000
|0.7733
|2006.11.01 09:41
|0.7733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|13.00
|14625686
|2006.10.31 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2756
|2006.11.01 07:05
|1.2756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|130.49
|Closed P/L:
|131.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14886469
|2006.11.03 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|149.89
|0.00
|149.81
|150.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-17.79
|14890018
|2006.11.03 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.87
|0.00
|149.81
|150.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-38.96
|14894827
|2006.11.03 15:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|149.89
|0.00
|149.81
|150.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|-53.36
|14897832
|2006.11.03 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2546
|0.0000
|1.2531
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|5.58
|14907449
|2006.11.03 19:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|150.05
|0.00
|149.81
|150.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.25
|-21.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.70
|-125.71
|Floating P/L:
|-138.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|131.06
|Floating P/L:
|-138.41
|Margin:
|1 200.00
|Balance:
|6 302.27
|Equity:
|6 163.86
|Free Margin:
|4 963.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|144.88
|Gross Loss:
|13.82
|Total Net Profit:
|131.06
|Profit Factor:
|10.48
|Expected Payoff:
|11.91
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.54 (0.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.15% (9.54)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (63.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (36.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|32.00
|loss trade:
|-5.72
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.70
|loss trade:
|-3.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (72.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-9.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|72.35 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.54 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2