|Account: 1274979
|Name: CA_RSI_H1
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14414630
|2006.10.27 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7680
|0.0000
|0.7694
|2006.11.02 08:00
|0.7713
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-33.00
|14426607
|2006.10.29 22:47
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7686
|0.0000
|0.7694
|2006.11.02 08:00
|0.7713
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|-54.00
|14449814
|2006.10.30 06:01
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7689
|0.0000
|0.7694
|2006.11.02 08:00
|0.7713
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|-72.00
|14635375
|2006.10.31 22:00
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7736
|0.0000
|0.7694
|2006.11.02 08:00
|0.7713
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|115.00
|14900963
|2006.11.03 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2006.11.03 18:00
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|-42.00
|Closed P/L:
|-48.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14908755
|2006.11.03 20:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2536
|0.0000
|1.2521
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-2.39
|14908880
|2006.11.03 20:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3825
|0.0000
|2.3810
|2.3837
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|-9.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.12
|-11.96
|Floating P/L:
|-15.08
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-48.90
|Floating P/L:
|-15.08
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|5 200.68
|Equity:
|5 185.60
|Free Margin:
|4 985.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|114.75
|Gross Loss:
|163.65
|Total Net Profit:
|-48.90
|Profit Factor:
|0.70
|Expected Payoff:
|-9.78
|Absolute Drawdown:
|50.90
|Maximal Drawdown:
|163.65 (3.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.05% (163.65)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.75
|loss trade:
|-74.25
|Average
|profit trade:
|57.38
|loss trade:
|-54.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (112.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-163.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|112.75 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-163.65 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3