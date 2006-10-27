Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1274979 Name: CA_RSI_H1 Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144146302006.10.27 15:00sell0.10audusd0.76800.00000.76942006.11.02 08:000.77130.000.00-0.90-33.00
144266072006.10.29 22:47sell0.20audusd0.76860.00000.76942006.11.02 08:000.77130.000.00-1.50-54.00
144498142006.10.30 06:01sell0.30audusd0.76890.00000.76942006.11.02 08:000.77130.000.00-2.25-72.00
146353752006.10.31 22:00sell0.50audusd0.77360.00000.76942006.11.02 08:000.77130.000.00-2.25115.00
149009632006.11.03 17:01buy0.10eurusd1.27050.00001.27202006.11.03 18:001.27070.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.90 -42.00
Closed P/L: -48.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
149087552006.11.03 20:32sell0.10usdchf1.25360.00001.2521 1.25390.000.00-1.15-2.39
149088802006.11.03 20:33sell0.10gbpchf2.38250.00002.3810 2.38370.000.00-1.97-9.57
  0.00 0.00 -3.12 -11.96
 Floating P/L: -15.08
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -48.90 Floating P/L: -15.08 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 5 200.68 Equity: 5 185.60 Free Margin: 4 985.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 114.75 Gross Loss: 163.65 Total Net Profit: -48.90
Profit Factor: 0.70 Expected Payoff: -9.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 50.90 Maximal Drawdown: 163.65 (3.05%) Relative Drawdown: 3.05% (163.65)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 112.75 loss trade: -74.25
Average profit trade: 57.38 loss trade: -54.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (112.75) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-163.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 112.75 (1) consecutive loss (count): -163.65 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3