Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000066464 Name: asctrend_m5_5 Currency: USD 2006 October 25, 14:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14574812006.10.10 11:31balanceDeposit5 000.00
15358682006.10.20 08:27sell0.20usdjpy118.280.000.002006.10.20 12:56118.320.000.000.00-6.76
15358992006.10.20 08:36buy0.20gbpusd1.87780.00000.00002006.10.20 13:001.88000.000.000.0044.00
15550082006.10.24 09:30buy0.20usdjpy119.550.000.002006.10.24 13:41119.570.000.000.003.35
15572452006.10.24 14:46sell0.20usdchf1.26830.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.26600.000.000.0036.33
15572492006.10.24 14:46buy0.20gbpusd1.87200.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.87440.000.000.0048.00
15572602006.10.24 14:47buy0.20eurusd1.25470.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.25680.000.000.0042.00
15631002006.10.25 10:25sell0.20usdjpy119.120.000.002006.10.25 14:24119.150.000.000.00-5.04
15631022006.10.25 10:25buy0.20gbpusd1.87600.00000.00002006.10.25 14:241.87710.000.000.0022.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 183.88
Closed P/L: 183.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 183.88 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 183.88 Equity: 5 183.88 Free Margin: 5 183.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 195.68 Gross Loss: 11.80 Total Net Profit: 183.88
Profit Factor: 16.58 Expected Payoff: 22.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 6.76 Maximal Drawdown: 6.76 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (6.76)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -6.76
Average profit trade: 32.61 loss trade: -5.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (195.68) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 195.68 (6) consecutive loss (count): -6.76 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1