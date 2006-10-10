Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000066464
|Name: asctrend_m5_5
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 24, 19:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1457481
|2006.10.10 11:31
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1535868
|2006.10.20 08:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.20 12:56
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.76
|1535899
|2006.10.20 08:36
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8778
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.20 13:00
|1.8800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|1555008
|2006.10.24 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.24 13:41
|119.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|1557245
|2006.10.24 14:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 19:41
|1.2660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.33
|1557249
|2006.10.24 14:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 19:41
|1.8744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|1557260
|2006.10.24 14:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2547
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.10.24 19:41
|1.2568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.92
|Closed P/L:
|166.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|166.92
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 166.92
|Equity:
|5 166.92
|Free Margin:
|5 166.92
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|173.68
|Gross Loss:
|6.76
|Total Net Profit:
|166.92
|Profit Factor:
|25.69
|Expected Payoff:
|27.82
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|6.76
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.76 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.14% (6.76)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-6.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|34.74
|loss trade:
|-6.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (173.68)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|173.68 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.76 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1