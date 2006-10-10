Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000066464 Name: asctrend_m5_5 Currency: USD 2006 October 24, 19:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14574812006.10.10 11:31balanceDeposit5 000.00
15358682006.10.20 08:27sell0.20usdjpy118.280.000.002006.10.20 12:56118.320.000.000.00-6.76
15358992006.10.20 08:36buy0.20gbpusd1.87780.00000.00002006.10.20 13:001.88000.000.000.0044.00
15550082006.10.24 09:30buy0.20usdjpy119.550.000.002006.10.24 13:41119.570.000.000.003.35
15572452006.10.24 14:46sell0.20usdchf1.26830.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.26600.000.000.0036.33
15572492006.10.24 14:46buy0.20gbpusd1.87200.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.87440.000.000.0048.00
15572602006.10.24 14:47buy0.20eurusd1.25470.00000.00002006.10.24 19:411.25680.000.000.0042.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 166.92
Closed P/L: 166.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 166.92 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 166.92 Equity: 5 166.92 Free Margin: 5 166.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 173.68 Gross Loss: 6.76 Total Net Profit: 166.92
Profit Factor: 25.69 Expected Payoff: 27.82  
Absolute Drawdown: 6.76 Maximal Drawdown: 6.76 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (6.76)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -6.76
Average profit trade: 34.74 loss trade: -6.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (173.68) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 173.68 (5) consecutive loss (count): -6.76 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1