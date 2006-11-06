Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 9, 16:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8181142006.11.06 05:19buy0.40eurusd1.27061.26301.27312006.11.06 22:181.27310.000.00-3.46100.00
8174892006.11.05 22:02buy0.20eurusd1.27211.26301.27462006.11.06 22:181.27310.000.00-1.7320.00
8201622006.11.06 22:18buy0.20eurusd1.27321.26411.27572006.11.07 04:251.27570.000.000.0050.00
8207352006.11.07 04:25buy0.20eurusd1.27601.26691.27852006.11.07 13:581.27850.000.000.0050.00
8218812006.11.07 13:59buy0.20eurusd1.27851.26941.28102006.11.07 14:431.28100.000.000.0050.00
8232972006.11.07 20:11buy1.60eurusd1.27661.27201.27912006.11.07 22:051.27790.000.00-13.84208.00
8231712006.11.07 19:43buy0.80eurusd1.27811.27201.28062006.11.07 22:051.27800.000.00-6.92-8.00
8226672006.11.07 16:09buy0.40eurusd1.27961.27201.28212006.11.07 22:051.27790.000.00-3.46-68.00
8222832006.11.07 14:43buy0.20eurusd1.28121.27211.28372006.11.07 22:051.27800.000.00-1.73-64.00
8243222006.11.08 09:06sell0.40eurusd1.27931.28691.27682006.11.08 13:401.27680.000.000.00100.00
8234472006.11.07 22:05sell0.20eurusd1.27781.28691.27532006.11.08 13:401.27690.000.000.0018.00
8271802006.11.09 13:03sell0.80eurusd1.27961.28571.27712006.11.09 13:301.27840.000.000.0096.00
8263892006.11.09 07:56sell0.40eurusd1.27811.28571.27562006.11.09 13:301.27820.000.000.00-4.00
8248862006.11.08 13:40sell0.20eurusd1.27661.28571.27412006.11.09 13:301.27830.000.004.32-34.00
8275742006.11.09 13:30sell0.20eurusd1.27831.28741.27582006.11.09 13:471.27580.000.000.0050.00
8279202006.11.09 13:47sell0.20eurusd1.27561.28471.27312006.11.09 16:361.28470.000.000.00-182.00
8280902006.11.09 14:04sell0.40eurusd1.27721.28481.27472006.11.09 16:371.28480.000.000.00-304.00
8282112006.11.09 14:58sell0.80eurusd1.27871.28481.27622006.11.09 16:371.28480.000.000.00-488.00
8289102006.11.09 16:25sell3.20eurusd1.28181.28491.27932006.11.09 16:371.28480.000.000.00-960.00
8282722006.11.09 15:02sell1.60eurusd1.28031.28491.27782006.11.09 16:371.28490.000.000.00-736.00
  0.00 0.00 -26.82 -2 106.00
Closed P/L: -2 132.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8291322006.11.09 16:37buy0.20eurusd1.28491.27581.2874 1.28340.000.000.00-30.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.00
 Floating P/L: -30.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 132.82 Floating P/L: -30.00 Margin: 256.98
Balance: 8 481.78 Equity: 8 451.78 Free Margin: 8 194.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 722.97 Gross Loss: 2 855.79 Total Net Profit: -2 132.82
Profit Factor: 0.25 Expected Payoff: -106.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 132.82 Maximal Drawdown: 2 670.00 (23.94%) Relative Drawdown: 23.94% (2 670.00)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 11 (36.36%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 194.16 loss trade: -960.00
Average profit trade: 72.30 loss trade: -285.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (458.97) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-2 670.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 458.97 (6) consecutive loss (count): -2 670.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3