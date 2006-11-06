|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 7, 18:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|818114
|2006.11.06 05:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2706
|1.2630
|1.2731
|2006.11.06 22:18
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|100.00
|817489
|2006.11.05 22:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2721
|1.2630
|1.2746
|2006.11.06 22:18
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|20.00
|820162
|2006.11.06 22:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2641
|1.2757
|2006.11.07 04:25
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|820735
|2006.11.07 04:25
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2760
|1.2669
|1.2785
|2006.11.07 13:58
|1.2785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|821881
|2006.11.07 13:59
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2785
|1.2694
|1.2810
|2006.11.07 14:43
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.19
|270.00
|Closed P/L:
|264.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|822283
|2006.11.07 14:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2812
|1.2721
|1.2837
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|822667
|2006.11.07 16:09
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2720
|1.2821
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|Floating P/L:
|40.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|264.81
|Floating P/L:
|40.00
|Margin:
|768.08
|Balance:
|10 879.41
|Equity:
|10 919.41
|Free Margin:
|10 151.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|264.81
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|264.81
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|52.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|96.54
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|52.96
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (264.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|264.81 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0