Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 7, 18:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8181142006.11.06 05:19buy0.40eurusd1.27061.26301.27312006.11.06 22:181.27310.000.00-3.46100.00
8174892006.11.05 22:02buy0.20eurusd1.27211.26301.27462006.11.06 22:181.27310.000.00-1.7320.00
8201622006.11.06 22:18buy0.20eurusd1.27321.26411.27572006.11.07 04:251.27570.000.000.0050.00
8207352006.11.07 04:25buy0.20eurusd1.27601.26691.27852006.11.07 13:581.27850.000.000.0050.00
8218812006.11.07 13:59buy0.20eurusd1.27851.26941.28102006.11.07 14:431.28100.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.19 270.00
Closed P/L: 264.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8222832006.11.07 14:43buy0.20eurusd1.28121.27211.2837 1.28080.000.000.00-8.00
8226672006.11.07 16:09buy0.40eurusd1.27961.27201.2821 1.28080.000.000.0048.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
 Floating P/L: 40.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 264.81 Floating P/L: 40.00 Margin: 768.08
Balance: 10 879.41 Equity: 10 919.41 Free Margin: 10 151.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 264.81 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 264.81
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 52.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 96.54 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 52.96 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (264.81) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 264.81 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0