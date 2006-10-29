Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 04:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8020592006.10.29 21:01sell0.10eurusd1.27351.28261.27102006.10.30 13:311.27100.000.000.0025.00
8039622006.10.30 12:22buy0.20usdchf1.24741.23981.24992006.10.30 13:311.24990.000.000.0039.99
8020682006.10.29 21:01buy0.10usdchf1.24901.23991.25152006.10.30 13:311.25030.000.000.0010.40
8044792006.10.30 13:58buy0.20usdchf1.24891.24131.25142006.10.31 07:251.25140.000.001.9639.96
8043182006.10.30 13:31buy0.10usdchf1.25061.24151.25312006.10.31 07:251.25170.000.000.988.79
8045042006.10.30 14:09sell0.20eurusd1.27211.27971.26962006.10.31 07:251.26960.000.001.4450.00
8043132006.10.30 13:31sell0.10eurusd1.27061.27971.26812006.10.31 07:261.26980.000.000.728.00
8074092006.10.31 12:13buy0.20usdchf1.25061.24301.25312006.10.31 15:261.24300.000.000.00-122.28
8063852006.10.31 07:25buy0.10usdchf1.25211.24301.25462006.10.31 15:261.24300.000.000.00-73.21
8083832006.10.31 15:25buy3.20usdchf1.24381.24221.24632006.10.31 15:261.24270.000.000.00-283.25
8078612006.10.31 15:00buy0.40usdchf1.24881.24271.25132006.10.31 15:261.24270.000.000.00-196.35
8081722006.10.31 15:10buy1.60usdchf1.24531.24221.24782006.10.31 15:261.24270.000.000.00-334.75
8079822006.10.31 15:06buy0.80usdchf1.24691.24231.24942006.10.31 15:261.24260.000.000.00-276.84
8084962006.10.31 15:30sell3.20eurusd1.27751.27911.27502006.10.31 19:441.27600.000.000.00480.00
8082312006.10.31 15:12sell1.60eurusd1.27601.27911.27352006.10.31 19:441.27610.000.000.00-16.00
8080412006.10.31 15:07sell0.80eurusd1.27441.27901.27192006.10.31 19:441.27600.000.000.00-128.00
8079022006.10.31 15:01sell0.40eurusd1.27291.27901.27042006.10.31 19:441.27610.000.000.00-128.00
8077952006.10.31 14:57sell0.20eurusd1.27131.27891.26882006.10.31 19:441.27600.000.000.00-94.00
8063942006.10.31 07:26sell0.10eurusd1.26981.27891.26732006.10.31 19:441.27610.000.000.00-63.00
8109702006.11.01 13:17sell0.40usdchf1.24591.25201.24342006.11.01 14:001.24470.000.000.0038.56
8100852006.10.31 22:40sell0.20usdchf1.24441.25201.24192006.11.01 14:001.24450.000.000.00-1.61
8084222006.10.31 15:26sell0.10usdchf1.24281.25191.24032006.11.01 14:001.24470.000.00-1.14-15.26
8110612006.11.01 14:01sell0.10usdchf1.24461.25371.24212006.11.01 15:001.24210.000.000.0020.12
8112272006.11.01 15:01sell0.40eurusd1.27921.28531.27672006.11.01 15:111.27810.000.000.0044.00
8111622006.11.01 15:00sell0.20eurusd1.27761.28521.27512006.11.01 15:111.27800.000.000.00-8.00
8094972006.10.31 19:45sell0.10eurusd1.27581.28491.27332006.11.01 15:111.27780.000.000.72-20.00
8124672006.11.02 00:50buy0.40eurusd1.27481.26871.27732006.11.02 06:061.27590.000.000.0044.00
8115742006.11.01 15:53buy0.20eurusd1.27631.26871.27882006.11.02 06:061.27600.000.00-5.19-6.00
8113922006.11.01 15:11buy0.10eurusd1.27791.26881.28042006.11.02 06:071.27610.000.00-2.60-18.00
8125272006.11.02 01:16sell0.80usdchf1.24651.25111.24402006.11.02 10:321.24520.000.000.0083.52
8120202006.11.01 20:11sell0.40usdchf1.24491.25101.24242006.11.02 10:321.24530.000.00-13.68-12.85
8115212006.11.01 15:51sell0.20usdchf1.24321.25081.24072006.11.02 10:331.24520.000.00-6.84-32.12
8112072006.11.01 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.24171.25081.23922006.11.02 10:331.24510.000.00-3.42-27.31
8127922006.11.02 06:57buy0.20eurusd1.27491.26731.27742006.11.02 12:471.27740.000.000.0050.00
8127212006.11.02 06:08buy0.10eurusd1.27641.26731.27892006.11.02 12:471.27740.000.000.0010.00
8137022006.11.02 13:42buy0.20eurusd1.27591.26831.27842006.11.03 04:451.27760.000.00-1.7334.00
8135692006.11.02 12:48buy0.10eurusd1.27741.26831.27992006.11.03 04:451.27760.000.00-0.872.00
8133112006.11.02 10:33sell0.10usdchf1.24491.25401.24242006.11.03 04:451.24530.000.00-1.14-3.21
  0.00 0.00 -30.79 -871.70
Closed P/L: -902.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -902.49 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 614.60 Equity: 10 614.60 Free Margin: 10 614.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 990.84 Gross Loss: 1 893.33 Total Net Profit: -902.49
Profit Factor: 0.52 Expected Payoff: -23.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 099.44 Maximal Drawdown: 1 286.68 (10.99%) Relative Drawdown: 10.99% (1 286.68)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 21 (38.10%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (52.94%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (44.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 21 (55.26%)
Largest profit trade: 480.00 loss trade: -334.75
Average profit trade: 58.28 loss trade: -90.16
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (187.24) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 286.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 480.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1 286.68 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3