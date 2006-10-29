|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 3, 04:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|802059
|2006.10.29 21:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2735
|1.2826
|1.2710
|2006.10.30 13:31
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|803962
|2006.10.30 12:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2474
|1.2398
|1.2499
|2006.10.30 13:31
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.99
|802068
|2006.10.29 21:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2490
|1.2399
|1.2515
|2006.10.30 13:31
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.40
|804479
|2006.10.30 13:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2489
|1.2413
|1.2514
|2006.10.31 07:25
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|39.96
|804318
|2006.10.30 13:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2506
|1.2415
|1.2531
|2006.10.31 07:25
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|8.79
|804504
|2006.10.30 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2721
|1.2797
|1.2696
|2006.10.31 07:25
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|50.00
|804313
|2006.10.30 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2706
|1.2797
|1.2681
|2006.10.31 07:26
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|8.00
|807409
|2006.10.31 12:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2506
|1.2430
|1.2531
|2006.10.31 15:26
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-122.28
|806385
|2006.10.31 07:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2521
|1.2430
|1.2546
|2006.10.31 15:26
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.21
|808383
|2006.10.31 15:25
|buy
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2438
|1.2422
|1.2463
|2006.10.31 15:26
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-283.25
|807861
|2006.10.31 15:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2488
|1.2427
|1.2513
|2006.10.31 15:26
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.35
|808172
|2006.10.31 15:10
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2453
|1.2422
|1.2478
|2006.10.31 15:26
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-334.75
|807982
|2006.10.31 15:06
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2469
|1.2423
|1.2494
|2006.10.31 15:26
|1.2426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-276.84
|808496
|2006.10.31 15:30
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2775
|1.2791
|1.2750
|2006.10.31 19:44
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|808231
|2006.10.31 15:12
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2760
|1.2791
|1.2735
|2006.10.31 19:44
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|808041
|2006.10.31 15:07
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2744
|1.2790
|1.2719
|2006.10.31 19:44
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|807902
|2006.10.31 15:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2729
|1.2790
|1.2704
|2006.10.31 19:44
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|807795
|2006.10.31 14:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2713
|1.2789
|1.2688
|2006.10.31 19:44
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|806394
|2006.10.31 07:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2698
|1.2789
|1.2673
|2006.10.31 19:44
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|810970
|2006.11.01 13:17
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2459
|1.2520
|1.2434
|2006.11.01 14:00
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.56
|810085
|2006.10.31 22:40
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2520
|1.2419
|2006.11.01 14:00
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|808422
|2006.10.31 15:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2428
|1.2519
|1.2403
|2006.11.01 14:00
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|-15.26
|811061
|2006.11.01 14:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2446
|1.2537
|1.2421
|2006.11.01 15:00
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.12
|811227
|2006.11.01 15:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2792
|1.2853
|1.2767
|2006.11.01 15:11
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|811162
|2006.11.01 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2776
|1.2852
|1.2751
|2006.11.01 15:11
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|809497
|2006.10.31 19:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2758
|1.2849
|1.2733
|2006.11.01 15:11
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-20.00
|812467
|2006.11.02 00:50
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2748
|1.2687
|1.2773
|2006.11.02 06:06
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|811574
|2006.11.01 15:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2763
|1.2687
|1.2788
|2006.11.02 06:06
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.19
|-6.00
|811392
|2006.11.01 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2779
|1.2688
|1.2804
|2006.11.02 06:07
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|-18.00
|812527
|2006.11.02 01:16
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2465
|1.2511
|1.2440
|2006.11.02 10:32
|1.2452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.52
|812020
|2006.11.01 20:11
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2449
|1.2510
|1.2424
|2006.11.02 10:32
|1.2453
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.68
|-12.85
|811521
|2006.11.01 15:51
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2432
|1.2508
|1.2407
|2006.11.02 10:33
|1.2452
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.84
|-32.12
|811207
|2006.11.01 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2417
|1.2508
|1.2392
|2006.11.02 10:33
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.42
|-27.31
|812792
|2006.11.02 06:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2749
|1.2673
|1.2774
|2006.11.02 12:47
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|812721
|2006.11.02 06:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.2673
|1.2789
|2006.11.02 12:47
|1.2774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|813702
|2006.11.02 13:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2759
|1.2683
|1.2784
|2006.11.03 04:45
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|34.00
|813569
|2006.11.02 12:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2774
|1.2683
|1.2799
|2006.11.03 04:45
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|2.00
|813311
|2006.11.02 10:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2449
|1.2540
|1.2424
|2006.11.03 04:45
|1.2453
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|-3.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.79
|-871.70
|Closed P/L:
|-902.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-902.49
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 614.60
|Equity:
|10 614.60
|Free Margin:
|10 614.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|990.84
|Gross Loss:
|1 893.33
|Total Net Profit:
|-902.49
|Profit Factor:
|0.52
|Expected Payoff:
|-23.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 099.44
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 286.68 (10.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.99% (1 286.68)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (38.10%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (52.94%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (44.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|21 (55.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|480.00
|loss trade:
|-334.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|58.28
|loss trade:
|-90.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (187.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 286.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|480.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 286.68 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3