Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 27, 19:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7102302006.10.16 09:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
7102392006.10.16 09:04buy0.10eurusd1.25191.24281.25442006.10.17 00:361.25440.000.00-0.8725.00
7102362006.10.16 09:03sell0.10usdchf1.27171.28081.26922006.10.17 00:451.26920.000.00-1.1219.70
7171412006.10.17 06:14sell0.20usdchf1.27091.27851.26842006.10.17 07:551.26840.000.000.0039.42
7168132006.10.17 00:45sell0.10usdchf1.26931.27841.26682006.10.17 07:551.26830.000.000.007.88
7186022006.10.17 12:30buy0.40eurusd1.25131.24521.25382006.10.17 12:321.25240.000.000.0044.00
7171392006.10.17 06:14buy0.20eurusd1.25301.24541.25552006.10.17 12:321.25250.000.000.00-10.00
7167932006.10.17 00:36buy0.10eurusd1.25451.24541.25702006.10.17 12:321.25230.000.000.00-22.00
7182792006.10.17 10:47sell0.20usdchf1.26941.27701.26692006.10.17 13:411.26690.000.000.0039.48
7175082006.10.17 07:56sell0.10usdchf1.26791.27701.26542006.10.17 13:411.26660.000.000.0010.26
7196412006.10.17 15:42sell0.40eurusd1.25621.26231.25372006.10.17 18:111.25490.000.000.0052.00
7187902006.10.17 13:40sell0.20eurusd1.25471.26231.25222006.10.17 18:111.25500.000.000.00-6.00
7186332006.10.17 12:32sell0.10eurusd1.25241.26151.24992006.10.17 18:111.25490.000.000.00-25.00
7211872006.10.17 18:12sell0.10eurusd1.25481.26391.25232006.10.18 12:501.25230.000.000.7225.00
7298342006.10.18 13:11sell1.60usdchf1.27281.27591.27032006.10.18 17:141.27140.000.000.00176.18
7297382006.10.18 13:02sell0.80usdchf1.27121.27581.26872006.10.18 17:151.27150.000.000.00-18.88
7294122006.10.18 12:38sell0.40usdchf1.26961.27571.26712006.10.18 17:151.27160.000.000.00-62.91
7215252006.10.17 18:50sell0.20usdchf1.26801.27561.26552006.10.18 17:151.27150.000.00-2.24-55.05
7188572006.10.17 13:42sell0.10usdchf1.26651.27561.26402006.10.18 17:151.27120.000.00-1.12-36.97
7320542006.10.18 17:15sell0.10usdchf1.27111.28021.26862006.10.19 07:191.26860.000.00-3.3519.71
7403282006.10.19 07:19sell0.10usdchf1.26841.27751.26592006.10.19 07:431.26590.000.000.0019.75
7418812006.10.19 09:00sell0.80eurusd1.25681.26141.25432006.10.19 12:391.25550.000.000.00104.00
7405182006.10.19 07:32sell0.40eurusd1.25521.26131.25272006.10.19 12:391.25560.000.000.00-16.00
7333862006.10.18 19:17sell0.20eurusd1.25371.26131.25122006.10.19 12:391.25550.000.004.32-36.00
7296042006.10.18 12:50sell0.10eurusd1.25221.26131.24972006.10.19 12:391.25570.000.002.16-35.00
7407952006.10.19 07:43sell0.10usdchf1.26561.27471.26312006.10.19 13:261.26310.000.000.0019.79
7442272006.10.19 13:26sell0.10usdchf1.26251.27161.26002006.10.19 16:011.26000.000.000.0019.84
7463762006.10.19 16:03sell0.20usdchf1.26121.26881.25872006.10.19 17:201.25870.000.000.0039.73
7463102006.10.19 16:01sell0.10usdchf1.25971.26881.25722006.10.19 17:211.25880.000.000.007.15
7476552006.10.19 17:21sell0.10usdchf1.25871.26781.25622006.10.19 18:081.25620.000.000.0019.90
7560252006.10.20 06:19sell0.40usdchf1.25891.26501.25642006.10.20 08:331.25780.000.000.0034.98
7492452006.10.19 19:00sell0.20usdchf1.25731.26491.25482006.10.20 08:341.25790.000.00-2.26-9.54
7484282006.10.19 18:08sell0.10usdchf1.25581.26491.25332006.10.20 08:351.25800.000.00-1.13-17.49
7483802006.10.19 18:07sell3.20eurusd1.26311.26471.26062006.10.20 09:511.26150.000.0023.04512.00
7472672006.10.19 17:08sell1.60eurusd1.26151.26461.25902006.10.20 09:521.26160.000.0011.52-16.00
7449692006.10.19 14:37sell0.80eurusd1.26001.26461.25752006.10.20 09:521.26150.000.005.76-120.00
7443942006.10.19 13:44sell0.40eurusd1.25851.26461.25602006.10.20 09:521.26140.000.002.88-116.00
7441422006.10.19 13:19sell0.20eurusd1.25701.26461.25452006.10.20 09:521.26130.000.001.44-86.00
7438592006.10.19 12:39sell0.10eurusd1.25541.26451.25292006.10.20 09:521.26140.000.000.72-60.00
7579672006.10.20 13:30buy0.20usdchf1.25631.24871.25882006.10.20 14:041.25880.000.000.0039.72
7564552006.10.20 08:35buy0.10usdchf1.25791.24881.26042006.10.20 14:041.25890.000.000.007.94
7576272006.10.20 13:02sell0.20eurusd1.26291.27051.26042006.10.20 14:391.26040.000.000.0050.00
7567452006.10.20 09:52sell0.10eurusd1.26131.27041.25882006.10.20 14:391.26030.000.000.0010.00
7621442006.10.20 19:13buy0.20usdchf1.25781.25021.26032006.10.23 05:561.26030.000.001.9439.67
7584562006.10.20 14:04buy0.10usdchf1.25931.25021.26182006.10.23 05:571.26060.000.000.9710.31
7607922006.10.20 16:48sell0.20eurusd1.26171.26931.25922006.10.23 06:401.25920.000.001.4450.00
7589882006.10.20 14:39sell0.10eurusd1.26021.26931.25772006.10.23 06:401.25930.000.000.729.00
7678782006.10.23 05:57buy0.10usdchf1.26071.25161.26322006.10.23 07:071.26320.000.000.0019.79
7685182006.10.23 06:40sell0.10eurusd1.25901.26811.25652006.10.23 09:131.25650.000.000.0025.00
7688592006.10.23 07:07buy0.10usdchf1.26351.25441.26602006.10.23 09:291.26600.000.000.0019.75
7706122006.10.23 09:13sell0.10eurusd1.25621.26531.25372006.10.24 05:541.25370.000.000.7225.00
7708822006.10.23 09:29buy0.10usdchf1.26641.25731.26892006.10.24 06:211.26890.000.000.9719.70
7867082006.10.24 15:41buy0.80usdchf1.26471.26011.26722006.10.24 15:451.26610.000.000.0088.46
7866322006.10.24 15:37buy0.40usdchf1.26621.26011.26872006.10.24 15:451.26630.000.000.003.16
7863992006.10.24 15:11buy0.20usdchf1.26771.26011.27022006.10.24 15:451.26610.000.000.00-25.27
7837012006.10.24 06:21buy0.10usdchf1.26931.26021.27182006.10.24 15:451.26590.000.000.00-26.86
7866302006.10.24 15:37sell0.40eurusd1.25681.26291.25432006.10.24 21:011.25570.000.002.8844.00
7863812006.10.24 15:10sell0.20eurusd1.25521.26281.25272006.10.24 21:011.25580.000.001.44-12.00
7833272006.10.24 05:54sell0.10eurusd1.25351.26261.25102006.10.24 21:021.25570.000.000.72-22.00
7871242006.10.24 19:48sell0.20usdchf1.26731.27491.26482006.10.25 08:061.26480.000.00-2.2439.54
7867642006.10.24 15:45sell0.10usdchf1.26581.27491.26332006.10.25 08:061.26450.000.00-1.1210.28
7933212006.10.25 10:38sell0.40eurusd1.25871.26481.25622006.10.25 13:201.25730.000.000.0056.00
7887662006.10.25 01:11sell0.20eurusd1.25711.26471.25462006.10.25 13:201.25750.000.000.00-8.00
7872682006.10.24 21:02sell0.10eurusd1.25561.26471.25312006.10.25 13:211.25760.000.000.00-20.00
7943822006.10.25 18:20sell0.40eurusd1.26061.26671.25812006.10.25 18:291.25940.000.000.0048.00
7939232006.10.25 14:23sell0.20eurusd1.25891.26651.25642006.10.25 18:291.25930.000.000.00-8.00
7937132006.10.25 13:21sell0.10eurusd1.25731.26641.25482006.10.25 18:291.25940.000.000.00-21.00
7944882006.10.25 18:29buy0.10eurusd1.25921.25011.26172006.10.25 18:481.26170.000.000.0025.00
7930682006.10.25 08:08sell0.20usdchf1.26541.27301.26292006.10.25 18:481.26290.000.000.0039.60
7930352006.10.25 08:06sell0.10usdchf1.26381.27291.26132006.10.25 18:481.26300.000.000.006.33
7948952006.10.25 20:06buy0.20eurusd1.26041.25281.26292006.10.26 02:041.26290.000.00-5.1950.00
7946512006.10.25 18:48buy0.10eurusd1.26191.25281.26442006.10.26 02:041.26290.000.00-2.6010.00
7948892006.10.25 20:05sell0.20usdchf1.26441.27201.26192006.10.26 02:081.26190.000.00-6.7339.62
7946662006.10.25 18:49sell0.10usdchf1.26291.27201.26042006.10.26 02:081.26190.000.00-3.377.92
7954352006.10.26 02:08sell0.10usdchf1.26151.27061.25902006.10.26 06:531.25900.000.000.0019.86
7954222006.10.26 02:04buy0.10eurusd1.26321.25411.26572006.10.26 07:081.26570.000.000.0025.00
7959272006.10.26 06:53sell0.10usdchf1.25851.26761.25602006.10.26 16:211.25600.000.000.0019.90
7960882006.10.26 07:08buy0.10eurusd1.26611.25701.26862006.10.26 16:231.26860.000.000.0025.00
7974392006.10.26 16:21sell0.10usdchf1.25551.26461.25302006.10.26 16:501.25300.000.000.0019.95
7994062006.10.27 06:55sell0.40usdchf1.25561.26171.25312006.10.27 07:381.25460.000.000.0031.88
7980412006.10.26 18:10sell0.20usdchf1.25411.26171.25162006.10.27 07:381.25480.000.00-2.27-11.16
7977382006.10.26 16:50sell0.10usdchf1.25261.26171.25012006.10.27 07:391.25480.000.00-1.13-17.53
7995092006.10.27 07:30buy0.20eurusd1.26731.25971.26982006.10.27 12:301.26980.000.000.0050.00
7974862006.10.26 16:23buy0.10eurusd1.26891.25981.27142006.10.27 12:301.27050.000.00-0.8716.00
8001192006.10.27 12:32buy0.40usdchf1.25071.24461.25322006.10.27 12:441.25200.000.000.0041.53
8000462006.10.27 12:30buy0.20usdchf1.25251.24491.25502006.10.27 12:441.25220.000.000.00-4.79
7995302006.10.27 07:39buy0.10usdchf1.25501.24591.25752006.10.27 12:441.25260.000.000.00-19.16
8002722006.10.27 12:44sell0.10usdchf1.25291.26201.25042006.10.27 12:551.25040.000.000.0019.99
8000532006.10.27 12:30buy0.10eurusd1.27071.26161.27322006.10.27 13:071.27320.000.000.0025.00
8003672006.10.27 12:56sell0.10usdchf1.25031.25941.24782006.10.27 13:111.24780.000.000.0020.04
8013742006.10.27 15:13sell0.40usdchf1.25071.25681.24822006.10.27 15:501.24960.000.000.0035.21
8011022006.10.27 13:59sell0.20usdchf1.24901.25661.24652006.10.27 15:501.24950.000.000.00-8.00
8006552006.10.27 13:12sell0.10usdchf1.24751.25661.24502006.10.27 15:501.24940.000.000.00-15.21
8015292006.10.27 16:03sell0.20usdchf1.25071.25831.24822006.10.27 19:331.24850.000.000.0035.24
8014322006.10.27 15:32buy0.20eurusd1.27201.26441.27452006.10.27 19:331.27380.000.000.0036.00
8014572006.10.27 15:50sell0.10usdchf1.24901.25811.24652006.10.27 19:331.24850.000.000.004.00
8005522006.10.27 13:07buy0.10eurusd1.27351.26441.27602006.10.27 19:331.27390.000.000.004.00
  0.00 0.00 26.75 1 490.34
Closed P/L: 1 517.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 517.09 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 517.09 Equity: 11 517.09 Free Margin: 11 517.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 464.10 Gross Loss: 947.01 Total Net Profit: 1 517.09
Profit Factor: 2.60 Expected Payoff: 15.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 375.68 (3.45%) Relative Drawdown: 3.45% (375.68)
 
Total Trades: 96 Short Positions (won %): 68 (61.76%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (78.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 64 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 32 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 535.04 loss trade: -114.24
Average profit trade: 38.50 loss trade: -29.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (424.26) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-375.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 535.04 (1) consecutive loss (count): -375.68 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2