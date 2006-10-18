Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1266222 Name: 10Points Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 23:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
138913442006.10.18 03:41balanceDeposit1 000.00
138914022006.10.18 03:46sell0.20usdjpy118.60119.11118.502006.10.18 06:02118.500.000.000.0016.88
139166942006.10.18 12:54buy0.20usdjpy119.07118.56119.172006.10.18 13:09119.030.000.000.00-6.72
139178852006.10.18 13:01buy0.40usdjpy118.96118.55119.062006.10.18 13:09119.020.000.000.0020.16
139191332006.10.18 13:09buy0.20usdjpy119.05118.54119.152006.10.18 13:13119.150.000.000.0016.79
139205912006.10.18 13:13buy0.20usdjpy119.17118.66119.272006.10.18 14:06119.130.000.000.00-6.72
139222662006.10.18 13:25buy0.40usdjpy119.06118.65119.162006.10.18 14:05119.120.000.000.0020.15
139249382006.10.18 14:06buy0.20usdjpy119.14118.63119.242006.10.18 15:13119.080.000.000.00-10.08
139275932006.10.18 15:08buy0.40usdjpy119.03118.62119.132006.10.18 15:12119.090.000.000.0020.15
139277922006.10.18 15:13buy0.20usdjpy119.11118.60119.212006.10.18 17:56119.050.000.000.00-10.08
139305662006.10.18 16:45buy0.40usdjpy119.00118.59119.102006.10.18 17:56119.060.000.000.0020.16
  0.00 0.00 0.00 80.69
Closed P/L: 80.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
139341752006.10.18 17:56buy0.20usdjpy119.09118.58119.19 118.900.000.007.80-31.96
139370532006.10.18 18:30buy0.40usdjpy118.99118.58119.09 118.900.000.0015.60-30.28
  0.00 0.00 23.40 -62.24
 Floating P/L: -38.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 80.69 Floating P/L: -38.84 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 1 080.69 Equity: 1 041.85 Free Margin: 441.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 114.29 Gross Loss: 33.60 Total Net Profit: 80.69
Profit Factor: 3.40 Expected Payoff: 8.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 10.08 (0.93%) Relative Drawdown: 0.93% (10.08)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.16 loss trade: -10.08
Average profit trade: 19.05 loss trade: -8.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (37.04) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-10.08)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 37.04 (2) consecutive loss (count): -10.08 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1