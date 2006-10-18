|Account: 1266222
|Name: 10Points
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 23:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13891344
|2006.10.18 03:41
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|13891402
|2006.10.18 03:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.60
|119.11
|118.50
|2006.10.18 06:02
|118.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.88
|13916694
|2006.10.18 12:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.07
|118.56
|119.17
|2006.10.18 13:09
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.72
|13917885
|2006.10.18 13:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.55
|119.06
|2006.10.18 13:09
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.16
|13919133
|2006.10.18 13:09
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.05
|118.54
|119.15
|2006.10.18 13:13
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.79
|13920591
|2006.10.18 13:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.17
|118.66
|119.27
|2006.10.18 14:06
|119.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.72
|13922266
|2006.10.18 13:25
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.06
|118.65
|119.16
|2006.10.18 14:05
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.15
|13924938
|2006.10.18 14:06
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.14
|118.63
|119.24
|2006.10.18 15:13
|119.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.08
|13927593
|2006.10.18 15:08
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.03
|118.62
|119.13
|2006.10.18 15:12
|119.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.15
|13927792
|2006.10.18 15:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.11
|118.60
|119.21
|2006.10.18 17:56
|119.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.08
|13930566
|2006.10.18 16:45
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.00
|118.59
|119.10
|2006.10.18 17:56
|119.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.69
|Closed P/L:
|80.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13934175
|2006.10.18 17:56
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.09
|118.58
|119.19
|118.90
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|-31.96
|13937053
|2006.10.18 18:30
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.99
|118.58
|119.09
|118.90
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|-30.28
|0.00
|0.00
|23.40
|-62.24
|Floating P/L:
|-38.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|80.69
|Floating P/L:
|-38.84
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|1 080.69
|Equity:
|1 041.85
|Free Margin:
|441.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|114.29
|Gross Loss:
|33.60
|Total Net Profit:
|80.69
|Profit Factor:
|3.40
|Expected Payoff:
|8.07
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|10.08 (0.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.93% (10.08)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.16
|loss trade:
|-10.08
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.05
|loss trade:
|-8.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (37.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-10.08)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|37.04 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.08 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1