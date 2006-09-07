|Symbol
|USDJPYm (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.09.07 22:15 - 2006.10.06 19:45
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.3; DecreaseFactor=1; PrefSettings=true; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true; UseSignal2=true; UseSignal3=true; UseSignal4=true; UseSignal5=true; SMAPeriod=0; SMA2Bars=0; Percent=0; EnvelopePeriod=0; OSMAFast=0; OSMASlow=0; OSMASignal=0; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=0; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=0; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0; DVStayOut=0;
|Bars in test
|2071
|Ticks modelled
|27006
|Modelling quality
|47.61%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-104.72
|Gross profit
|334.29
|Gross loss
|-439.01
|Profit factor
|0.76
|Expected payoff
|-6.54
|Absolute drawdown
|394.03
|Maximal drawdown
|394.03 (3.94%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.94% (394.03)
|Total trades
|16
|Short positions (won %)
|8 (37.50%)
|Long positions (won %)
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|9 (56.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|7 (43.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|43.30
|loss trade
|-76.02
|Average
|profit trade
|37.14
|loss trade
|-62.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (290.99)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-290.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|290.99 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-290.19 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.09.07 23:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|116.45
|117.29
|116.03
|2
|2006.09.11 07:13
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|117.29
|117.29
|116.03
|-74.54
|9925.46
|3
|2006.09.11 07:15
|sell
|2
|1.00
|117.23
|118.07
|116.81
|4
|2006.09.12 18:01
|s/l
|2
|1.00
|118.07
|118.07
|116.81
|-72.60
|9852.86
|5
|2006.09.12 23:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|117.85
|117.01
|118.27
|6
|2006.09.18 11:24
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|118.27
|117.01
|118.27
|43.30
|9896.16
|7
|2006.09.18 15:15
|buy
|4
|1.00
|117.98
|117.14
|118.40
|8
|2006.09.19 12:44
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|117.14
|117.14
|118.40
|-70.41
|9825.75
|9
|2006.09.20 01:15
|buy
|5
|1.00
|117.37
|116.53
|117.79
|10
|2006.09.21 16:31
|s/l
|5
|1.00
|116.53
|116.53
|117.79
|-68.18
|9757.57
|11
|2006.09.22 03:45
|sell
|6
|1.00
|116.42
|117.26
|116.00
|12
|2006.09.27 08:18
|s/l
|6
|1.00
|117.26
|117.26
|116.00
|-76.02
|9681.55
|13
|2006.09.27 09:15
|sell
|7
|1.00
|117.13
|117.97
|116.71
|14
|2006.09.28 18:28
|s/l
|7
|1.00
|117.97
|117.97
|116.71
|-75.58
|9605.97
|15
|2006.09.28 20:45
|buy
|8
|1.00
|117.82
|116.98
|118.24
|16
|2006.10.02 01:25
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|118.24
|116.98
|118.24
|38.10
|9644.07
|17
|2006.10.02 07:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|118.25
|119.09
|117.83
|18
|2006.10.02 13:36
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|117.83
|119.09
|117.83
|35.65
|9679.72
|19
|2006.10.02 13:36
|buy
|10
|1.00
|117.82
|116.98
|118.24
|20
|2006.10.04 11:27
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|118.24
|116.98
|118.24
|38.11
|9717.83
|21
|2006.10.04 11:27
|sell
|11
|1.00
|118.25
|119.09
|117.83
|22
|2006.10.04 21:16
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|117.83
|119.09
|117.83
|35.65
|9753.48
|23
|2006.10.05 07:30
|buy
|12
|1.00
|117.62
|116.78
|118.04
|24
|2006.10.06 02:48
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|118.04
|116.78
|118.04
|36.88
|9790.36
|25
|2006.10.06 07:15
|sell
|13
|1.00
|118.13
|118.97
|117.71
|26
|2006.10.06 12:30
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|117.71
|118.97
|117.71
|35.68
|9826.04
|27
|2006.10.06 12:30
|buy
|14
|1.00
|117.70
|116.86
|118.12
|28
|2006.10.06 12:32
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|118.12
|116.86
|118.12
|35.53
|9861.57
|29
|2006.10.06 12:32
|buy
|15
|1.00
|118.23
|117.39
|118.65
|30
|2006.10.06 12:58
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|118.65
|117.39
|118.65
|35.39
|9896.96
|31
|2006.10.06 19:45
|sell
|16
|1.00
|119.00
|119.84
|118.58
|32
|2006.10.06 19:59
|close at stop
|16
|1.00
|119.02
|119.84
|118.58
|-1.68
|9895.28