MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 416194 Name: alan beale Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 18:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42791882006.10.10 04:45sell0.30gbpjpy222.48223.34222.082006.10.10 10:31222.080.000.000.00100.51
42786992006.10.10 01:45buy0.30usdjpy119.10118.26119.522006.10.10 12:39119.520.000.000.00105.41
42799232006.10.10 08:45sell0.20audusd0.74520.75000.74302006.10.10 15:490.74300.000.000.0044.00
42813442006.10.10 14:30buy0.20usdcad1.12801.13321.13422006.10.11 00:421.13320.000.000.4191.78
42820742006.10.10 18:45sell0.20gbpjpy222.06222.90221.642006.10.11 09:14221.640.000.00-4.4570.24
42822072006.10.10 20:15sell0.20gbpusd1.85461.85921.85022006.10.11 13:281.85920.000.000.44-92.00
42800872006.10.10 09:15buy0.20eurusd1.25941.25101.26362006.10.11 20:241.25100.000.00-1.92-168.00
42818882006.10.10 17:30buy0.20audusd0.74380.73910.74612006.10.12 04:300.74610.000.000.3246.00
42854302006.10.12 03:31sell0.10gbpusd1.85511.85971.85072006.10.12 09:051.85970.000.000.00-46.00
42823032006.10.10 21:45sell0.20usdjpy119.73120.58119.362006.10.12 09:09119.360.000.00-11.1162.00
42867362006.10.12 14:00buy0.10gbpusd1.85511.85051.85952006.10.12 23:021.85950.000.000.0044.00
42866972006.10.12 13:45sell0.20usdjpy119.61120.45119.192006.10.13 04:51119.190.000.00-2.7870.48
42825792006.10.11 02:45buy0.20usdchf1.27061.26221.27482006.10.13 15:001.27480.000.007.7465.89
42872852006.10.12 15:45sell0.20eurusd1.25401.26241.24982006.10.13 16:351.24980.000.001.4484.00
42832082006.10.11 09:30buy0.20usdcad1.13481.13841.13982006.10.16 08:461.13840.000.002.0263.25
42835482006.10.11 11:30sell0.20gbpjpy222.05222.89221.632006.10.16 09:20221.630.000.00-22.2570.38
42807012006.10.10 11:00buy0.20eurjpy150.06149.21150.472006.10.16 09:21149.210.000.008.72-142.49
42910422006.10.16 00:00buy0.20gbpchf2.36412.35572.36832006.10.16 12:022.36830.000.000.0066.00
42909012006.10.13 22:31sell0.20gbpusd1.85631.86471.85212006.10.16 14:421.86470.000.000.44-168.00
42925052006.10.16 11:30sell0.20gbpjpy222.10222.94221.682006.10.16 18:38221.680.000.000.0070.46
42885912006.10.13 08:45sell0.20usdjpy119.38119.08118.932006.10.16 20:45119.080.000.00-2.7850.39
42940242006.10.17 00:16sell0.20gbpusd1.86171.87011.85752006.10.17 15:191.87010.000.000.00-168.00
42913882006.10.16 05:45buy0.20usdchf1.27481.26641.27902006.10.17 15:201.26640.000.001.94-132.69
42914852006.10.16 06:45sell0.20eurchf1.59301.60151.58892006.10.17 15:201.58890.000.00-1.2664.75
42940692006.10.17 00:45sell0.20gbpjpy221.62222.49221.232006.10.17 19:21222.490.000.000.00-146.41
42976082006.10.18 07:45buy0.20gbpjpy221.93221.09222.352006.10.18 14:53222.350.000.000.0070.58
  0.00 0.00 -23.08 176.53
Closed P/L: 153.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42944082006.10.17 06:31sell0.20audusd0.75410.75880.7518 0.75360.000.00-0.2810.00
42918552006.10.16 09:30buy0.20euraud1.66641.65801.6706 1.66030.000.00-4.46-91.89
42918532006.10.16 09:30buy0.20eurjpy149.21148.37149.63 149.030.000.002.93-30.24
42928832006.10.16 14:00sell0.20eurusd1.25141.25981.2472 1.25170.000.002.88-6.00
42970132006.10.17 22:16buy0.10gbpusd1.87061.86221.8748 1.86730.000.00-0.49-33.00
42932702006.10.16 16:00sell0.20usdcad1.13601.14251.1300 1.13850.000.00-1.40-43.92
42967442006.10.17 20:00sell0.20usdchf1.26671.27511.2625 1.27270.000.00-2.24-94.29
42940892006.10.17 01:00buy0.20usdjpy119.00118.16119.42 119.070.000.002.5211.76
  0.00 0.00 -0.54 -277.58
 Floating P/L: -278.12
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 153.45 Floating P/L: -278.12 Margin: 1 688.10
Balance: 5 501.99 Equity: 5 223.87 Free Margin: 3 535.77