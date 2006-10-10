MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 416194 Name: alan beale Currency: USD 2006 October 16, 21:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42786992006.10.10 01:45buy0.30usdjpy119.10118.26119.522006.10.10 12:39119.520.000.000.00105.41
42791882006.10.10 04:45sell0.30gbpjpy222.48223.34222.082006.10.10 10:31222.080.000.000.00100.51
42813442006.10.10 14:30buy0.20usdcad1.12801.13321.13422006.10.11 00:421.13320.000.000.4191.78
42872852006.10.12 15:45sell0.20eurusd1.25401.26241.24982006.10.13 16:351.24980.000.001.4484.00
42866972006.10.12 13:45sell0.20usdjpy119.61120.45119.192006.10.13 04:51119.190.000.00-2.7870.48
42925052006.10.16 11:30sell0.20gbpjpy222.10222.94221.682006.10.16 18:38221.680.000.000.0070.46
42835482006.10.11 11:30sell0.20gbpjpy222.05222.89221.632006.10.16 09:20221.630.000.00-22.2570.38
42820742006.10.10 18:45sell0.20gbpjpy222.06222.90221.642006.10.11 09:14221.640.000.00-4.4570.24
42910422006.10.16 00:00buy0.20gbpchf2.36412.35572.36832006.10.16 12:022.36830.000.000.0066.00
42825792006.10.11 02:45buy0.20usdchf1.27061.26221.27482006.10.13 15:001.27480.000.007.7465.89
42832082006.10.11 09:30buy0.20usdcad1.13481.13841.13982006.10.16 08:461.13840.000.002.0263.25
42823032006.10.10 21:45sell0.20usdjpy119.73120.58119.362006.10.12 09:09119.360.000.00-11.1162.00
42885912006.10.13 08:45sell0.20usdjpy119.38119.08118.932006.10.16 20:45119.080.000.00-2.7850.39
42818882006.10.10 17:30buy0.20audusd0.74380.73910.74612006.10.12 04:300.74610.000.000.3246.00
42867362006.10.12 14:00buy0.10gbpusd1.85511.85051.85952006.10.12 23:021.85950.000.000.0044.00
42799232006.10.10 08:45sell0.20audusd0.74520.75000.74302006.10.10 15:490.74300.000.000.0044.00
42854302006.10.12 03:31sell0.10gbpusd1.85511.85971.85072006.10.12 09:051.85970.000.000.00-46.00
42822072006.10.10 20:15sell0.20gbpusd1.85461.85921.85022006.10.11 13:281.85920.000.000.44-92.00
42807012006.10.10 11:00buy0.20eurjpy150.06149.21150.472006.10.16 09:21149.210.000.008.72-142.49
42909012006.10.13 22:31sell0.20gbpusd1.85631.86471.85212006.10.16 14:421.86470.000.000.44-168.00
42800872006.10.10 09:15buy0.20eurusd1.25941.25101.26362006.10.11 20:241.25100.000.00-1.92-168.00
  0.00 0.00 -23.76 488.30
Closed P/L: 464.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42913882006.10.16 05:45buy0.20usdchf1.27481.26641.2790 1.27080.000.000.00-62.95
42914852006.10.16 06:45sell0.20eurchf1.59301.60151.5889 1.59260.000.000.006.29
42918532006.10.16 09:30buy0.20eurjpy149.21148.37149.63 149.220.000.000.001.67
42918552006.10.16 09:30buy0.20euraud1.66641.65801.6706 1.66130.000.000.00-76.87
42928832006.10.16 14:00sell0.20eurusd1.25141.25981.2472 1.25310.000.000.00-34.00
42932702006.10.16 16:00sell0.20usdcad1.13601.14251.1300 1.13770.000.000.00-29.88
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -195.74
 Floating P/L: -195.74
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 464.54 Floating P/L: -195.74 Margin: 1 400.35
Balance: 5 813.08 Equity: 5 617.34 Free Margin: 4 216.99