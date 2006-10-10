MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 416194
|Name: alan beale
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 16, 21:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4278699
|2006.10.10 01:45
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.10
|118.26
|119.52
|2006.10.10 12:39
|119.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.41
|4279188
|2006.10.10 04:45
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|222.48
|223.34
|222.08
|2006.10.10 10:31
|222.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.51
|4281344
|2006.10.10 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1280
|1.1332
|1.1342
|2006.10.11 00:42
|1.1332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|91.78
|4287285
|2006.10.12 15:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2624
|1.2498
|2006.10.13 16:35
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|84.00
|4286697
|2006.10.12 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.61
|120.45
|119.19
|2006.10.13 04:51
|119.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.78
|70.48
|4292505
|2006.10.16 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.10
|222.94
|221.68
|2006.10.16 18:38
|221.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.46
|4283548
|2006.10.11 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.05
|222.89
|221.63
|2006.10.16 09:20
|221.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.25
|70.38
|4282074
|2006.10.10 18:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.06
|222.90
|221.64
|2006.10.11 09:14
|221.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.45
|70.24
|4291042
|2006.10.16 00:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3641
|2.3557
|2.3683
|2006.10.16 12:02
|2.3683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|4282579
|2006.10.11 02:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2706
|1.2622
|1.2748
|2006.10.13 15:00
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|7.74
|65.89
|4283208
|2006.10.11 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1348
|1.1384
|1.1398
|2006.10.16 08:46
|1.1384
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|63.25
|4282303
|2006.10.10 21:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.73
|120.58
|119.36
|2006.10.12 09:09
|119.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.11
|62.00
|4288591
|2006.10.13 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.38
|119.08
|118.93
|2006.10.16 20:45
|119.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.78
|50.39
|4281888
|2006.10.10 17:30
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7438
|0.7391
|0.7461
|2006.10.12 04:30
|0.7461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|46.00
|4286736
|2006.10.12 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8551
|1.8505
|1.8595
|2006.10.12 23:02
|1.8595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4279923
|2006.10.10 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7452
|0.7500
|0.7430
|2006.10.10 15:49
|0.7430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4285430
|2006.10.12 03:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8551
|1.8597
|1.8507
|2006.10.12 09:05
|1.8597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|4282207
|2006.10.10 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8546
|1.8592
|1.8502
|2006.10.11 13:28
|1.8592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-92.00
|4280701
|2006.10.10 11:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.06
|149.21
|150.47
|2006.10.16 09:21
|149.21
|0.00
|0.00
|8.72
|-142.49
|4290901
|2006.10.13 22:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8563
|1.8647
|1.8521
|2006.10.16 14:42
|1.8647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-168.00
|4280087
|2006.10.10 09:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2594
|1.2510
|1.2636
|2006.10.11 20:24
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-168.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.76
|488.30
|Closed P/L:
|464.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4291388
|2006.10.16 05:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2748
|1.2664
|1.2790
|
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.95
|4291485
|2006.10.16 06:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5930
|1.6015
|1.5889
|
|1.5926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.29
|4291853
|2006.10.16 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|149.21
|148.37
|149.63
|
|149.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|4291855
|2006.10.16 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6664
|1.6580
|1.6706
|
|1.6613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.87
|4292883
|2006.10.16 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2514
|1.2598
|1.2472
|
|1.2531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|4293270
|2006.10.16 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1360
|1.1425
|1.1300
|
|1.1377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.88
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-195.74
|
|Floating P/L:
|-195.74
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|464.54
|Floating P/L:
|-195.74
|Margin:
|1 400.35
|Balance:
|5 813.08
|Equity:
|5 617.34
|Free Margin:
|4 216.99