MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 416194 Name: alan beale Currency: USD 2006 October 13, 20:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42786992006.10.10 01:45buy0.30usdjpy119.10118.26119.522006.10.10 12:39119.520.000.000.00105.41
42791882006.10.10 04:45sell0.30gbpjpy222.48223.34222.082006.10.10 10:31222.080.000.000.00100.51
42813442006.10.10 14:30buy0.20usdcad1.12801.13321.13422006.10.11 00:421.13320.000.000.4191.78
42872852006.10.12 15:45sell0.20eurusd1.25401.26241.24982006.10.13 16:351.24980.000.001.4484.00
42866972006.10.12 13:45sell0.20usdjpy119.61120.45119.192006.10.13 04:51119.190.000.00-2.7870.48
42820742006.10.10 18:45sell0.20gbpjpy222.06222.90221.642006.10.11 09:14221.640.000.00-4.4570.24
42825792006.10.11 02:45buy0.20usdchf1.27061.26221.27482006.10.13 15:001.27480.000.007.7465.89
42823032006.10.10 21:45sell0.20usdjpy119.73120.58119.362006.10.12 09:09119.360.000.00-11.1162.00
42818882006.10.10 17:30buy0.20audusd0.74380.73910.74612006.10.12 04:300.74610.000.000.3246.00
42867362006.10.12 14:00buy0.10gbpusd1.85511.85051.85952006.10.12 23:021.85950.000.000.0044.00
42799232006.10.10 08:45sell0.20audusd0.74520.75000.74302006.10.10 15:490.74300.000.000.0044.00
42854302006.10.12 03:31sell0.10gbpusd1.85511.85971.85072006.10.12 09:051.85970.000.000.00-46.00
42822072006.10.10 20:15sell0.20gbpusd1.85461.85921.85022006.10.11 13:281.85920.000.000.44-92.00
42800872006.10.10 09:15buy0.20eurusd1.25941.25101.26362006.10.11 20:241.25100.000.00-1.92-168.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.91 478.31
Closed P/L: 468.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42807012006.10.10 11:00buy0.20eurjpy150.06149.21150.47 149.750.000.007.27-51.81
42835482006.10.11 11:30sell0.20gbpjpy222.05222.89221.63 222.320.000.00-17.80-45.11
42832082006.10.11 09:30buy0.20usdcad1.13481.12831.1408 1.13720.000.001.6242.21
42885912006.10.13 08:45sell0.20usdjpy119.38120.22118.96 119.690.000.000.00-51.80
  0.00 0.00 -8.91 -106.51
 Floating P/L: -115.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 468.40 Floating P/L: -115.42 Margin: 1 022.77
Balance: 5 816.94 Equity: 5 701.52 Free Margin: 4 678.75