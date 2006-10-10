MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 416194
|Name: alan beale
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 13, 20:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4278699
|2006.10.10 01:45
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.10
|118.26
|119.52
|2006.10.10 12:39
|119.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.41
|4279188
|2006.10.10 04:45
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|222.48
|223.34
|222.08
|2006.10.10 10:31
|222.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.51
|4281344
|2006.10.10 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1280
|1.1332
|1.1342
|2006.10.11 00:42
|1.1332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|91.78
|4287285
|2006.10.12 15:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2624
|1.2498
|2006.10.13 16:35
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|84.00
|4286697
|2006.10.12 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.61
|120.45
|119.19
|2006.10.13 04:51
|119.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.78
|70.48
|4282074
|2006.10.10 18:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.06
|222.90
|221.64
|2006.10.11 09:14
|221.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.45
|70.24
|4282579
|2006.10.11 02:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2706
|1.2622
|1.2748
|2006.10.13 15:00
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|7.74
|65.89
|4282303
|2006.10.10 21:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.73
|120.58
|119.36
|2006.10.12 09:09
|119.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.11
|62.00
|4281888
|2006.10.10 17:30
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7438
|0.7391
|0.7461
|2006.10.12 04:30
|0.7461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|46.00
|4286736
|2006.10.12 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8551
|1.8505
|1.8595
|2006.10.12 23:02
|1.8595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4279923
|2006.10.10 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7452
|0.7500
|0.7430
|2006.10.10 15:49
|0.7430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4285430
|2006.10.12 03:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8551
|1.8597
|1.8507
|2006.10.12 09:05
|1.8597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|4282207
|2006.10.10 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8546
|1.8592
|1.8502
|2006.10.11 13:28
|1.8592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-92.00
|4280087
|2006.10.10 09:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2594
|1.2510
|1.2636
|2006.10.11 20:24
|1.2510
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-168.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.91
|478.31
|Closed P/L:
|468.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4280701
|2006.10.10 11:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.06
|149.21
|150.47
|
|149.75
|0.00
|0.00
|7.27
|-51.81
|4283548
|2006.10.11 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.05
|222.89
|221.63
|
|222.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.80
|-45.11
|4283208
|2006.10.11 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1348
|1.1283
|1.1408
|
|1.1372
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|42.21
|4288591
|2006.10.13 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.38
|120.22
|118.96
|
|119.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.91
|-106.51
|
|Floating P/L:
|-115.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|468.40
|Floating P/L:
|-115.42
|Margin:
|1 022.77
|Balance:
|5 816.94
|Equity:
|5 701.52
|Free Margin:
|4 678.75