|Account: 1253463
|Name: Jack langler
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 9, 05:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13305085
|2006.10.08 22:43
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|13312837
|2006.10.09 02:39
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|118.90
|0.00
|119.05
|2006.10.09 03:04
|119.15
|cancelled
|13312842
|2006.10.09 02:39
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|118.95
|0.00
|119.10
|2006.10.09 03:04
|119.15
|cancelled
|13312844
|2006.10.09 02:42
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.00
|0.00
|119.15
|2006.10.09 02:51
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.67
|13312846
|2006.10.09 02:46
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.15
|0.00
|119.30
|2006.10.09 03:04
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|13313259
|2006.10.09 02:52
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.05
|0.00
|119.20
|2006.10.09 03:04
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.64
|13313261
|2006.10.09 02:46
|buy stop
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.20
|0.00
|119.35
|2006.10.09 03:04
|119.14
|cancelled
|13313356
|2006.10.09 02:46
|buy stop
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.25
|0.00
|119.40
|2006.10.09 02:55
|119.04
|cancelled
|13313678
|2006.10.09 02:52
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.10
|0.00
|119.25
|2006.10.09 03:04
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|13313734
|2006.10.09 02:53
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.00
|0.00
|119.15
|2006.10.09 03:04
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.53
|13314069
|2006.10.09 02:54
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|118.85
|0.00
|119.00
|2006.10.09 03:04
|119.14
|cancelled
|13314519
|2006.10.09 03:04
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.00
|0.00
|119.15
|2006.10.09 05:05
|119.22
|cancelled
|13314521
|2006.10.09 03:04
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.05
|0.00
|119.20
|2006.10.09 05:31
|119.28
|cancelled
|13314527
|2006.10.09 03:09
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.10
|0.00
|119.25
|2006.10.09 05:15
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.66
|13314532
|2006.10.09 05:15
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.25
|0.00
|119.40
|2006.10.09 05:31
|119.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|13314788
|2006.10.09 04:53
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.20
|0.00
|119.35
|2006.10.09 05:31
|119.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.26
|13314882
|2006.10.09 03:09
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|118.95
|0.00
|119.10
|2006.10.09 03:55
|119.17
|cancelled
|13314883
|2006.10.09 03:15
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.15
|0.00
|119.30
|2006.10.09 05:31
|119.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.15
|13316943
|2006.10.09 04:04
|buy stop
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.30
|0.00
|119.45
|2006.10.09 05:31
|119.28
|cancelled
|13318804
|2006.10.09 05:03
|buy stop
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.35
|0.00
|119.50
|2006.10.09 05:31
|119.28
|cancelled
|13319138
|2006.10.09 05:15
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.10
|0.00
|119.25
|2006.10.09 05:31
|119.28
|cancelled
|13319596
|2006.10.09 05:32
|buy stop
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.40
|0.00
|119.55
|2006.10.09 05:40
|119.19
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.92
|Closed P/L:
|24.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13319587
|2006.10.09 05:41
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.15
|0.00
|119.30
|119.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|13319589
|2006.10.09 05:39
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.20
|0.00
|119.35
|119.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|13319592
|2006.10.09 05:34
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.25
|0.00
|119.40
|119.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.93
|Floating P/L:
|-7.93
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|13319594
|2006.10.09 05:31
|buy stop
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.35
|0.00
|119.50
|119.15
|0123Patterns
|13319699
|2006.10.09 05:34
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.10
|0.00
|119.25
|119.15
|0123Patterns
|13319729
|2006.10.09 05:35
|buy stop
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.30
|0.00
|119.45
|119.15
|0123Patterns
|13319807
|2006.10.09 05:38
|buy limit
|0.45
|usdjpym
|119.05
|0.00
|119.20
|119.15
|0123Patterns
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|24.92
|Floating P/L:
|-7.93
|Margin:
|67.50
|Balance:
|3 024.92
|Equity:
|3 016.99
|Free Margin:
|2 949.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|26.05
|Gross Loss:
|1.13
|Total Net Profit:
|24.92
|Profit Factor:
|23.05
|Expected Payoff:
|2.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1.13 (0.04%)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.67
|loss trade:
|-1.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.26
|loss trade:
|-1.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (13.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|13.60 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.13 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1