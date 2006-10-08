Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1253463 Name: Jack langler Currency: USD 2006 October 9, 05:44
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
13305085 2006.10.08 22:43 balance Deposit 3 000.00
13312837 2006.10.09 02:39 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 118.90 0.00 119.05 2006.10.09 03:04 119.15 cancelled
13312842 2006.10.09 02:39 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 118.95 0.00 119.10 2006.10.09 03:04 119.15 cancelled
13312844 2006.10.09 02:42 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.00 0.00 119.15 2006.10.09 02:51 119.15 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.67
13312846 2006.10.09 02:46 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.15 0.00 119.30 2006.10.09 03:04 119.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.13
13313259 2006.10.09 02:52 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.05 0.00 119.20 2006.10.09 03:04 119.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.64
13313261 2006.10.09 02:46 buy stop 0.45 usdjpym 119.20 0.00 119.35 2006.10.09 03:04 119.14 cancelled
13313356 2006.10.09 02:46 buy stop 0.45 usdjpym 119.25 0.00 119.40 2006.10.09 02:55 119.04 cancelled
13313678 2006.10.09 02:52 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.10 0.00 119.25 2006.10.09 03:04 119.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.76
13313734 2006.10.09 02:53 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.00 0.00 119.15 2006.10.09 03:04 119.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.53
13314069 2006.10.09 02:54 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 118.85 0.00 119.00 2006.10.09 03:04 119.14 cancelled
13314519 2006.10.09 03:04 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 119.00 0.00 119.15 2006.10.09 05:05 119.22 cancelled
13314521 2006.10.09 03:04 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 119.05 0.00 119.20 2006.10.09 05:31 119.28 cancelled
13314527 2006.10.09 03:09 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.10 0.00 119.25 2006.10.09 05:15 119.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.66
13314532 2006.10.09 05:15 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.25 0.00 119.40 2006.10.09 05:31 119.26 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.38
13314788 2006.10.09 04:53 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.20 0.00 119.35 2006.10.09 05:31 119.26 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.26
13314882 2006.10.09 03:09 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 118.95 0.00 119.10 2006.10.09 03:55 119.17 cancelled
13314883 2006.10.09 03:15 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.15 0.00 119.30 2006.10.09 05:31 119.26 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.15
13316943 2006.10.09 04:04 buy stop 0.45 usdjpym 119.30 0.00 119.45 2006.10.09 05:31 119.28 cancelled
13318804 2006.10.09 05:03 buy stop 0.45 usdjpym 119.35 0.00 119.50 2006.10.09 05:31 119.28 cancelled
13319138 2006.10.09 05:15 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 119.10 0.00 119.25 2006.10.09 05:31 119.28 cancelled
13319596 2006.10.09 05:32 buy stop 0.45 usdjpym 119.40 0.00 119.55 2006.10.09 05:40 119.19 cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 24.92
Closed P/L: 24.92
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
13319587 2006.10.09 05:41 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.15 0.00 119.30   119.13 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.76
13319589 2006.10.09 05:39 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.20 0.00 119.35   119.13 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.64
13319592 2006.10.09 05:34 buy 0.45 usdjpym 119.25 0.00 119.40   119.13 0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.53
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -7.93
  Floating P/L: -7.93
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
13319594 2006.10.09 05:31 buy stop 0.45 usdjpym 119.35 0.00 119.50   119.15 0123Patterns
13319699 2006.10.09 05:34 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 119.10 0.00 119.25   119.15 0123Patterns
13319729 2006.10.09 05:35 buy stop 0.45 usdjpym 119.30 0.00 119.45   119.15 0123Patterns
13319807 2006.10.09 05:38 buy limit 0.45 usdjpym 119.05 0.00 119.20   119.15 0123Patterns
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 24.92 Floating P/L: -7.93 Margin: 67.50
Balance: 3 024.92 Equity: 3 016.99 Free Margin: 2 949.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 26.05 Gross Loss: 1.13 Total Net Profit: 24.92
Profit Factor: 23.05 Expected Payoff: 2.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1.13 (0.04%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 5.67 loss trade: -1.13
Average profit trade: 3.26 loss trade: -1.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (13.60) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.13)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 13.60 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1.13 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1