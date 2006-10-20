MIG Investments SA

Account: 83980 Name: Hedge MM Currency: USD 2006 October 24, 03:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31447492006.10.20 04:51balanceDeposit5 000.00
31447662006.10.20 04:53buy0.40gbpjpy222.180.000.002006.10.24 03:14223.380.000.0016.80402.31
31447682006.10.20 04:53sell0.80chfjpy94.140.000.002006.10.24 03:1494.120.000.00-6.0513.41
  0.00 0.00 10.75 415.72
Closed P/L: 426.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31753112006.10.24 03:14buy0.40gbpjpy223.430.000.00 223.360.000.000.00-23.46
31753122006.10.24 03:14sell0.80chfjpy94.100.000.00 94.130.000.000.00-20.11
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -43.57
 Floating P/L: -43.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 426.47 Floating P/L: -43.57 Margin: 689.92
Balance: 5 426.47 Equity: 5 382.90 Free Margin: 4 692.98