MIG Investments SA
|Account: 83980
|Name: Hedge MM
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 24, 03:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3144749
|2006.10.20 04:51
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3144766
|2006.10.20 04:53
|buy
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|222.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.24 03:14
|223.38
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|402.31
|3144768
|2006.10.20 04:53
|sell
|0.80
|chfjpy
|94.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.24 03:14
|94.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|13.41
|
|0.00
|0.00
|10.75
|415.72
|Closed P/L:
|426.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3175311
|2006.10.24 03:14
|buy
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|223.43
|0.00
|0.00
|
|223.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.46
|3175312
|2006.10.24 03:14
|sell
|0.80
|chfjpy
|94.10
|0.00
|0.00
|
|94.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.11
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.57
|
|Floating P/L:
|-43.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|426.47
|Floating P/L:
|-43.57
|Margin:
|689.92
|Balance:
|5 426.47
|Equity:
|5 382.90
|Free Margin:
|4 692.98