Gimex Group
|Account: 41689
|Name: Brian B
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 20, 18:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2022659
|2006.10.15 22:25
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|2024617
|2006.10.16 09:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.33
|119.14
|0.00
|2006.10.16 09:38
|119.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.05
|2024990
|2006.10.16 09:56
|buy
|0.55
|usdjpy
|119.32
|119.13
|0.00
|2006.10.16 12:02
|119.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.06
|2028106
|2006.10.16 18:40
|buy
|0.59
|usdjpy
|119.19
|119.00
|0.00
|2006.10.16 20:27
|119.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.20
|2030408
|2006.10.17 08:52
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.94
|118.75
|0.00
|2006.10.17 08:59
|119.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.81
|2033064
|2006.10.17 15:19
|buy
|0.54
|usdjpy
|118.67
|118.48
|0.00
|2006.10.17 16:43
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.47
|2036069
|2006.10.17 23:04
|buy
|0.58
|usdjpy
|118.65
|118.00
|0.00
|2006.10.18 02:17
|118.68
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|14.66
|2046734
|2006.10.19 15:26
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|118.52
|118.33
|0.00
|2006.10.19 15:46
|118.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.34
|2047142
|2006.10.19 15:46
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.35
|118.16
|0.00
|2006.10.19 18:01
|118.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.40
|2053386
|2006.10.20 09:54
|sell
|0.42
|usdjpy
|118.39
|118.58
|0.00
|2006.10.20 10:40
|118.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.95
|2053802
|2006.10.20 10:47
|buy
|0.45
|usdjpy
|118.24
|118.05
|0.00
|2006.10.20 11:57
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.03
|2054685
|2006.10.20 12:38
|buy
|0.49
|usdjpy
|118.23
|118.04
|0.00
|2006.10.20 12:46
|118.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.41
|2055907
|2006.10.20 15:47
|sell
|0.53
|usdjpy
|118.38
|118.57
|0.00
|2006.10.20 16:03
|118.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.93
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|-54.43
|Closed P/L:
|-52.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-52.47
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|447.53
|Equity:
|447.53
|Free Margin:
|447.53