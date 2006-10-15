Gimex Group

Account: 41689 Name: Brian B Currency: USD 2006 October 20, 18:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20226592006.10.15 22:25balanceDeposit500.00
20246172006.10.16 09:15buy0.50usdjpy119.33119.140.002006.10.16 09:38119.440.000.000.0046.05
20249902006.10.16 09:56buy0.55usdjpy119.32119.130.002006.10.16 12:02119.420.000.000.0046.06
20281062006.10.16 18:40buy0.59usdjpy119.19119.000.002006.10.16 20:27119.000.000.000.00-94.20
20304082006.10.17 08:52buy0.50usdjpy118.94118.750.002006.10.17 08:59119.030.000.000.0037.81
20330642006.10.17 15:19buy0.54usdjpy118.67118.480.002006.10.17 16:43118.770.000.000.0045.47
20360692006.10.17 23:04buy0.58usdjpy118.65118.000.002006.10.18 02:17118.680.000.001.9614.66
20467342006.10.19 15:26buy0.60usdjpy118.52118.330.002006.10.19 15:46118.330.000.000.00-96.34
20471422006.10.19 15:46buy0.50usdjpy118.35118.160.002006.10.19 18:01118.160.000.000.00-80.40
20533862006.10.20 09:54sell0.42usdjpy118.39118.580.002006.10.20 10:40118.300.000.000.0031.95
20538022006.10.20 10:47buy0.45usdjpy118.24118.050.002006.10.20 11:57118.340.000.000.0038.03
20546852006.10.20 12:38buy0.49usdjpy118.23118.040.002006.10.20 12:46118.330.000.000.0041.41
20559072006.10.20 15:47sell0.53usdjpy118.38118.570.002006.10.20 16:03118.570.000.000.00-84.93
  0.00 0.00 1.96 -54.43
Closed P/L: -52.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -52.47 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 447.53 Equity: 447.53 Free Margin: 447.53