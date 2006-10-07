Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 17:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19885142006.10.07 01:05balanceDeposit10 000.00
19886252006.10.09 00:00sell0.50usdjpy119.00119.84118.582006.10.11 20:31119.840.000.00-6.70-350.47
19889522006.10.09 01:30buy0.50gbpjpy222.43221.59222.852006.10.09 05:09222.850.000.000.00123.39
19891332006.10.09 02:30buy0.50eurjpy149.67148.83150.092006.10.09 05:16150.090.000.000.00176.28
19892782006.10.09 03:30buy0.50usdchf1.26121.25281.26542006.10.10 10:301.26540.000.001.58165.96
19895532006.10.09 05:15sell0.50gbpjpy222.71223.55222.292006.10.09 13:00222.290.000.000.00123.50
19907652006.10.09 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.25991.26831.25572006.10.10 11:041.25570.000.001.00210.00
19915442006.10.09 13:00buy0.50eurjpy150.08149.24150.502006.10.13 15:50149.800.000.002.51-116.97
19919592006.10.09 14:15sell0.50usdcad1.12291.12941.11692006.10.10 13:531.12940.000.00-1.34-287.76
19929572006.10.09 17:00buy0.50chfjpy94.5393.6994.952006.10.13 15:5093.870.000.00-7.56-275.75
19933852006.10.09 19:15sell0.50gbpjpy222.30223.14221.882006.10.10 10:37221.880.000.00-3.53123.14
19991962006.10.10 14:30buy0.50usdcad1.12791.12141.13392006.10.11 03:111.13390.000.000.44264.57
20005162006.10.10 18:15buy0.50eurusd1.25351.24511.25772006.10.13 03:271.25770.000.00-10.00210.00
20018412006.10.11 04:15sell0.50gbpjpy221.91222.75221.492006.10.13 15:48222.160.000.00-14.05-73.10
20018672006.10.11 04:30buy0.50usdchf1.27091.26251.27512006.10.13 15:051.27380.000.006.30113.83
20028092006.10.11 09:30buy0.50usdcad1.13481.12831.14082006.10.13 15:051.13640.000.001.7670.40
20075532006.10.11 22:15sell0.50usdjpy119.71120.55119.292006.10.12 09:09119.290.000.00-10.02176.04
20111072006.10.12 13:45sell0.50usdjpy119.62120.46119.202006.10.13 04:37119.200.000.00-3.35176.17
20149832006.10.13 04:38buy0.50usdjpy119.21118.37119.632006.10.13 12:29119.380.000.000.0071.20
20230052006.10.16 02:00buy0.50eurjpy149.75148.91150.172006.10.17 10:41148.910.000.000.42-353.65
20234832006.10.16 05:00sell0.50usdjpy119.74120.58119.322006.10.16 09:15119.320.000.000.00176.00
20235792006.10.16 05:45buy0.50usdchf1.27471.26631.27892006.10.17 15:201.26630.000.001.57-331.73
20236802006.10.16 06:15sell0.50chfjpy93.9394.7793.512006.10.17 23:2093.510.000.000.61177.04
20239522006.10.16 07:30sell0.50gbpjpy221.99222.83221.572006.10.16 09:21221.570.000.000.00123.18
20256942006.10.16 11:30sell0.50gbpjpy222.09222.95221.692006.10.16 18:38221.690.000.000.00117.43
20281212006.10.16 18:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.65220.81222.072006.10.17 16:15222.070.000.002.35123.92
20281552006.10.16 19:00buy0.50usdjpy119.16118.32119.582006.10.18 08:36118.320.000.003.37-354.97
20331202006.10.17 15:20buy0.50usdchf1.26671.25831.27092006.10.18 15:021.27090.000.001.58165.24
20345722006.10.17 18:00sell0.50eurjpy149.03149.87148.612006.10.17 23:47148.610.000.000.00177.08
20375462006.10.18 07:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.94221.10222.362006.10.18 14:31222.360.000.000.00123.74
  0.00 0.00 -33.06 1 043.71
Closed P/L: 1 010.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20264372006.10.16 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.25131.25971.2471 1.25220.000.002.00-45.00
20269572006.10.16 15:00sell0.50usdcad1.13671.14321.1307 1.13810.000.00-2.64-61.51
20376772006.10.18 08:15buy0.50eurjpy148.73147.89149.15 149.040.000.000.00130.17
20392132006.10.18 13:00sell0.50chfjpy93.6294.4693.20 93.670.000.000.00-20.99
  0.00 0.00 -0.64 2.67
 Floating P/L: 2.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 010.65 Floating P/L: 2.03 Margin: 536.79
Balance: 11 010.65 Equity: 11 012.68 Free Margin: 10 475.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 176.83 Gross Loss: 2 166.18 Total Net Profit: 1 010.65
Profit Factor: 1.47 Expected Payoff: 34.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 751.70 (6.63%) Relative Drawdown: 6.63% (751.70)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (68.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (72.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (27.59%)
Largest profit trade: 265.01 loss trade: -357.17
Average profit trade: 151.28 loss trade: -270.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (921.32) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-484.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 921.32 (6) consecutive loss (count): -683.39 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2