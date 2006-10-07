|Account: 40828
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 17:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1988514
|2006.10.07 01:05
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1988625
|2006.10.09 00:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.00
|119.84
|118.58
|2006.10.11 20:31
|119.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.70
|-350.47
|1988952
|2006.10.09 01:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.43
|221.59
|222.85
|2006.10.09 05:09
|222.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.39
|1989133
|2006.10.09 02:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.67
|148.83
|150.09
|2006.10.09 05:16
|150.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.28
|1989278
|2006.10.09 03:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2612
|1.2528
|1.2654
|2006.10.10 10:30
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|165.96
|1989553
|2006.10.09 05:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.71
|223.55
|222.29
|2006.10.09 13:00
|222.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.50
|1990765
|2006.10.09 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2599
|1.2683
|1.2557
|2006.10.10 11:04
|1.2557
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|210.00
|1991544
|2006.10.09 13:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|150.08
|149.24
|150.50
|2006.10.13 15:50
|149.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|-116.97
|1991959
|2006.10.09 14:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1229
|1.1294
|1.1169
|2006.10.10 13:53
|1.1294
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|-287.76
|1992957
|2006.10.09 17:00
|buy
|0.50
|chfjpy
|94.53
|93.69
|94.95
|2006.10.13 15:50
|93.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.56
|-275.75
|1993385
|2006.10.09 19:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.30
|223.14
|221.88
|2006.10.10 10:37
|221.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.53
|123.14
|1999196
|2006.10.10 14:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1279
|1.1214
|1.1339
|2006.10.11 03:11
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|264.57
|2000516
|2006.10.10 18:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2451
|1.2577
|2006.10.13 03:27
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|210.00
|2001841
|2006.10.11 04:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.91
|222.75
|221.49
|2006.10.13 15:48
|222.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.05
|-73.10
|2001867
|2006.10.11 04:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2709
|1.2625
|1.2751
|2006.10.13 15:05
|1.2738
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|113.83
|2002809
|2006.10.11 09:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1348
|1.1283
|1.1408
|2006.10.13 15:05
|1.1364
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|70.40
|2007553
|2006.10.11 22:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.71
|120.55
|119.29
|2006.10.12 09:09
|119.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.02
|176.04
|2011107
|2006.10.12 13:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.62
|120.46
|119.20
|2006.10.13 04:37
|119.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|176.17
|2014983
|2006.10.13 04:38
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.21
|118.37
|119.63
|2006.10.13 12:29
|119.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.20
|2023005
|2006.10.16 02:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.75
|148.91
|150.17
|2006.10.17 10:41
|148.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|-353.65
|2023483
|2006.10.16 05:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.74
|120.58
|119.32
|2006.10.16 09:15
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|2023579
|2006.10.16 05:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2747
|1.2663
|1.2789
|2006.10.17 15:20
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|-331.73
|2023680
|2006.10.16 06:15
|sell
|0.50
|chfjpy
|93.93
|94.77
|93.51
|2006.10.17 23:20
|93.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|177.04
|2023952
|2006.10.16 07:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.99
|222.83
|221.57
|2006.10.16 09:21
|221.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.18
|2025694
|2006.10.16 11:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.09
|222.95
|221.69
|2006.10.16 18:38
|221.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.43
|2028121
|2006.10.16 18:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.65
|220.81
|222.07
|2006.10.17 16:15
|222.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2.35
|123.92
|2028155
|2006.10.16 19:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.16
|118.32
|119.58
|2006.10.18 08:36
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|3.37
|-354.97
|2033120
|2006.10.17 15:20
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2667
|1.2583
|1.2709
|2006.10.18 15:02
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|165.24
|2034572
|2006.10.17 18:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.03
|149.87
|148.61
|2006.10.17 23:47
|148.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.08
|2037546
|2006.10.18 07:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.94
|221.10
|222.36
|2006.10.18 14:31
|222.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.06
|1 043.71
|Closed P/L:
|1 010.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2026437
|2006.10.16 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2513
|1.2597
|1.2471
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|-45.00
|2026957
|2006.10.16 15:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1367
|1.1432
|1.1307
|1.1381
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|-61.51
|2037677
|2006.10.18 08:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|148.73
|147.89
|149.15
|149.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.17
|2039213
|2006.10.18 13:00
|sell
|0.50
|chfjpy
|93.62
|94.46
|93.20
|93.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|2.67
|Floating P/L:
|2.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 010.65
|Floating P/L:
|2.03
|Margin:
|536.79
|Balance:
|11 010.65
|Equity:
|11 012.68
|Free Margin:
|10 475.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 176.83
|Gross Loss:
|2 166.18
|Total Net Profit:
|1 010.65
|Profit Factor:
|1.47
|Expected Payoff:
|34.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|751.70 (6.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.63% (751.70)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (68.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (72.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (27.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|265.01
|loss trade:
|-357.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|151.28
|loss trade:
|-270.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (921.32)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-484.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|921.32 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-683.39 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2