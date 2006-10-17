|Account: 302066
|Name: Phoenix Booster
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 17, 17:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5641403
|2006.10.17 11:45
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.77
|118.56
|119.19
|2006.10.17 16:22
|118.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.14
|5641414
|2006.10.17 11:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2678
|1.2657
|1.2720
|2006.10.17 16:22
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.18
|5641409
|2006.10.17 11:45
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8639
|1.8660
|1.8597
|2006.10.17 12:00
|1.8660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|5628558
|2006.10.16 17:34
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-149.32
|Closed P/L:
|-149.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5641408
|2006.10.17 11:45
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2540
|1.2561
|1.2498
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|Floating P/L:
|-6.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-149.32
|Floating P/L:
|-6.00
|Margin:
|75.24
|Balance:
|850.68
|Equity:
|844.68
|Free Margin:
|769.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|149.32
|Total Net Profit:
|-149.32
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-49.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|149.32
|Maximal Drawdown:
|149.32 (14.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|14.93% (149.32)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-63.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-49.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-149.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-149.32 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|3