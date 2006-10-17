North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 302066 Name: Phoenix Booster Currency: USD 2006 October 17, 17:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56414032006.10.17 11:45buy0.30usdjpy118.77118.56119.192006.10.17 16:22118.560.000.000.00-53.14
56414142006.10.17 11:45buy0.20usdchf1.26781.26571.27202006.10.17 16:221.26570.000.000.00-33.18
56414092006.10.17 11:45sell0.30gbpusd1.86391.86601.85972006.10.17 12:001.86600.000.000.00-63.00
56285582006.10.16 17:34balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -149.32
Closed P/L: -149.32
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56414082006.10.17 11:45sell0.30eurusd1.25401.25611.2498 1.25420.000.000.00-6.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -6.00
 Floating P/L: -6.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -149.32 Floating P/L: -6.00 Margin: 75.24
Balance: 850.68 Equity: 844.68 Free Margin: 769.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 149.32 Total Net Profit: -149.32
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -49.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 149.32 Maximal Drawdown: 149.32 (14.93%) Relative Drawdown: 14.93% (149.32)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -63.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -49.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-149.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -149.32 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 3