Strategy Tester Report
Phoenix_EA_v4_2_01_StL

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (spot))
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.10.06 20:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.10.09)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersLots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=3; PrefSettings=true; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true; UseSignal2=true; UseSignal3=true; UseSignal4=true; UseSignal5=true; SMAPeriod=0; SMA2Bars=0; Percent=0; EnvelopePeriod=0; OSMAFast=0; OSMASlow=0; OSMASignal=0; xfactor=0; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=0; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=0; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0; DVStayOut=0;
Bars in test3616Ticks modelled996684Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit3660.00Gross profit8652.00Gross loss-4992.00
Profit factor1.73Expected payoff81.33
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown1474.00 (12.38%)Relative drawdown12.38% (1474.00)
Total trades45Short positions (won %)27 (77.78%)Long positions (won %)18 (88.89%)
Profit trades (% of total)37 (82.22%)Loss trades (% of total)8 (17.78%)
Largestprofit trade294.00loss trade-728.00
Averageprofit trade233.84loss trade-624.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)10 (2394.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-1248.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2394.00 (10)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1248.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.10 12:00sell10.501.21061.22101.2064
22006.01.10 14:08t/p10.501.20641.22101.2064210.0010210.00
32006.01.10 14:08sell20.501.20621.21661.2020
42006.01.12 15:28t/p20.501.20201.21661.2020210.0010420.00
52006.01.13 20:00sell30.501.21291.22331.2087
62006.01.17 01:56t/p30.501.20871.22331.2087210.0010630.00
72006.01.18 00:00sell40.501.21121.22161.2070
82006.01.19 09:34t/p40.501.20701.22161.2070210.0010840.00
92006.01.19 09:34buy50.501.20661.19621.2108
102006.01.19 16:35t/p50.501.21081.19621.2108210.0011050.00
112006.01.23 00:00sell60.601.21411.22451.2099
122006.01.23 01:45s/l60.601.22451.22451.2099-624.0010426.00
132006.01.23 01:45sell70.501.22441.23481.2202
142006.01.26 20:15t/p70.501.22021.23481.2202210.0010636.00
152006.01.31 20:00sell80.501.21731.22771.2131
162006.01.31 20:24t/p80.501.21311.22771.2131210.0010846.00
172006.01.31 20:24sell90.501.21291.22331.2087
182006.02.01 14:19t/p90.501.20871.22331.2087210.0011056.00
192006.02.10 12:00buy100.601.19701.18661.2012
202006.02.10 14:55t/p100.601.20121.18661.2012252.0011308.00
212006.02.10 14:55buy110.601.20161.19121.2058
222006.02.10 16:54s/l110.601.19121.19121.2058-624.0010684.00
232006.02.10 20:00buy120.501.19121.18081.1954
242006.02.20 03:20t/p120.501.19541.18081.1954210.0010894.00
252006.02.21 12:00buy130.501.19131.18091.1955
262006.02.23 11:53t/p130.501.19551.18091.1955210.0011104.00
272006.03.10 12:00sell140.601.19221.20261.1880
282006.03.10 15:20t/p140.601.18801.20261.1880252.0011356.00
292006.03.10 15:20sell150.601.18771.19811.1835
302006.03.14 09:06s/l150.601.19811.19811.1835-624.0010732.00
312006.03.27 08:00sell160.501.20451.21491.2003
322006.03.28 00:48t/p160.501.20031.21491.2003210.0010942.00
332006.03.28 08:00buy170.501.20031.18991.2045
342006.03.28 10:01t/p170.501.20451.18991.2045210.0011152.00
352006.03.28 10:01buy180.601.20471.19431.2089
362006.03.28 14:04t/p180.601.20891.19431.2089252.0011404.00
372006.03.29 00:00buy190.601.20001.18961.2042
382006.03.29 19:59t/p190.601.20421.18961.2042252.0011656.00
392006.04.03 08:00buy200.601.20491.19451.2091
402006.04.03 16:28t/p200.601.20911.19451.2091252.0011908.00
412006.04.04 04:00sell210.601.21271.22311.2085
422006.04.04 14:05s/l210.601.22311.22311.2085-624.0011284.00
432006.04.21 20:00sell220.601.23411.24451.2299
442006.04.26 15:25s/l220.601.24451.24451.2299-624.0010660.00
452006.05.02 16:00sell230.201.26361.27401.2594
462006.05.03 16:39t/p230.201.25941.27401.259484.0010744.00
472006.05.09 16:00sell240.501.27421.28461.2700
482006.05.11 09:34t/p240.501.27001.28461.2700210.0010954.00
492006.05.11 16:00sell250.501.27771.28811.2735
502006.05.12 08:28s/l250.501.28811.28811.2735-520.0010434.00
512006.05.16 16:00sell260.501.28511.29551.2809
522006.05.17 16:25t/p260.501.28091.29551.2809210.0010644.00
532006.05.18 16:00sell270.501.28171.29211.2775
542006.05.19 09:40t/p270.501.27751.29211.2775210.0010854.00
552006.05.22 16:00sell280.501.27911.28951.2749
562006.05.24 16:40t/p280.501.27491.28951.2749210.0011064.00
572006.05.24 16:40sell290.601.27471.28511.2705
582006.05.26 16:30t/p290.601.27051.28511.2705252.0011316.00
592006.05.26 16:30buy300.601.27041.26001.2746
602006.05.29 01:35t/p300.601.27461.26001.2746252.0011568.00
612006.06.02 16:00sell310.601.29131.30171.2871
622006.06.06 12:16t/p310.601.28711.30171.2871252.0011820.00
632006.06.19 04:00buy320.601.25771.24731.2619
642006.06.21 04:05t/p320.601.26191.24731.2619252.0012072.00
652006.06.22 16:00buy330.601.25691.24651.2611
662006.06.27 02:11t/p330.601.26111.24651.2611252.0012324.00
672006.07.07 00:00sell340.601.27771.28811.2735
682006.07.10 14:43t/p340.601.27351.28811.2735252.0012576.00
692006.08.03 16:00sell350.601.28131.29171.2771
702006.08.03 17:13t/p350.601.27711.29171.2771252.0012828.00
712006.08.03 17:13sell360.601.27691.28731.2727
722006.08.04 14:30s/l360.601.28731.28731.2727-624.0012204.00
732006.08.08 12:00sell370.601.28411.29451.2799
742006.08.09 00:48t/p370.601.27991.29451.2799252.0012456.00
752006.08.09 12:00sell380.601.28751.29791.2833
762006.08.10 14:30t/p380.601.28331.29791.2833252.0012708.00
772006.08.28 08:00sell390.601.27951.28991.2753
782006.08.29 16:52t/p390.601.27531.28991.2753252.0012960.00
792006.08.29 20:00buy400.601.27681.26641.2810
802006.08.29 20:26t/p400.601.28101.26641.2810252.0013212.00
812006.08.29 20:26buy410.701.28121.27081.2854
822006.08.31 09:21t/p410.701.28541.27081.2854294.0013506.00
832006.08.31 20:00buy420.701.27951.26911.2837
842006.09.01 16:01t/p420.701.28371.26911.2837294.0013800.00
852006.09.12 16:00buy430.701.27001.25961.2742
862006.09.14 16:55t/p430.701.27421.25961.2742294.0014094.00
872006.09.15 12:00buy440.701.26921.25881.2734
882006.09.21 12:33t/p440.701.27341.25881.2734294.0014388.00
892006.10.04 12:00buy450.701.26871.25831.2729
902006.10.06 16:22s/l450.701.25831.25831.2729-728.0013660.00