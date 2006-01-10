|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (spot))
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.10.06 20:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.10.09)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=3; PrefSettings=true; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true; UseSignal2=true; UseSignal3=true; UseSignal4=true; UseSignal5=true; SMAPeriod=0; SMA2Bars=0; Percent=0; EnvelopePeriod=0; OSMAFast=0; OSMASlow=0; OSMASignal=0; xfactor=0; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=0; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=0; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0; DVStayOut=0;
|Bars in test
|3616
|Ticks modelled
|996684
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|3660.00
|Gross profit
|8652.00
|Gross loss
|-4992.00
|Profit factor
|1.73
|Expected payoff
|81.33
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|1474.00 (12.38%)
|Relative drawdown
|12.38% (1474.00)
|Total trades
|45
|Short positions (won %)
|27 (77.78%)
|Long positions (won %)
|18 (88.89%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|37 (82.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|8 (17.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|294.00
|loss trade
|-728.00
|Average
|profit trade
|233.84
|loss trade
|-624.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (2394.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-1248.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2394.00 (10)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1248.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.10 12:00
|sell
|1
|0.50
|1.2106
|1.2210
|1.2064
|2
|2006.01.10 14:08
|t/p
|1
|0.50
|1.2064
|1.2210
|1.2064
|210.00
|10210.00
|3
|2006.01.10 14:08
|sell
|2
|0.50
|1.2062
|1.2166
|1.2020
|4
|2006.01.12 15:28
|t/p
|2
|0.50
|1.2020
|1.2166
|1.2020
|210.00
|10420.00
|5
|2006.01.13 20:00
|sell
|3
|0.50
|1.2129
|1.2233
|1.2087
|6
|2006.01.17 01:56
|t/p
|3
|0.50
|1.2087
|1.2233
|1.2087
|210.00
|10630.00
|7
|2006.01.18 00:00
|sell
|4
|0.50
|1.2112
|1.2216
|1.2070
|8
|2006.01.19 09:34
|t/p
|4
|0.50
|1.2070
|1.2216
|1.2070
|210.00
|10840.00
|9
|2006.01.19 09:34
|buy
|5
|0.50
|1.2066
|1.1962
|1.2108
|10
|2006.01.19 16:35
|t/p
|5
|0.50
|1.2108
|1.1962
|1.2108
|210.00
|11050.00
|11
|2006.01.23 00:00
|sell
|6
|0.60
|1.2141
|1.2245
|1.2099
|12
|2006.01.23 01:45
|s/l
|6
|0.60
|1.2245
|1.2245
|1.2099
|-624.00
|10426.00
|13
|2006.01.23 01:45
|sell
|7
|0.50
|1.2244
|1.2348
|1.2202
|14
|2006.01.26 20:15
|t/p
|7
|0.50
|1.2202
|1.2348
|1.2202
|210.00
|10636.00
|15
|2006.01.31 20:00
|sell
|8
|0.50
|1.2173
|1.2277
|1.2131
|16
|2006.01.31 20:24
|t/p
|8
|0.50
|1.2131
|1.2277
|1.2131
|210.00
|10846.00
|17
|2006.01.31 20:24
|sell
|9
|0.50
|1.2129
|1.2233
|1.2087
|18
|2006.02.01 14:19
|t/p
|9
|0.50
|1.2087
|1.2233
|1.2087
|210.00
|11056.00
|19
|2006.02.10 12:00
|buy
|10
|0.60
|1.1970
|1.1866
|1.2012
|20
|2006.02.10 14:55
|t/p
|10
|0.60
|1.2012
|1.1866
|1.2012
|252.00
|11308.00
|21
|2006.02.10 14:55
|buy
|11
|0.60
|1.2016
|1.1912
|1.2058
|22
|2006.02.10 16:54
|s/l
|11
|0.60
|1.1912
|1.1912
|1.2058
|-624.00
|10684.00
|23
|2006.02.10 20:00
|buy
|12
|0.50
|1.1912
|1.1808
|1.1954
|24
|2006.02.20 03:20
|t/p
|12
|0.50
|1.1954
|1.1808
|1.1954
|210.00
|10894.00
|25
|2006.02.21 12:00
|buy
|13
|0.50
|1.1913
|1.1809
|1.1955
|26
|2006.02.23 11:53
|t/p
|13
|0.50
|1.1955
|1.1809
|1.1955
|210.00
|11104.00
|27
|2006.03.10 12:00
|sell
|14
|0.60
|1.1922
|1.2026
|1.1880
|28
|2006.03.10 15:20
|t/p
|14
|0.60
|1.1880
|1.2026
|1.1880
|252.00
|11356.00
|29
|2006.03.10 15:20
|sell
|15
|0.60
|1.1877
|1.1981
|1.1835
|30
|2006.03.14 09:06
|s/l
|15
|0.60
|1.1981
|1.1981
|1.1835
|-624.00
|10732.00
|31
|2006.03.27 08:00
|sell
|16
|0.50
|1.2045
|1.2149
|1.2003
|32
|2006.03.28 00:48
|t/p
|16
|0.50
|1.2003
|1.2149
|1.2003
|210.00
|10942.00
|33
|2006.03.28 08:00
|buy
|17
|0.50
|1.2003
|1.1899
|1.2045
|34
|2006.03.28 10:01
|t/p
|17
|0.50
|1.2045
|1.1899
|1.2045
|210.00
|11152.00
|35
|2006.03.28 10:01
|buy
|18
|0.60
|1.2047
|1.1943
|1.2089
|36
|2006.03.28 14:04
|t/p
|18
|0.60
|1.2089
|1.1943
|1.2089
|252.00
|11404.00
|37
|2006.03.29 00:00
|buy
|19
|0.60
|1.2000
|1.1896
|1.2042
|38
|2006.03.29 19:59
|t/p
|19
|0.60
|1.2042
|1.1896
|1.2042
|252.00
|11656.00
|39
|2006.04.03 08:00
|buy
|20
|0.60
|1.2049
|1.1945
|1.2091
|40
|2006.04.03 16:28
|t/p
|20
|0.60
|1.2091
|1.1945
|1.2091
|252.00
|11908.00
|41
|2006.04.04 04:00
|sell
|21
|0.60
|1.2127
|1.2231
|1.2085
|42
|2006.04.04 14:05
|s/l
|21
|0.60
|1.2231
|1.2231
|1.2085
|-624.00
|11284.00
|43
|2006.04.21 20:00
|sell
|22
|0.60
|1.2341
|1.2445
|1.2299
|44
|2006.04.26 15:25
|s/l
|22
|0.60
|1.2445
|1.2445
|1.2299
|-624.00
|10660.00
|45
|2006.05.02 16:00
|sell
|23
|0.20
|1.2636
|1.2740
|1.2594
|46
|2006.05.03 16:39
|t/p
|23
|0.20
|1.2594
|1.2740
|1.2594
|84.00
|10744.00
|47
|2006.05.09 16:00
|sell
|24
|0.50
|1.2742
|1.2846
|1.2700
|48
|2006.05.11 09:34
|t/p
|24
|0.50
|1.2700
|1.2846
|1.2700
|210.00
|10954.00
|49
|2006.05.11 16:00
|sell
|25
|0.50
|1.2777
|1.2881
|1.2735
|50
|2006.05.12 08:28
|s/l
|25
|0.50
|1.2881
|1.2881
|1.2735
|-520.00
|10434.00
|51
|2006.05.16 16:00
|sell
|26
|0.50
|1.2851
|1.2955
|1.2809
|52
|2006.05.17 16:25
|t/p
|26
|0.50
|1.2809
|1.2955
|1.2809
|210.00
|10644.00
|53
|2006.05.18 16:00
|sell
|27
|0.50
|1.2817
|1.2921
|1.2775
|54
|2006.05.19 09:40
|t/p
|27
|0.50
|1.2775
|1.2921
|1.2775
|210.00
|10854.00
|55
|2006.05.22 16:00
|sell
|28
|0.50
|1.2791
|1.2895
|1.2749
|56
|2006.05.24 16:40
|t/p
|28
|0.50
|1.2749
|1.2895
|1.2749
|210.00
|11064.00
|57
|2006.05.24 16:40
|sell
|29
|0.60
|1.2747
|1.2851
|1.2705
|58
|2006.05.26 16:30
|t/p
|29
|0.60
|1.2705
|1.2851
|1.2705
|252.00
|11316.00
|59
|2006.05.26 16:30
|buy
|30
|0.60
|1.2704
|1.2600
|1.2746
|60
|2006.05.29 01:35
|t/p
|30
|0.60
|1.2746
|1.2600
|1.2746
|252.00
|11568.00
|61
|2006.06.02 16:00
|sell
|31
|0.60
|1.2913
|1.3017
|1.2871
|62
|2006.06.06 12:16
|t/p
|31
|0.60
|1.2871
|1.3017
|1.2871
|252.00
|11820.00
|63
|2006.06.19 04:00
|buy
|32
|0.60
|1.2577
|1.2473
|1.2619
|64
|2006.06.21 04:05
|t/p
|32
|0.60
|1.2619
|1.2473
|1.2619
|252.00
|12072.00
|65
|2006.06.22 16:00
|buy
|33
|0.60
|1.2569
|1.2465
|1.2611
|66
|2006.06.27 02:11
|t/p
|33
|0.60
|1.2611
|1.2465
|1.2611
|252.00
|12324.00
|67
|2006.07.07 00:00
|sell
|34
|0.60
|1.2777
|1.2881
|1.2735
|68
|2006.07.10 14:43
|t/p
|34
|0.60
|1.2735
|1.2881
|1.2735
|252.00
|12576.00
|69
|2006.08.03 16:00
|sell
|35
|0.60
|1.2813
|1.2917
|1.2771
|70
|2006.08.03 17:13
|t/p
|35
|0.60
|1.2771
|1.2917
|1.2771
|252.00
|12828.00
|71
|2006.08.03 17:13
|sell
|36
|0.60
|1.2769
|1.2873
|1.2727
|72
|2006.08.04 14:30
|s/l
|36
|0.60
|1.2873
|1.2873
|1.2727
|-624.00
|12204.00
|73
|2006.08.08 12:00
|sell
|37
|0.60
|1.2841
|1.2945
|1.2799
|74
|2006.08.09 00:48
|t/p
|37
|0.60
|1.2799
|1.2945
|1.2799
|252.00
|12456.00
|75
|2006.08.09 12:00
|sell
|38
|0.60
|1.2875
|1.2979
|1.2833
|76
|2006.08.10 14:30
|t/p
|38
|0.60
|1.2833
|1.2979
|1.2833
|252.00
|12708.00
|77
|2006.08.28 08:00
|sell
|39
|0.60
|1.2795
|1.2899
|1.2753
|78
|2006.08.29 16:52
|t/p
|39
|0.60
|1.2753
|1.2899
|1.2753
|252.00
|12960.00
|79
|2006.08.29 20:00
|buy
|40
|0.60
|1.2768
|1.2664
|1.2810
|80
|2006.08.29 20:26
|t/p
|40
|0.60
|1.2810
|1.2664
|1.2810
|252.00
|13212.00
|81
|2006.08.29 20:26
|buy
|41
|0.70
|1.2812
|1.2708
|1.2854
|82
|2006.08.31 09:21
|t/p
|41
|0.70
|1.2854
|1.2708
|1.2854
|294.00
|13506.00
|83
|2006.08.31 20:00
|buy
|42
|0.70
|1.2795
|1.2691
|1.2837
|84
|2006.09.01 16:01
|t/p
|42
|0.70
|1.2837
|1.2691
|1.2837
|294.00
|13800.00
|85
|2006.09.12 16:00
|buy
|43
|0.70
|1.2700
|1.2596
|1.2742
|86
|2006.09.14 16:55
|t/p
|43
|0.70
|1.2742
|1.2596
|1.2742
|294.00
|14094.00
|87
|2006.09.15 12:00
|buy
|44
|0.70
|1.2692
|1.2588
|1.2734
|88
|2006.09.21 12:33
|t/p
|44
|0.70
|1.2734
|1.2588
|1.2734
|294.00
|14388.00
|89
|2006.10.04 12:00
|buy
|45
|0.70
|1.2687
|1.2583
|1.2729
|90
|2006.10.06 16:22
|s/l
|45
|0.70
|1.2583
|1.2583
|1.2729
|-728.00
|13660.00