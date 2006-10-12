|Account: 1259220
|Name: Paul Bortell
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 23, 18:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13591234
|2006.10.12 21:14
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|13678373
|2006.10.15 22:15
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2741
|1.2825
|1.2699
|2006.10.16 13:51
|1.2699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 653.67
|13679525
|2006.10.15 22:45
|buy
|4.70
|gbpchf
|2.3642
|2.3558
|2.3684
|2006.10.17 10:14
|2.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|74.50
|1 556.17
|13684069
|2006.10.16 00:30
|buy
|4.50
|eurjpy
|149.71
|148.87
|150.13
|2006.10.17 08:43
|148.87
|0.00
|0.00
|40.95
|-3 183.96
|13695738
|2006.10.16 04:30
|buy
|4.20
|usdjpy
|119.69
|118.85
|120.11
|2006.10.17 07:59
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|54.60
|-2 968.45
|13699575
|2006.10.16 05:47
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.8549
|1.8633
|1.8507
|2006.10.16 12:42
|1.8633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 360.00
|13702980
|2006.10.16 07:00
|buy
|3.80
|chfjpy
|93.91
|93.07
|94.33
|2006.10.20 15:32
|94.33
|0.00
|0.00
|45.60
|1 344.79
|13722569
|2006.10.16 10:00
|sell
|3.50
|gbpjpy
|222.09
|222.93
|221.67
|2006.10.16 16:38
|221.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 233.01
|13731368
|2006.10.16 12:00
|sell
|3.30
|eurusd
|1.2516
|1.2600
|1.2474
|2006.10.19 14:36
|1.2600
|0.00
|0.00
|118.80
|-2 772.00
|13750649
|2006.10.16 15:15
|sell
|3.60
|usdchf
|1.2713
|1.2797
|1.2671
|2006.10.17 13:18
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.40
|1 193.28
|13768056
|2006.10.16 22:17
|sell
|3.50
|gbpusd
|1.8617
|1.8701
|1.8575
|2006.10.17 13:18
|1.8701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 940.00
|13769640
|2006.10.16 22:45
|sell
|3.30
|gbpjpy
|221.60
|222.44
|221.18
|2006.10.17 16:55
|222.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 334.31
|13802850
|2006.10.17 08:45
|buy
|3.50
|usdjpy
|118.79
|117.95
|119.21
|2006.10.23 09:31
|119.21
|0.00
|0.00
|273.00
|1 233.12
|13831290
|2006.10.17 13:30
|buy
|3.80
|usdchf
|1.2668
|1.2584
|1.2710
|2006.10.18 13:02
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|37.62
|1 255.70
|13846012
|2006.10.17 16:00
|sell
|3.50
|eurjpy
|149.03
|149.87
|148.61
|2006.10.17 21:47
|148.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.75
|1 239.88
|13861234
|2006.10.17 20:17
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.8704
|1.8620
|1.8746
|2006.10.19 14:35
|1.8746
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|504.00
|14002136
|2006.10.19 16:00
|sell
|4.10
|gbpchf
|2.3667
|2.3751
|2.3625
|2006.10.19 17:46
|2.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 369.82
|14021693
|2006.10.19 22:00
|sell
|4.00
|usdchf
|1.2574
|1.2658
|1.2532
|2006.10.23 09:17
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|-2 653.82
|14022584
|2006.10.19 22:17
|sell
|3.80
|gbpjpy
|222.03
|222.87
|221.61
|2006.10.20 11:23
|222.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 698.45
|14022646
|2006.10.19 22:17
|buy
|3.60
|gbpusd
|1.8770
|1.8686
|1.8812
|2006.10.20 08:42
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 512.00
|0.00
|0.00
|504.12
|-8 815.55
|Closed P/L:
|-8 311.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14014618
|2006.10.19 18:30
|sell
|4.20
|eurjpy
|149.20
|150.04
|148.78
|149.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.20
|-1 619.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.20
|-1 619.59
|Floating P/L:
|-1 707.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-8 311.43
|Floating P/L:
|-1 707.79
|Margin:
|4 200.00
|Balance:
|91 688.57
|Equity:
|89 980.78
|Free Margin:
|85 780.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|14 431.21
|Gross Loss:
|22 742.64
|Total Net Profit:
|-8 311.43
|Profit Factor:
|0.63
|Expected Payoff:
|-437.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|9 817.55
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9 817.55 (9.82%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.82% (9 817.55)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (45.45%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (57.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (42.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 653.67
|loss trade:
|-3 360.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 311.93
|loss trade:
|-2 842.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (2 983.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-6 056.86)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 983.65 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6 056.86 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1