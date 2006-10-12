Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1259220 Name: Paul Bortell Currency: USD 2006 October 23, 18:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
135912342006.10.12 21:14balanceDeposit100 000.00
136783732006.10.15 22:15sell5.00usdchf1.27411.28251.26992006.10.16 13:511.26990.000.000.001 653.67
136795252006.10.15 22:45buy4.70gbpchf2.36422.35582.36842006.10.17 10:142.36840.000.0074.501 556.17
136840692006.10.16 00:30buy4.50eurjpy149.71148.87150.132006.10.17 08:43148.870.000.0040.95-3 183.96
136957382006.10.16 04:30buy4.20usdjpy119.69118.85120.112006.10.17 07:59118.850.000.0054.60-2 968.45
136995752006.10.16 05:47sell4.00gbpusd1.85491.86331.85072006.10.16 12:421.86330.000.000.00-3 360.00
137029802006.10.16 07:00buy3.80chfjpy93.9193.0794.332006.10.20 15:3294.330.000.0045.601 344.79
137225692006.10.16 10:00sell3.50gbpjpy222.09222.93221.672006.10.16 16:38221.670.000.000.001 233.01
137313682006.10.16 12:00sell3.30eurusd1.25161.26001.24742006.10.19 14:361.26000.000.00118.80-2 772.00
137506492006.10.16 15:15sell3.60usdchf1.27131.27971.26712006.10.17 13:181.26710.000.00-41.401 193.28
137680562006.10.16 22:17sell3.50gbpusd1.86171.87011.85752006.10.17 13:181.87010.000.000.00-2 940.00
137696402006.10.16 22:45sell3.30gbpjpy221.60222.44221.182006.10.17 16:55222.440.000.000.00-2 334.31
138028502006.10.17 08:45buy3.50usdjpy118.79117.95119.212006.10.23 09:31119.210.000.00273.001 233.12
138312902006.10.17 13:30buy3.80usdchf1.26681.25841.27102006.10.18 13:021.27100.000.0037.621 255.70
138460122006.10.17 16:00sell3.50eurjpy149.03149.87148.612006.10.17 21:47148.610.000.00-36.751 239.88
138612342006.10.17 20:17buy1.20gbpusd1.87041.86201.87462006.10.19 14:351.87460.000.00-16.80504.00
140021362006.10.19 16:00sell4.10gbpchf2.36672.37512.36252006.10.19 17:462.36250.000.000.001 369.82
140216932006.10.19 22:00sell4.00usdchf1.25741.26581.25322006.10.23 09:171.26580.000.00-46.00-2 653.82
140225842006.10.19 22:17sell3.80gbpjpy222.03222.87221.612006.10.20 11:23222.870.000.000.00-2 698.45
140226462006.10.19 22:17buy3.60gbpusd1.87701.86861.88122006.10.20 08:421.88120.000.000.001 512.00
  0.00 0.00 504.12 -8 815.55
Closed P/L: -8 311.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
140146182006.10.19 18:30sell4.20eurjpy149.20150.04148.78 149.660.000.00-88.20-1 619.59
  0.00 0.00 -88.20 -1 619.59
 Floating P/L: -1 707.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -8 311.43 Floating P/L: -1 707.79 Margin: 4 200.00
Balance: 91 688.57 Equity: 89 980.78 Free Margin: 85 780.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 14 431.21 Gross Loss: 22 742.64 Total Net Profit: -8 311.43
Profit Factor: 0.63 Expected Payoff: -437.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 9 817.55 Maximal Drawdown: 9 817.55 (9.82%) Relative Drawdown: 9.82% (9 817.55)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 11 (45.45%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (57.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (42.11%)
Largest profit trade: 1 653.67 loss trade: -3 360.00
Average profit trade: 1 311.93 loss trade: -2 842.83
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (2 983.65) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-6 056.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 983.65 (3) consecutive loss (count): -6 056.86 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1