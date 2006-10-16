Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 20, 22:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20230052006.10.16 02:00buy0.50eurjpy149.75148.91150.172006.10.17 10:41148.910.000.000.42-353.65
20234832006.10.16 05:00sell0.50usdjpy119.74120.58119.322006.10.16 09:15119.320.000.000.00176.00
20235792006.10.16 05:45buy0.50usdchf1.27471.26631.27892006.10.17 15:201.26630.000.001.57-331.73
20236802006.10.16 06:15sell0.50chfjpy93.9394.7793.512006.10.17 23:2093.510.000.000.61177.04
20239522006.10.16 07:30sell0.50gbpjpy221.99222.83221.572006.10.16 09:21221.570.000.000.00123.18
20256942006.10.16 11:30sell0.50gbpjpy222.09222.95221.692006.10.16 18:38221.690.000.000.00117.43
20264372006.10.16 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.25131.25971.24712006.10.19 15:461.25970.000.005.00-420.00
20269572006.10.16 15:00sell0.50usdcad1.13671.14321.13072006.10.19 20:291.13070.000.00-6.60265.32
20281212006.10.16 18:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.65220.81222.072006.10.17 16:15222.070.000.002.35123.92
20281552006.10.16 19:00buy0.50usdjpy119.16118.32119.582006.10.18 08:36118.320.000.003.37-354.97
20331202006.10.17 15:20buy0.50usdchf1.26671.25831.27092006.10.18 15:021.27090.000.001.58165.24
20345722006.10.17 18:00sell0.50eurjpy149.03149.87148.612006.10.17 23:47148.610.000.000.00177.08
20375462006.10.18 07:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.94221.10222.362006.10.18 14:31222.360.000.000.00123.74
20376772006.10.18 08:15buy0.50eurjpy148.73147.89149.152006.10.19 01:06149.150.000.001.26176.55
20420732006.10.18 19:15buy0.50usdchf1.27131.26291.27552006.10.19 15:221.26290.000.004.72-332.62
20431912006.10.19 01:15sell0.50eurjpy149.21150.05148.792006.10.19 09:58148.790.000.000.00177.18
20433492006.10.19 02:30sell0.50gbpjpy222.25223.09221.832006.10.19 10:30221.830.000.000.00123.91
20434952006.10.19 03:00buy0.50usdjpy118.96118.12119.382006.10.19 19:20118.120.000.000.00-355.57
20482452006.10.19 17:00sell0.50gbpjpy221.91222.75221.492006.10.20 12:57222.750.000.00-3.55-248.46
20515462006.10.20 00:00sell0.50usdcad1.12791.13461.12212006.10.20 14:121.12210.000.000.00258.44
  0.00 0.00 10.73 -211.97
Closed P/L: -201.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20392132006.10.18 13:00sell0.50chfjpy93.6294.4693.20 94.320.000.002.46-294.78
20461652006.10.19 14:00sell0.50eurjpy149.10149.94148.68 149.760.000.00-2.11-277.97
20563852006.10.20 16:15buy0.50eurusd1.26131.25291.2655 1.26150.000.000.0010.00
20558852006.10.20 15:45sell0.50usdcad1.12261.12911.1166 1.12550.000.000.00-128.83
20512412006.10.19 22:30sell0.50usdchf1.25761.26601.2534 1.25970.000.00-3.18-83.35
20530992006.10.20 08:45buy0.20usdjpy118.37117.53118.79 118.680.000.000.0052.24
  0.00 0.00 -2.83 -722.69
 Floating P/L: -725.52
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -201.24 Floating P/L: -725.52 Margin: 713.29
Balance: 10 656.23 Equity: 9 930.71 Free Margin: 9 217.42
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 184.23 Gross Loss: 2 385.47 Total Net Profit: -201.24
Profit Factor: 0.92 Expected Payoff: -10.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 466.39 Maximal Drawdown: 1 098.47 (9.56%) Relative Drawdown: 9.56% (1 098.47)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (44.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (65.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (35.00%)
Largest profit trade: 258.72 loss trade: -415.00
Average profit trade: 168.02 loss trade: -340.78
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (769.46) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 098.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 769.46 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 098.47 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2