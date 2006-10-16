|Account: 40828
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 20, 22:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2023005
|2006.10.16 02:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.75
|148.91
|150.17
|2006.10.17 10:41
|148.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|-353.65
|2023483
|2006.10.16 05:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.74
|120.58
|119.32
|2006.10.16 09:15
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|2023579
|2006.10.16 05:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2747
|1.2663
|1.2789
|2006.10.17 15:20
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|-331.73
|2023680
|2006.10.16 06:15
|sell
|0.50
|chfjpy
|93.93
|94.77
|93.51
|2006.10.17 23:20
|93.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|177.04
|2023952
|2006.10.16 07:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.99
|222.83
|221.57
|2006.10.16 09:21
|221.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.18
|2025694
|2006.10.16 11:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.09
|222.95
|221.69
|2006.10.16 18:38
|221.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.43
|2026437
|2006.10.16 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2513
|1.2597
|1.2471
|2006.10.19 15:46
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|-420.00
|2026957
|2006.10.16 15:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1367
|1.1432
|1.1307
|2006.10.19 20:29
|1.1307
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|265.32
|2028121
|2006.10.16 18:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.65
|220.81
|222.07
|2006.10.17 16:15
|222.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2.35
|123.92
|2028155
|2006.10.16 19:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.16
|118.32
|119.58
|2006.10.18 08:36
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|3.37
|-354.97
|2033120
|2006.10.17 15:20
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2667
|1.2583
|1.2709
|2006.10.18 15:02
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|165.24
|2034572
|2006.10.17 18:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.03
|149.87
|148.61
|2006.10.17 23:47
|148.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.08
|2037546
|2006.10.18 07:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.94
|221.10
|222.36
|2006.10.18 14:31
|222.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.74
|2037677
|2006.10.18 08:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|148.73
|147.89
|149.15
|2006.10.19 01:06
|149.15
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|176.55
|2042073
|2006.10.18 19:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2713
|1.2629
|1.2755
|2006.10.19 15:22
|1.2629
|0.00
|0.00
|4.72
|-332.62
|2043191
|2006.10.19 01:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.21
|150.05
|148.79
|2006.10.19 09:58
|148.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.18
|2043349
|2006.10.19 02:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.25
|223.09
|221.83
|2006.10.19 10:30
|221.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.91
|2043495
|2006.10.19 03:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.96
|118.12
|119.38
|2006.10.19 19:20
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-355.57
|2048245
|2006.10.19 17:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.91
|222.75
|221.49
|2006.10.20 12:57
|222.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|-248.46
|2051546
|2006.10.20 00:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1279
|1.1346
|1.1221
|2006.10.20 14:12
|1.1221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|258.44
|0.00
|0.00
|10.73
|-211.97
|Closed P/L:
|-201.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2039213
|2006.10.18 13:00
|sell
|0.50
|chfjpy
|93.62
|94.46
|93.20
|94.32
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|-294.78
|2046165
|2006.10.19 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.10
|149.94
|148.68
|149.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.11
|-277.97
|2056385
|2006.10.20 16:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2613
|1.2529
|1.2655
|1.2615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2055885
|2006.10.20 15:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1226
|1.1291
|1.1166
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.83
|2051241
|2006.10.19 22:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2576
|1.2660
|1.2534
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.18
|-83.35
|2053099
|2006.10.20 08:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.37
|117.53
|118.79
|118.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.83
|-722.69
|Floating P/L:
|-725.52
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-201.24
|Floating P/L:
|-725.52
|Margin:
|713.29
|Balance:
|10 656.23
|Equity:
|9 930.71
|Free Margin:
|9 217.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 184.23
|Gross Loss:
|2 385.47
|Total Net Profit:
|-201.24
|Profit Factor:
|0.92
|Expected Payoff:
|-10.06
|Absolute Drawdown:
|466.39
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 098.47 (9.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.56% (1 098.47)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (44.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (65.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (35.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|258.72
|loss trade:
|-415.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|168.02
|loss trade:
|-340.78
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (769.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 098.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|769.46 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 098.47 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2