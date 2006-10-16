Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 19, 22:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20230052006.10.16 02:00buy0.50eurjpy149.75148.91150.172006.10.17 10:41148.910.000.000.42-353.65
20234832006.10.16 05:00sell0.50usdjpy119.74120.58119.322006.10.16 09:15119.320.000.000.00176.00
20235792006.10.16 05:45buy0.50usdchf1.27471.26631.27892006.10.17 15:201.26630.000.001.57-331.73
20236802006.10.16 06:15sell0.50chfjpy93.9394.7793.512006.10.17 23:2093.510.000.000.61177.04
20239522006.10.16 07:30sell0.50gbpjpy221.99222.83221.572006.10.16 09:21221.570.000.000.00123.18
20256942006.10.16 11:30sell0.50gbpjpy222.09222.95221.692006.10.16 18:38221.690.000.000.00117.43
20264372006.10.16 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.25131.25971.24712006.10.19 15:461.25970.000.005.00-420.00
20269572006.10.16 15:00sell0.50usdcad1.13671.14321.13072006.10.19 20:291.13070.000.00-6.60265.32
20281212006.10.16 18:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.65220.81222.072006.10.17 16:15222.070.000.002.35123.92
20281552006.10.16 19:00buy0.50usdjpy119.16118.32119.582006.10.18 08:36118.320.000.003.37-354.97
20331202006.10.17 15:20buy0.50usdchf1.26671.25831.27092006.10.18 15:021.27090.000.001.58165.24
20345722006.10.17 18:00sell0.50eurjpy149.03149.87148.612006.10.17 23:47148.610.000.000.00177.08
20375462006.10.18 07:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.94221.10222.362006.10.18 14:31222.360.000.000.00123.74
20376772006.10.18 08:15buy0.50eurjpy148.73147.89149.152006.10.19 01:06149.150.000.001.26176.55
20420732006.10.18 19:15buy0.50usdchf1.27131.26291.27552006.10.19 15:221.26290.000.004.72-332.62
20431912006.10.19 01:15sell0.50eurjpy149.21150.05148.792006.10.19 09:58148.790.000.000.00177.18
20433492006.10.19 02:30sell0.50gbpjpy222.25223.09221.832006.10.19 10:30221.830.000.000.00123.91
20434952006.10.19 03:00buy0.50usdjpy118.96118.12119.382006.10.19 19:20118.120.000.000.00-355.57
  0.00 0.00 14.28 -221.95
Closed P/L: -207.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20392132006.10.18 13:00sell0.50chfjpy93.6294.4693.20 94.050.000.001.84-181.86
20461652006.10.19 14:00sell0.50eurjpy149.10149.94148.68 149.280.000.000.00-76.12
20482452006.10.19 17:00sell0.50gbpjpy221.91222.75221.49 221.980.000.000.00-20.73
  0.00 0.00 1.84 -278.71
 Floating P/L: -276.87
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -207.67 Floating P/L: -276.87 Margin: 419.74
Balance: 10 649.80 Equity: 10 372.93 Free Margin: 9 953.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 925.79 Gross Loss: 2 133.46 Total Net Profit: -207.67
Profit Factor: 0.90 Expected Payoff: -11.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 466.39 Maximal Drawdown: 1 098.47 (9.56%) Relative Drawdown: 9.56% (1 098.47)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (44.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 258.72 loss trade: -415.00
Average profit trade: 160.48 loss trade: -355.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (769.46) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 098.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 769.46 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 098.47 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2