Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 00:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20230052006.10.16 02:00buy0.50eurjpy149.75148.91150.172006.10.17 10:41148.910.000.000.42-353.65
20234832006.10.16 05:00sell0.50usdjpy119.74120.58119.322006.10.16 09:15119.320.000.000.00176.00
20235792006.10.16 05:45buy0.50usdchf1.27471.26631.27892006.10.17 15:201.26630.000.001.57-331.73
20236802006.10.16 06:15sell0.50chfjpy93.9394.7793.512006.10.17 23:2093.510.000.000.61177.04
20239522006.10.16 07:30sell0.50gbpjpy221.99222.83221.572006.10.16 09:21221.570.000.000.00123.18
20256942006.10.16 11:30sell0.50gbpjpy222.09222.95221.692006.10.16 18:38221.690.000.000.00117.43
20281212006.10.16 18:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.65220.81222.072006.10.17 16:15222.070.000.002.35123.92
20345722006.10.17 18:00sell0.50eurjpy149.03149.87148.612006.10.17 23:47148.610.000.000.00177.08
  0.00 0.00 4.95 209.27
Closed P/L: 214.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20264372006.10.16 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.25131.25971.2471 1.25460.000.002.00-165.00
20269572006.10.16 15:00sell0.50usdcad1.13671.14321.1307 1.14050.000.00-2.64-166.59
20281552006.10.16 19:00buy0.50usdjpy119.16118.32119.58 118.450.000.003.37-299.70
20331202006.10.17 15:20buy0.50usdchf1.26671.25831.2709 1.26800.000.001.5851.26
  0.00 0.00 4.31 -580.03
 Floating P/L: -575.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 214.22 Floating P/L: -575.72 Margin: 531.41
Balance: 11 071.69 Equity: 10 495.97 Free Margin: 9 964.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 897.61 Gross Loss: 683.39 Total Net Profit: 214.22
Profit Factor: 1.31 Expected Payoff: 26.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 266.78 Maximal Drawdown: 683.39 (6.06%) Relative Drawdown: 6.06% (683.39)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 177.65 loss trade: -353.23
Average profit trade: 149.60 loss trade: -341.70
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (481.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-683.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 481.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -683.39 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2