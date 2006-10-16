|Account: 40828
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 00:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2023005
|2006.10.16 02:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.75
|148.91
|150.17
|2006.10.17 10:41
|148.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|-353.65
|2023483
|2006.10.16 05:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.74
|120.58
|119.32
|2006.10.16 09:15
|119.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|2023579
|2006.10.16 05:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2747
|1.2663
|1.2789
|2006.10.17 15:20
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|-331.73
|2023680
|2006.10.16 06:15
|sell
|0.50
|chfjpy
|93.93
|94.77
|93.51
|2006.10.17 23:20
|93.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|177.04
|2023952
|2006.10.16 07:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.99
|222.83
|221.57
|2006.10.16 09:21
|221.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.18
|2025694
|2006.10.16 11:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.09
|222.95
|221.69
|2006.10.16 18:38
|221.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.43
|2028121
|2006.10.16 18:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|221.65
|220.81
|222.07
|2006.10.17 16:15
|222.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2.35
|123.92
|2034572
|2006.10.17 18:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.03
|149.87
|148.61
|2006.10.17 23:47
|148.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.08
|0.00
|0.00
|4.95
|209.27
|Closed P/L:
|214.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2026437
|2006.10.16 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2513
|1.2597
|1.2471
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|-165.00
|2026957
|2006.10.16 15:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1367
|1.1432
|1.1307
|1.1405
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|-166.59
|2028155
|2006.10.16 19:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.16
|118.32
|119.58
|118.45
|0.00
|0.00
|3.37
|-299.70
|2033120
|2006.10.17 15:20
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2667
|1.2583
|1.2709
|1.2680
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|51.26
|0.00
|0.00
|4.31
|-580.03
|Floating P/L:
|-575.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|214.22
|Floating P/L:
|-575.72
|Margin:
|531.41
|Balance:
|11 071.69
|Equity:
|10 495.97
|Free Margin:
|9 964.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|897.61
|Gross Loss:
|683.39
|Total Net Profit:
|214.22
|Profit Factor:
|1.31
|Expected Payoff:
|26.78
|Absolute Drawdown:
|266.78
|Maximal Drawdown:
|683.39 (6.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.06% (683.39)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|177.65
|loss trade:
|-353.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|149.60
|loss trade:
|-341.70
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (481.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-683.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|481.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-683.39 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2