Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 13, 22:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19885142006.10.07 01:05balanceDeposit10 000.00
19886252006.10.09 00:00sell0.50usdjpy119.00119.84118.582006.10.11 20:31119.840.000.00-6.70-350.47
19889522006.10.09 01:30buy0.50gbpjpy222.43221.59222.852006.10.09 05:09222.850.000.000.00123.39
19891332006.10.09 02:30buy0.50eurjpy149.67148.83150.092006.10.09 05:16150.090.000.000.00176.28
19892782006.10.09 03:30buy0.50usdchf1.26121.25281.26542006.10.10 10:301.26540.000.001.58165.96
19895532006.10.09 05:15sell0.50gbpjpy222.71223.55222.292006.10.09 13:00222.290.000.000.00123.50
19907652006.10.09 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.25991.26831.25572006.10.10 11:041.25570.000.001.00210.00
19915442006.10.09 13:00buy0.50eurjpy150.08149.24150.502006.10.13 15:50149.800.000.002.51-116.97
19919592006.10.09 14:15sell0.50usdcad1.12291.12941.11692006.10.10 13:531.12940.000.00-1.34-287.76
19929572006.10.09 17:00buy0.50chfjpy94.5393.6994.952006.10.13 15:5093.870.000.00-7.56-275.75
19933852006.10.09 19:15sell0.50gbpjpy222.30223.14221.882006.10.10 10:37221.880.000.00-3.53123.14
19991962006.10.10 14:30buy0.50usdcad1.12791.12141.13392006.10.11 03:111.13390.000.000.44264.57
20005162006.10.10 18:15buy0.50eurusd1.25351.24511.25772006.10.13 03:271.25770.000.00-10.00210.00
20018412006.10.11 04:15sell0.50gbpjpy221.91222.75221.492006.10.13 15:48222.160.000.00-14.05-73.10
20018672006.10.11 04:30buy0.50usdchf1.27091.26251.27512006.10.13 15:051.27380.000.006.30113.83
20028092006.10.11 09:30buy0.50usdcad1.13481.12831.14082006.10.13 15:051.13640.000.001.7670.40
20075532006.10.11 22:15sell0.50usdjpy119.71120.55119.292006.10.12 09:09119.290.000.00-10.02176.04
20111072006.10.12 13:45sell0.50usdjpy119.62120.46119.202006.10.13 04:37119.200.000.00-3.35176.17
20149832006.10.13 04:38buy0.50usdjpy119.21118.37119.632006.10.13 12:29119.380.000.000.0071.20
  0.00 0.00 -42.96 900.43
Closed P/L: 857.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 857.47 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 857.47 Equity: 10 857.47 Free Margin: 10 857.47
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 988.66 Gross Loss: 1 131.19 Total Net Profit: 857.47
Profit Factor: 1.76 Expected Payoff: 47.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 484.92 (4.28%) Relative Drawdown: 4.28% (484.92)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (72.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (27.78%)
Largest profit trade: 265.01 loss trade: -357.17
Average profit trade: 152.97 loss trade: -226.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (921.32) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-484.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 921.32 (6) consecutive loss (count): -484.92 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2