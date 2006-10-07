Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 11, 23:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19885142006.10.07 01:05balanceDeposit10 000.00
19886252006.10.09 00:00sell0.50usdjpy119.00119.84118.582006.10.11 20:31119.840.000.00-6.70-350.47
19889522006.10.09 01:30buy0.50gbpjpy222.43221.59222.852006.10.09 05:09222.850.000.000.00123.39
19891332006.10.09 02:30buy0.50eurjpy149.67148.83150.092006.10.09 05:16150.090.000.000.00176.28
19892782006.10.09 03:30buy0.50usdchf1.26121.25281.26542006.10.10 10:301.26540.000.001.58165.96
19895532006.10.09 05:15sell0.50gbpjpy222.71223.55222.292006.10.09 13:00222.290.000.000.00123.50
19907652006.10.09 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.25991.26831.25572006.10.10 11:041.25570.000.001.00210.00
19919592006.10.09 14:15sell0.50usdcad1.12291.12941.11692006.10.10 13:531.12940.000.00-1.34-287.76
19933852006.10.09 19:15sell0.50gbpjpy222.30223.14221.882006.10.10 10:37221.880.000.00-3.53123.14
19991962006.10.10 14:30buy0.50usdcad1.12791.12141.13392006.10.11 03:111.13390.000.000.44264.57
  0.00 0.00 -8.55 548.61
Closed P/L: 540.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19929572006.10.09 17:00buy0.50chfjpy94.5393.6994.95 94.090.000.00-2.53-183.72
19915442006.10.09 13:00buy0.50eurjpy150.08149.24150.50 149.930.000.000.84-62.63
20005162006.10.10 18:15buy0.50eurusd1.25351.24511.2577 1.25170.000.00-2.00-90.00
20018412006.10.11 04:15sell0.50gbpjpy221.91222.75221.49 222.090.000.000.00-52.59
20028092006.10.11 09:30buy0.50usdcad1.13481.12831.1408 1.13730.000.000.00109.91
20018672006.10.11 04:30buy0.50usdchf1.27091.26251.2751 1.27220.000.000.0051.09
20075532006.10.11 22:15sell0.50usdjpy119.71120.55119.29 119.790.000.000.00-33.39
  0.00 0.00 -3.69 -261.33
 Floating P/L: -265.02
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 540.06 Floating P/L: -265.02 Margin: 950.70
Balance: 10 540.06 Equity: 10 275.04 Free Margin: 9 324.34
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 186.33 Gross Loss: 646.27 Total Net Profit: 540.06
Profit Factor: 1.84 Expected Payoff: 60.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 381.26 (3.49%) Relative Drawdown: 3.49% (381.26)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 265.01 loss trade: -357.17
Average profit trade: 169.48 loss trade: -323.14
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (921.32) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-357.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 921.32 (6) consecutive loss (count): -357.17 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1