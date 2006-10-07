|Account: 40828
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 11, 03:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1988514
|2006.10.07 01:05
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1988952
|2006.10.09 01:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.43
|221.59
|222.85
|2006.10.09 05:09
|222.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.39
|1989133
|2006.10.09 02:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.67
|148.83
|150.09
|2006.10.09 05:16
|150.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.28
|1989278
|2006.10.09 03:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2612
|1.2528
|1.2654
|2006.10.10 10:30
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|165.96
|1989553
|2006.10.09 05:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.71
|223.55
|222.29
|2006.10.09 13:00
|222.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.50
|1990765
|2006.10.09 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2599
|1.2683
|1.2557
|2006.10.10 11:04
|1.2557
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|210.00
|1991959
|2006.10.09 14:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1229
|1.1294
|1.1169
|2006.10.10 13:53
|1.1294
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|-287.76
|1993385
|2006.10.09 19:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.30
|223.14
|221.88
|2006.10.10 10:37
|221.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.53
|123.14
|1999196
|2006.10.10 14:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1279
|1.1214
|1.1339
|2006.10.11 03:11
|1.1339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|264.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|899.08
|Closed P/L:
|897.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1992957
|2006.10.09 17:00
|buy
|0.50
|chfjpy
|94.53
|93.69
|94.95
|94.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.53
|-154.61
|1991544
|2006.10.09 13:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|150.08
|149.24
|150.50
|150.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|-12.53
|1988625
|2006.10.09 00:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.00
|119.84
|118.58
|119.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.70
|-300.70
|2000516
|2006.10.10 18:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2535
|1.2451
|1.2577
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.39
|-462.84
|Floating P/L:
|-473.23
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|897.23
|Floating P/L:
|-473.23
|Margin:
|538.42
|Balance:
|10 897.23
|Equity:
|10 424.00
|Free Margin:
|9 885.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 186.33
|Gross Loss:
|289.10
|Total Net Profit:
|897.23
|Profit Factor:
|4.10
|Expected Payoff:
|112.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|289.10 (2.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.65% (289.10)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|265.01
|loss trade:
|-289.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|169.48
|loss trade:
|-289.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (921.32)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-289.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|921.32 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-289.10 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1