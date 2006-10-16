Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 24, 02:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20230052006.10.16 02:00buy0.50eurjpy149.75148.91150.172006.10.17 10:41148.910.000.000.42-353.65
20234832006.10.16 05:00sell0.50usdjpy119.74120.58119.322006.10.16 09:15119.320.000.000.00176.00
20235792006.10.16 05:45buy0.50usdchf1.27471.26631.27892006.10.17 15:201.26630.000.001.57-331.73
20236802006.10.16 06:15sell0.50chfjpy93.9394.7793.512006.10.17 23:2093.510.000.000.61177.04
20239522006.10.16 07:30sell0.50gbpjpy221.99222.83221.572006.10.16 09:21221.570.000.000.00123.18
20256942006.10.16 11:30sell0.50gbpjpy222.09222.95221.692006.10.16 18:38221.690.000.000.00117.43
20264372006.10.16 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.25131.25971.24712006.10.19 15:461.25970.000.005.00-420.00
20269572006.10.16 15:00sell0.50usdcad1.13671.14321.13072006.10.19 20:291.13070.000.00-6.60265.32
20281212006.10.16 18:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.65220.81222.072006.10.17 16:15222.070.000.002.35123.92
20281552006.10.16 19:00buy0.50usdjpy119.16118.32119.582006.10.18 08:36118.320.000.003.37-354.97
20331202006.10.17 15:20buy0.50usdchf1.26671.25831.27092006.10.18 15:021.27090.000.001.58165.24
20345722006.10.17 18:00sell0.50eurjpy149.03149.87148.612006.10.17 23:47148.610.000.000.00177.08
20375462006.10.18 07:45buy0.50gbpjpy221.94221.10222.362006.10.18 14:31222.360.000.000.00123.74
20376772006.10.18 08:15buy0.50eurjpy148.73147.89149.152006.10.19 01:06149.150.000.001.26176.55
20392132006.10.18 13:00sell0.50chfjpy93.6294.4693.202006.10.23 04:4494.460.000.003.08-353.33
20420732006.10.18 19:15buy0.50usdchf1.27131.26291.27552006.10.19 15:221.26290.000.004.72-332.62
20431912006.10.19 01:15sell0.50eurjpy149.21150.05148.792006.10.19 09:58148.790.000.000.00177.18
20433492006.10.19 02:30sell0.50gbpjpy222.25223.09221.832006.10.19 10:30221.830.000.000.00123.91
20434952006.10.19 03:00buy0.50usdjpy118.96118.12119.382006.10.19 19:20118.120.000.000.00-355.57
20461652006.10.19 14:00sell0.50eurjpy149.10149.94148.682006.10.23 04:43149.940.000.00-4.22-353.33
20482452006.10.19 17:00sell0.50gbpjpy221.91222.75221.492006.10.20 12:57222.750.000.00-3.55-248.46
20512412006.10.19 22:30sell0.50usdchf1.25761.26601.25342006.10.23 11:171.26600.000.00-6.36-331.75
20515462006.10.20 00:00sell0.50usdcad1.12791.13461.12212006.10.20 14:121.12210.000.000.00258.44
20530992006.10.20 08:45buy0.20usdjpy118.37117.53118.792006.10.23 03:49118.790.000.000.6770.71
20558852006.10.20 15:45sell0.50usdcad1.12261.12911.11662006.10.23 19:001.12910.000.00-1.33-287.84
  0.00 0.00 2.57 -1 467.51
Closed P/L: -1 464.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20589942006.10.23 05:15sell0.50eurjpy149.90150.74149.48 149.730.000.00-2.1071.21
20563852006.10.20 16:15buy0.50eurusd1.26131.25291.2655 1.25460.000.00-4.00-335.00
20582402006.10.23 00:30buy0.50gbpjpy223.42222.58223.84 223.430.000.002.352.94
20602422006.10.23 09:15sell0.40usdjpy118.89119.73118.47 119.360.000.00-2.68-157.51
20616872006.10.23 12:12buy0.40chfjpy94.2093.3694.62 94.110.000.00-1.01-30.17
20644212006.10.23 23:45sell0.10usdchf1.26651.27491.2623 1.26790.000.00-0.63-11.04
  0.00 0.00 -8.07 -459.57
 Floating P/L: -467.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 464.94 Floating P/L: -467.64 Margin: 684.04
Balance: 9 392.53 Equity: 8 924.89 Free Margin: 8 240.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 255.61 Gross Loss: 3 720.55 Total Net Profit: -1 464.94
Profit Factor: 0.61 Expected Payoff: -58.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 464.94 Maximal Drawdown: 2 097.02 (18.25%) Relative Drawdown: 18.25% (2 097.02)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 15 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (56.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (44.00%)
Largest profit trade: 258.72 loss trade: -415.00
Average profit trade: 161.12 loss trade: -338.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (769.46) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 335.08)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 769.46 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 335.08 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2