|Account: 40828
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 10, 00:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1988514
|2006.10.07 01:05
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1988952
|2006.10.09 01:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.43
|221.59
|222.85
|2006.10.09 05:09
|222.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.39
|1989133
|2006.10.09 02:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|149.67
|148.83
|150.09
|2006.10.09 05:16
|150.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.28
|1989553
|2006.10.09 05:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.71
|223.55
|222.29
|2006.10.09 13:00
|222.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|423.17
|Closed P/L:
|423.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1991544
|2006.10.09 13:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|150.08
|149.24
|150.50
|149.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|-46.19
|1990765
|2006.10.09 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2599
|1.2683
|1.2557
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|5.00
|1989278
|2006.10.09 03:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2612
|1.2528
|1.2654
|1.2619
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|27.74
|1988625
|2006.10.09 00:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.00
|119.84
|118.58
|119.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-54.56
|1991959
|2006.10.09 14:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1229
|1.1294
|1.1169
|1.1234
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|-22.25
|1992957
|2006.10.09 17:00
|buy
|0.50
|chfjpy
|94.53
|93.69
|94.95
|94.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-75.57
|1993385
|2006.10.09 19:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|222.30
|223.14
|221.88
|222.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.53
|-23.51
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.50
|-189.34
|Floating P/L:
|-195.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|423.17
|Floating P/L:
|-195.84
|Margin:
|952.53
|Balance:
|10 423.17
|Equity:
|10 227.33
|Free Margin:
|9 274.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|423.17
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|423.17
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|141.06
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|176.28
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|141.06
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (423.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|423.17 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0