Gimex Group

Account: 40828 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 10, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19885142006.10.07 01:05balanceDeposit10 000.00
19889522006.10.09 01:30buy0.50gbpjpy222.43221.59222.852006.10.09 05:09222.850.000.000.00123.39
19891332006.10.09 02:30buy0.50eurjpy149.67148.83150.092006.10.09 05:16150.090.000.000.00176.28
19895532006.10.09 05:15sell0.50gbpjpy222.71223.55222.292006.10.09 13:00222.290.000.000.00123.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 423.17
Closed P/L: 423.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19915442006.10.09 13:00buy0.50eurjpy150.08149.24150.50 149.970.000.000.42-46.19
19907652006.10.09 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.25991.26831.2557 1.25980.000.001.005.00
19892782006.10.09 03:30buy0.50usdchf1.26121.25281.2654 1.26190.000.001.5827.74
19886252006.10.09 00:00sell0.50usdjpy119.00119.84118.58 119.130.000.00-3.36-54.56
19919592006.10.09 14:15sell0.50usdcad1.12291.12941.1169 1.12340.000.00-1.34-22.25
19929572006.10.09 17:00buy0.50chfjpy94.5393.6994.95 94.350.000.00-1.27-75.57
19933852006.10.09 19:15sell0.50gbpjpy222.30223.14221.88 222.380.000.00-3.53-23.51
  0.00 0.00 -6.50 -189.34
 Floating P/L: -195.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 423.17 Floating P/L: -195.84 Margin: 952.53
Balance: 10 423.17 Equity: 10 227.33 Free Margin: 9 274.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 423.17 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 423.17
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 141.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 176.28 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 141.06 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (423.17) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 423.17 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0