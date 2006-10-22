Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1275302
|Name: steve cohen
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 23, 23:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14074249
|2006.10.22 22:09
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|14078976
|2006.10.23 00:00
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|118.63
|117.79
|119.05
|2006.10.23 08:40
|119.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|846.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|846.70
|Closed P/L:
|846.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14077560
|2006.10.22 23:15
|buy
|2.50
|gbpjpy
|223.32
|222.48
|223.74
|
|223.50
|0.00
|0.00
|53.88
|377.07
|14088964
|2006.10.23 04:30
|sell
|2.30
|chfjpy
|94.33
|95.17
|93.91
|
|94.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.10
|211.96
|14124719
|2006.10.23 13:30
|buy
|2.30
|eurjpy
|149.70
|148.86
|150.12
|
|149.77
|0.00
|0.00
|20.93
|134.91
|14130318
|2006.10.23 15:30
|buy
|2.20
|usdchf
|1.2676
|1.2592
|1.2718
|
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|21.78
|-69.44
|14135624
|2006.10.23 18:01
|sell
|2.10
|gbpusd
|1.8722
|1.8806
|1.8680
|
|1.8728
|0.00
|0.00
|4.51
|-126.00
|14136845
|2006.10.23 18:45
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|119.27
|118.43
|119.69
|
|119.34
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|117.31
|
|0.00
|0.00
|121.00
|645.81
|
|Floating P/L:
|766.81
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|846.70
|Floating P/L:
|766.81
|Margin:
|13 400.00
|Balance:
|50 846.70
|Equity:
|51 613.51
|Free Margin:
|38 213.51