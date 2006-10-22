Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1275302 Name: steve cohen Currency: USD 2006 October 23, 23:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
140742492006.10.22 22:09balanceDeposit50 000.00
140789762006.10.23 00:00buy2.40usdjpy118.63117.79119.052006.10.23 08:40119.050.000.000.00846.70
  0.00 0.00 0.00 846.70
Closed P/L: 846.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
140775602006.10.22 23:15buy2.50gbpjpy223.32222.48223.74 223.500.000.0053.88377.07
140889642006.10.23 04:30sell2.30chfjpy94.3395.1793.91 94.220.000.00-6.10211.96
141247192006.10.23 13:30buy2.30eurjpy149.70148.86150.12 149.770.000.0020.93134.91
141303182006.10.23 15:30buy2.20usdchf1.26761.25921.2718 1.26720.000.0021.78-69.44
141356242006.10.23 18:01sell2.10gbpusd1.87221.88061.8680 1.87280.000.004.51-126.00
141368452006.10.23 18:45buy2.00usdjpy119.27118.43119.69 119.340.000.0026.00117.31
  0.00 0.00 121.00 645.81
 Floating P/L: 766.81
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 846.70 Floating P/L: 766.81 Margin: 13 400.00
Balance: 50 846.70 Equity: 51 613.51 Free Margin: 38 213.51