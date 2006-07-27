|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.07.27 00:00 - 2006.09.13 00:00 (2006.07.27 - 2006.09.13)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=3; PrefSettings=false; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; TakeProfit=48; StopLoss=80; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true; UseSignal2=true; UseSignal3=true; UseSignal4=true; UseSignal5=true; SMAPeriod=2; SMA2Bars=16; Percent=0.0032; EnvelopePeriod=2; OSMAFast=7; OSMASlow=22; OSMASignal=2; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=25; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=15; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0.0038; DVStayOut=0.025;
|Bars in test
|55506
|Ticks modelled
|232648
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|868.06
|Gross profit
|1025.13
|Gross loss
|-157.07
|Profit factor
|6.53
|Expected payoff
|31.00
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|88.28 (6.06%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.62% (68.79)
|Total trades
|28
|Short positions (won %)
|17 (82.35%)
|Long positions (won %)
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|25 (89.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (10.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|46.87
|loss trade
|-68.79
|Average
|profit trade
|41.01
|loss trade
|-52.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (539.22)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-88.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|539.22 (13)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-88.28 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|13
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.07.27 03:15
|sell
|1
|0.10
|116.31
|117.11
|115.83
|2
|2006.07.27 10:49
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|115.83
|117.11
|115.83
|41.45
|541.45
|3
|2006.07.27 20:30
|sell
|2
|0.10
|115.97
|116.77
|115.49
|4
|2006.07.28 07:03
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|115.49
|116.77
|115.49
|40.10
|581.55
|5
|2006.07.28 13:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|115.67
|116.47
|115.19
|6
|2006.07.28 14:33
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|115.19
|116.47
|115.19
|41.67
|623.22
|7
|2006.07.31 03:45
|sell
|4
|0.10
|114.72
|115.52
|114.24
|8
|2006.07.31 13:54
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|114.24
|115.52
|114.24
|42.02
|665.24
|9
|2006.07.31 14:15
|buy
|5
|0.10
|114.21
|113.41
|114.69
|10
|2006.07.31 19:04
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|114.69
|113.41
|114.69
|41.85
|707.09
|11
|2006.08.01 01:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|114.55
|113.75
|115.03
|12
|2006.08.01 14:43
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|115.03
|113.75
|115.03
|41.72
|748.81
|13
|2006.08.01 20:15
|buy
|7
|0.10
|114.72
|113.92
|115.20
|14
|2006.08.03 17:13
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|115.20
|113.92
|115.20
|46.87
|795.68
|15
|2006.08.04 02:15
|sell
|8
|0.10
|115.22
|116.02
|114.74
|16
|2006.08.04 14:30
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|114.74
|116.02
|114.74
|41.88
|837.56
|17
|2006.08.07 02:45
|buy
|9
|0.10
|114.35
|113.55
|114.83
|18
|2006.08.07 11:37
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|114.83
|113.55
|114.83
|41.80
|879.36
|19
|2006.08.07 20:30
|sell
|10
|0.10
|115.10
|115.90
|114.62
|20
|2006.08.08 20:14
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|114.62
|115.90
|114.62
|40.42
|919.78
|21
|2006.08.08 23:00
|sell
|11
|0.10
|115.29
|116.09
|114.81
|22
|2006.08.09 13:04
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|114.81
|116.09
|114.81
|40.35
|960.13
|23
|2006.08.09 17:15
|sell
|12
|0.10
|115.18
|115.98
|114.70
|24
|2006.08.10 13:47
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|114.70
|115.98
|114.70
|37.47
|997.60
|25
|2006.08.10 15:15
|buy
|13
|0.10
|114.86
|114.06
|115.34
|26
|2006.08.10 16:36
|t/p
|13
|0.10
|115.34
|114.06
|115.34
|41.62
|1039.22
|27
|2006.08.11 04:15
|sell
|14
|0.10
|115.47
|116.27
|114.99
|28
|2006.08.11 14:30
|s/l
|14
|0.10
|116.27
|116.27
|114.99
|-68.79
|970.43
|29
|2006.08.11 19:45
|sell
|15
|0.10
|116.30
|117.10
|115.82
|30
|2006.08.16 14:31
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|115.82
|117.10
|115.82
|37.07
|1007.50
|31
|2006.08.16 22:15
|sell
|16
|0.10
|115.83
|116.63
|115.35
|32
|2006.08.17 09:22
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|115.35
|116.63
|115.35
|37.23
|1044.73
|33
|2006.08.17 09:30
|buy
|17
|0.10
|115.37
|114.57
|115.85
|34
|2006.08.17 19:07
|t/p
|17
|0.10
|115.85
|114.57
|115.85
|41.43
|1086.16
|35
|2006.08.18 04:30
|sell
|18
|0.10
|116.03
|116.83
|115.55
|36
|2006.08.18 11:57
|t/p
|18
|0.10
|115.55
|116.83
|115.55
|41.54
|1127.70
|37
|2006.08.18 11:57
|buy
|19
|0.10
|115.55
|114.75
|116.03
|38
|2006.08.22 00:19
|t/p
|19
|0.10
|116.03
|114.75
|116.03
|43.97
|1171.67
|39
|2006.08.22 09:00
|buy
|20
|0.10
|116.09
|115.29
|116.57
|40
|2006.08.22 17:40
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|116.57
|115.29
|116.57
|41.18
|1212.85
|41
|2006.08.23 07:30
|buy
|21
|0.10
|116.42
|115.62
|116.90
|42
|2006.08.25 07:50
|t/p
|21
|0.10
|116.90
|115.62
|116.90
|46.26
|1259.11
|43
|2006.08.25 07:50
|sell
|22
|0.10
|116.90
|117.70
|116.42
|44
|2006.09.04 06:47
|t/p
|22
|0.10
|116.42
|117.70
|116.42
|29.55
|1288.66
|45
|2006.09.05 01:00
|sell
|23
|0.10
|116.16
|116.96
|115.68
|46
|2006.09.05 09:08
|t/p
|23
|0.10
|115.68
|116.96
|115.68
|41.49
|1330.15
|47
|2006.09.05 21:45
|buy
|24
|0.10
|115.94
|115.14
|116.42
|48
|2006.09.06 06:12
|t/p
|24
|0.10
|116.42
|115.14
|116.42
|42.53
|1372.68
|49
|2006.09.07 04:45
|sell
|25
|0.10
|116.77
|117.57
|116.29
|50
|2006.09.07 11:08
|t/p
|25
|0.10
|116.29
|117.57
|116.29
|41.28
|1413.96
|51
|2006.09.07 21:30
|buy
|26
|0.10
|116.37
|115.57
|116.85
|52
|2006.09.08 17:06
|t/p
|26
|0.10
|116.85
|115.57
|116.85
|42.38
|1456.34
|53
|2006.09.11 00:15
|sell
|27
|0.10
|116.98
|117.78
|116.50
|54
|2006.09.11 16:50
|s/l
|27
|0.10
|117.78
|117.78
|116.50
|-67.92
|1388.42
|55
|2006.09.12 00:00
|sell
|28
|0.10
|117.65
|118.45
|117.17
|56
|2006.09.12 23:59
|close at stop
|28
|0.10
|117.89
|118.45
|117.17
|-20.36
|1368.06