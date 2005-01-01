Strategy Tester Report
MACD Sample_mod_1lot

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2005.01.03 00:00 - 2006.01.01 00:00 (2005.01.01 - 2006.01.01)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=50; Lots=1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26;
Bars in test5166Ticks modelled1239671Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit50000.00
Total net profit0.00Gross profit0.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff0.00
Absolute drawdown50000.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades0Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade0.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade0.00loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)0 (0.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)0.00 (0)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins0consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance