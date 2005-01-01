|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2005.01.03 00:00 - 2006.01.01 00:00 (2005.01.01 - 2006.01.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=50; Lots=1; TrailingStop=30; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26;
|Bars in test
|5166
|Ticks modelled
|1239671
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|0.00
|Gross profit
|0.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|0.00
|Absolute drawdown
|50000.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|0
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|0
|consecutive losses
|0