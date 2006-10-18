North Finance Co Ltd

 

Account: 24028

Name: Ross Abbit

Currency: USD

2006 October 19, 21:32

Closed Transactions:

 

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

1552887

2006.10.19 17:15

sell

0.10

gbpjpy

221.69

222.55

221.29

2006.10.19 21:29

221.99

0.00

0.00

0.00

-25.40

1552085

2006.10.19 16:30

buy

0.10

usdchf

1.2636

1.2552

1.2678

2006.10.19 21:07

1.2565

0.00

0.00

0.00

-56.51

1551727

2006.10.19 16:03

sell

0.10

eurusd

1.2562

1.2643

1.2520

2006.10.19 21:07

1.2628

0.00

0.00

0.00

-66.00

1546945

2006.10.19 03:15

buy

0.10

usdjpy

118.91

118.11

119.37

2006.10.19 20:20

118.11

0.00

0.00

0.00

-67.73

1545729

2006.10.18 20:15

buy

0.10

usdchf

1.2714

1.2630

1.2756

2006.10.19 16:26

1.2630

0.00

0.00

0.64

-66.51

1543355

2006.10.18 15:45

buy

0.10

eurusd

1.2530

1.2449

1.2572

2006.10.19 11:10

1.2551

0.00

0.00

-1.11

21.00

1542485

2006.10.18 14:45

buy

0.10

usdchf

1.2678

1.2594

1.2720

2006.10.18 16:09

1.2720

0.00

0.00

0.00

33.01

1542226

2006.10.18 13:45

sell

0.10

usdjpy

118.68

119.48

118.22

2006.10.18 23:29

118.94

0.00

0.00

0.00

-21.86

1541561

2006.10.18 12:00

sell

0.10

gbpjpy

222.04

222.90

221.84

2006.10.19 11:30

221.84

0.00

0.00

-4.74

16.87

 

0.00

0.00

-5.21

-233.13

Closed P/L:

-238.34

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

 

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

No transactions

 

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

 

Floating P/L:

0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

 

No transactions

 

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

0.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

 

 

Closed Trade P/L:

-238.34

Floating P/L:

0.00

Margin:

0.00

Balance:

1 125.86

Equity:

1 125.86

Free Margin:

1 125.86

 

 

 

Details:

 

 

Graph

 

Gross Profit:

65.03

Gross Loss:

303.37

Total Net Profit:

-238.34

Profit Factor:

0.21

Expected Payoff:

-26.48

 

 

 

Absolute Drawdown:

238.34

Maximal Drawdown:

281.51 (20.00%)

Relative Drawdown:

20.00% (281.51)

 

 

 

Total Trades:

9

Short Positions (won %):

4 (25.00%)

Long Positions (won %):

5 (40.00%)

Profit Trades (% of total):

3 (33.33%)

Loss trades (% of total):

6 (66.67%)

Largest

profit trade:

33.01

loss trade:

-67.73

Average

profit trade:

21.68

loss trade:

-50.56

Maximum

consecutive wins ($):

2 (32.02)

consecutive losses ($):

5 (-281.51)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count):

33.01 (1)

consecutive loss (count):

-281.51 (5)

Average

consecutive wins:

2

consecutive losses:

3

 