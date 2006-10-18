North Finance Co Ltd
|
Account: 24028
|
Name: Ross Abbit
|
Currency: USD
|
2006 October 19, 21:32
|
Closed Transactions:
|
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Close Time
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
1552887
|
2006.10.19 17:15
|
sell
|
0.10
|
gbpjpy
|
221.69
|
222.55
|
221.29
|
2006.10.19 21:29
|
221.99
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-25.40
|
1552085
|
2006.10.19 16:30
|
buy
|
0.10
|
usdchf
|
1.2636
|
1.2552
|
1.2678
|
2006.10.19 21:07
|
1.2565
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-56.51
|
1551727
|
2006.10.19 16:03
|
sell
|
0.10
|
eurusd
|
1.2562
|
1.2643
|
1.2520
|
2006.10.19 21:07
|
1.2628
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-66.00
|
1546945
|
2006.10.19 03:15
|
buy
|
0.10
|
usdjpy
|
118.91
|
118.11
|
119.37
|
2006.10.19 20:20
|
118.11
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-67.73
|
1545729
|
2006.10.18 20:15
|
buy
|
0.10
|
usdchf
|
1.2714
|
1.2630
|
1.2756
|
2006.10.19 16:26
|
1.2630
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.64
|
-66.51
|
1543355
|
2006.10.18 15:45
|
buy
|
0.10
|
eurusd
|
1.2530
|
1.2449
|
1.2572
|
2006.10.19 11:10
|
1.2551
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-1.11
|
21.00
|
1542485
|
2006.10.18 14:45
|
buy
|
0.10
|
usdchf
|
1.2678
|
1.2594
|
1.2720
|
2006.10.18 16:09
|
1.2720
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
33.01
|
1542226
|
2006.10.18 13:45
|
sell
|
0.10
|
usdjpy
|
118.68
|
119.48
|
118.22
|
2006.10.18 23:29
|
118.94
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-21.86
|
1541561
|
2006.10.18 12:00
|
sell
|
0.10
|
gbpjpy
|
222.04
|
222.90
|
221.84
|
2006.10.19 11:30
|
221.84
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-4.74
|
16.87
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-5.21
|
-233.13
|
Closed P/L:
|
-238.34
|
Open Trades:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
No transactions
|
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Working Orders:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Market Price
|
|
No transactions
|
|
|
Summary:
|
Deposit/Withdrawal:
|
0.00
|
Credit Facility:
|
0.00
|
|
|
Closed Trade P/L:
|
-238.34
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Margin:
|
0.00
|
Balance:
|
1 125.86
|
Equity:
|
1 125.86
|
Free Margin:
|
1 125.86
|
|
|
|
Details:
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit:
|
65.03
|
Gross Loss:
|
303.37
|
Total Net Profit:
|
-238.34
|
Profit Factor:
|
0.21
|
Expected Payoff:
|
-26.48
|
|
|
|
Absolute Drawdown:
|
238.34
|
Maximal Drawdown:
|
281.51 (20.00%)
|
Relative Drawdown:
|
20.00% (281.51)
|
|
|
|
Total Trades:
|
9
|
Short Positions
(won %):
|
4 (25.00%)
|
Long Positions
(won %):
|
5 (40.00%)
|
Profit Trades (%
of total):
|
3 (33.33%)
|
Loss trades (% of
total):
|
6 (66.67%)
|
Largest
|
profit trade:
|
33.01
|
loss trade:
|
-67.73
|
Average
|
profit trade:
|
21.68
|
loss trade:
|
-50.56
|
Maximum
|
consecutive wins
($):
|
2 (32.02)
|
consecutive losses
($):
|
5 (-281.51)
|
Maximal
|
consecutive profit
(count):
|
33.01 (1)
|
consecutive loss
(count):
|
-281.51 (5)
|
Average
|
consecutive wins:
|
2
|
consecutive
losses:
|
3