Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1249653 Name: jpy largo plazo Currency: USD 2006 October 6, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
131092742006.10.04 22:53balanceDeposit5 000.00
131092772006.10.04 22:54buy10.00gbpjpym222.330.000.002006.10.06 12:22222.000.000.0021.55-279.64
131092792006.10.04 22:54sell18.00chfjpym94.320.000.002006.10.06 12:2294.130.000.00-4.77289.76
  0.00 0.00 16.78 10.12
Closed P/L: 26.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 26.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 026.90 Equity: 5 026.90 Free Margin: 5 026.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 284.99 Gross Loss: 258.09 Total Net Profit: 26.90
Profit Factor: 1.10 Expected Payoff: 13.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 258.09 (4.88%) Relative Drawdown: 4.88% (258.09)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 284.99 loss trade: -258.09
Average profit trade: 284.99 loss trade: -258.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (284.99) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-258.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 284.99 (1) consecutive loss (count): -258.09 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1