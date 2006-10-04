|Account: 1249653
|Name: jpy largo plazo
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 6, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13109274
|2006.10.04 22:53
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|13109277
|2006.10.04 22:54
|buy
|10.00
|gbpjpym
|222.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.06 12:22
|222.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.55
|-279.64
|13109279
|2006.10.04 22:54
|sell
|18.00
|chfjpym
|94.32
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.06 12:22
|94.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.77
|289.76
|0.00
|0.00
|16.78
|10.12
|Closed P/L:
|26.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|26.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 026.90
|Equity:
|5 026.90
|Free Margin:
|5 026.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|284.99
|Gross Loss:
|258.09
|Total Net Profit:
|26.90
|Profit Factor:
|1.10
|Expected Payoff:
|13.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|258.09 (4.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.88% (258.09)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|284.99
|loss trade:
|-258.09
|Average
|profit trade:
|284.99
|loss trade:
|-258.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (284.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-258.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|284.99 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-258.09 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1