Strategy Tester Report
G Selector mod

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.07.01 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.07.01)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersLots=0.1; ReInvest=1; ReadHistory=1; Probab=0.9; dstop=25; Nstop=1; delta=1; Nidelt=29; NN=11; forg=1.05;
Bars in test10225Ticks modelled127983Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit31.00Gross profit156.00Gross loss-125.00
Profit factor1.25Expected payoff2.07
Absolute drawdown8.00Maximal drawdown75.00 (7.03%)Relative drawdown7.03% (75.00)
Total trades15Short positions (won %)3 (33.33%)Long positions (won %)12 (75.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)10 (66.67%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (33.33%)
Largestprofit trade23.00loss trade-25.00
Averageprofit trade15.60loss trade-25.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (61.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-75.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)61.00 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-75.00 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.01 09:36buy10.101.27641.27391.2789
22006.06.01 09:47close10.101.27761.27391.278912.001012.00
32006.06.01 10:24sell20.101.27911.28161.2766
42006.06.01 11:53close20.101.27761.28161.276615.001027.00
52006.06.02 09:27sell30.101.28061.28311.2781
62006.06.02 14:29s/l30.101.28311.28311.2781-25.001002.00
72006.06.02 14:31buy40.101.28791.28541.2904
82006.06.02 14:32close40.101.29011.28541.290422.001024.00
92006.06.02 17:58buy50.101.29151.28901.2940
102006.06.02 18:39close50.101.29281.28901.294013.001037.00
112006.06.05 09:47buy60.101.29591.29341.2984
122006.06.05 10:50close60.101.29721.29341.298413.001050.00
132006.06.05 14:53buy70.101.29421.29171.2967
142006.06.05 16:33close70.101.29551.29171.296713.001063.00
152006.06.06 23:09buy80.101.28351.28101.2860
162006.06.06 23:10s/l80.101.28101.28101.2860-25.001038.00
172006.06.07 09:52buy90.101.28001.27751.2825
182006.06.07 09:57close90.101.28131.27751.282513.001051.00
192006.06.08 03:18buy100.101.27831.27581.2808
202006.06.08 08:10close100.101.27991.27581.280816.001067.00
212006.06.08 13:50buy110.101.27421.27171.2767
222006.06.08 14:04s/l110.101.27171.27171.2767-25.001042.00
232006.06.09 14:33sell120.101.26101.26351.2585
242006.06.09 15:18s/l120.101.26351.26351.2585-25.001017.00
252006.06.15 04:02buy130.101.26191.25941.2644
262006.06.15 14:33s/l130.101.25941.25941.2644-25.00992.00
272006.06.20 15:25buy140.101.25701.25451.2595
282006.06.20 18:28close140.101.25861.25451.259516.001008.00
292006.06.30 14:31buy150.101.27241.26991.2749
302006.06.30 14:31close150.101.27471.26991.274923.001031.00