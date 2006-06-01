|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.07.01 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.07.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.1; ReInvest=1; ReadHistory=1; Probab=0.9; dstop=25; Nstop=1; delta=1; Nidelt=29; NN=11; forg=1.05;
|Bars in test
|10225
|Ticks modelled
|127983
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|31.00
|Gross profit
|156.00
|Gross loss
|-125.00
|Profit factor
|1.25
|Expected payoff
|2.07
|Absolute drawdown
|8.00
|Maximal drawdown
|75.00 (7.03%)
|Relative drawdown
|7.03% (75.00)
|Total trades
|15
|Short positions (won %)
|3 (33.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|10 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|23.00
|loss trade
|-25.00
|Average
|profit trade
|15.60
|loss trade
|-25.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (61.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-75.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|61.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-75.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.01 09:36
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.2764
|1.2739
|1.2789
|2
|2006.06.01 09:47
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.2776
|1.2739
|1.2789
|12.00
|1012.00
|3
|2006.06.01 10:24
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.2791
|1.2816
|1.2766
|4
|2006.06.01 11:53
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.2776
|1.2816
|1.2766
|15.00
|1027.00
|5
|2006.06.02 09:27
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.2806
|1.2831
|1.2781
|6
|2006.06.02 14:29
|s/l
|3
|0.10
|1.2831
|1.2831
|1.2781
|-25.00
|1002.00
|7
|2006.06.02 14:31
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.2879
|1.2854
|1.2904
|8
|2006.06.02 14:32
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.2901
|1.2854
|1.2904
|22.00
|1024.00
|9
|2006.06.02 17:58
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.2915
|1.2890
|1.2940
|10
|2006.06.02 18:39
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.2928
|1.2890
|1.2940
|13.00
|1037.00
|11
|2006.06.05 09:47
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.2959
|1.2934
|1.2984
|12
|2006.06.05 10:50
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.2972
|1.2934
|1.2984
|13.00
|1050.00
|13
|2006.06.05 14:53
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.2942
|1.2917
|1.2967
|14
|2006.06.05 16:33
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.2955
|1.2917
|1.2967
|13.00
|1063.00
|15
|2006.06.06 23:09
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.2835
|1.2810
|1.2860
|16
|2006.06.06 23:10
|s/l
|8
|0.10
|1.2810
|1.2810
|1.2860
|-25.00
|1038.00
|17
|2006.06.07 09:52
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.2800
|1.2775
|1.2825
|18
|2006.06.07 09:57
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.2813
|1.2775
|1.2825
|13.00
|1051.00
|19
|2006.06.08 03:18
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.2783
|1.2758
|1.2808
|20
|2006.06.08 08:10
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.2799
|1.2758
|1.2808
|16.00
|1067.00
|21
|2006.06.08 13:50
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.2742
|1.2717
|1.2767
|22
|2006.06.08 14:04
|s/l
|11
|0.10
|1.2717
|1.2717
|1.2767
|-25.00
|1042.00
|23
|2006.06.09 14:33
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.2610
|1.2635
|1.2585
|24
|2006.06.09 15:18
|s/l
|12
|0.10
|1.2635
|1.2635
|1.2585
|-25.00
|1017.00
|25
|2006.06.15 04:02
|buy
|13
|0.10
|1.2619
|1.2594
|1.2644
|26
|2006.06.15 14:33
|s/l
|13
|0.10
|1.2594
|1.2594
|1.2644
|-25.00
|992.00
|27
|2006.06.20 15:25
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.2570
|1.2545
|1.2595
|28
|2006.06.20 18:28
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.2586
|1.2545
|1.2595
|16.00
|1008.00
|29
|2006.06.30 14:31
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.2724
|1.2699
|1.2749
|30
|2006.06.30 14:31
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.2747
|1.2699
|1.2749
|23.00
|1031.00