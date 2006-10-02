Strategy Tester Report
Phoenix_4_CONTEST

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2006.10.02 00:00 - 2006.10.13 22:45 (2006.10.01 - 2006.10.13)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersLots=1; MaximumRisk=0.3; DecreaseFactor=1; PrefSettings=true; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true; UseSignal2=true; UseSignal3=true; UseSignal4=true; UseSignal5=true; SMAPeriod=0; SMA2Bars=0; Percent=0; EnvelopePeriod=0; OSMAFast=0; OSMASlow=0; OSMASignal=0; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=0; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=0; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0; DVStayOut=0;
Bars in test57692Ticks modelled92895Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit667.07Gross profit5158.99Gross loss-4491.92
Profit factor1.15Expected payoff111.18
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown4491.92 (29.63%)Relative drawdown29.63% (4491.92)
Total trades6Short positions (won %)4 (50.00%)Long positions (won %)2 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)4 (66.67%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (33.33%)
Largestprofit trade1512.00loss trade-3181.01
Averageprofit trade1289.75loss trade-2245.96
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (5158.99)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-4491.92)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5158.99 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-4491.92 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.10.02 04:45sell13.00118.23119.07117.81
22006.10.02 15:35t/p13.00117.81119.07117.811069.6111069.61
32006.10.02 15:35buy23.30117.80116.96118.22
42006.10.04 13:28t/p23.30118.22116.96118.221258.1912327.80
52006.10.04 13:28sell33.70118.22119.06117.80
62006.10.04 23:17t/p33.70117.80119.06117.801319.1913646.99
72006.10.05 09:30buy44.10117.63116.79118.05
82006.10.06 04:46t/p44.10118.05116.79118.051512.0015158.99
92006.10.06 11:45sell54.50117.99118.83117.57
102006.10.06 15:53s/l54.50118.83118.83117.57-3181.0111977.98
112006.10.06 21:45sell63.60119.00119.84118.58
122006.10.12 23:59close at stop63.60119.33119.84118.58-1310.9110667.07