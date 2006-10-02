|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.10.02 00:00 - 2006.10.13 22:45 (2006.10.01 - 2006.10.13)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.3; DecreaseFactor=1; PrefSettings=true;
MM=true;
AccountIsMicro=false;
TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true;
UseSignal2=true;
UseSignal3=true;
UseSignal4=true;
UseSignal5=true;
SMAPeriod=0; SMA2Bars=0; Percent=0; EnvelopePeriod=0; OSMAFast=0; OSMASlow=0; OSMASignal=0; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=0; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=0; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0; DVStayOut=0;
|Bars in test
|57692
|Ticks modelled
|92895
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|667.07
|Gross profit
|5158.99
|Gross loss
|-4491.92
|Profit factor
|1.15
|Expected payoff
|111.18
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|4491.92 (29.63%)
|Relative drawdown
|29.63% (4491.92)
|Total trades
|6
|Short positions (won %)
|4 (50.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1512.00
|loss trade
|-3181.01
|Average
|profit trade
|1289.75
|loss trade
|-2245.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (5158.99)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-4491.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5158.99 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-4491.92 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2