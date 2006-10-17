Velocity4x

Account: 9001272 Name: 10Points Currency: USD 2006 October 19, 21:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7241702006.10.17 23:51balanceDeposit3 000.00
7242112006.10.17 23:56sell0.10eurusd1.25381.26291.25132006.10.18 12:411.25280.000.000.0010.00
7242502006.10.18 00:02buy0.10usdchf1.26851.25941.27102006.10.18 12:381.26960.000.000.008.66
7271452006.10.18 06:36buy0.20usdchf1.26701.25941.26952006.10.18 12:381.26950.000.000.0039.38
7271562006.10.18 06:37sell0.20eurusd1.25531.26291.25282006.10.18 12:411.25280.000.000.0050.00
7294162006.10.18 12:38buy0.10usdchf1.26961.26051.27212006.10.18 13:111.27210.000.000.0019.65
7294822006.10.18 12:41sell0.10eurusd1.25281.26191.25032006.10.18 13:211.25030.000.000.0025.00
7298152006.10.18 13:11buy0.10usdchf1.27271.26361.27522006.10.19 13:221.26360.000.002.89-72.02
7300072006.10.18 13:21sell0.10eurusd1.25031.25941.24782006.10.19 13:461.25940.000.002.16-91.00
7306442006.10.18 15:08sell0.20eurusd1.25181.25941.24932006.10.19 13:461.25940.000.004.32-152.00
7320572006.10.18 17:15buy0.20usdchf1.27111.26351.27362006.10.19 13:221.26350.000.005.77-120.31
7332552006.10.18 19:06sell0.40eurusd1.25331.25941.25082006.10.19 13:461.25940.000.008.64-244.00
7372222006.10.19 01:55buy0.40usdchf1.26951.26341.27202006.10.19 13:221.26340.000.000.00-193.13
7404522006.10.19 07:30sell0.80eurusd1.25491.25951.25292006.10.19 13:461.25950.000.000.00-368.00
7441752006.10.19 13:22sell0.10usdchf1.26341.27101.26142006.10.19 14:361.26140.000.000.0015.86
7444912006.10.19 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.25931.25021.26132006.10.19 17:081.26130.000.000.0020.00
7449352006.10.19 14:36sell0.10usdchf1.26121.26881.25922006.10.19 17:091.25920.000.000.0015.88
7472562006.10.19 17:08buy0.10eurusd1.26151.25241.26352006.10.19 18:201.26350.000.000.0020.00
7473112006.10.19 17:09sell0.10usdchf1.25871.26631.25672006.10.19 17:471.25670.000.000.0015.91
  0.00 0.00 23.78 -1 000.12
Closed P/L: -976.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7480742006.10.19 17:48sell0.10usdchf1.25661.26421.2546 1.25750.000.00-1.13-7.16
7486332006.10.19 18:20buy0.10eurusd1.26381.25471.2658 1.26230.000.00-0.87-15.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.00 -22.16
 Floating P/L: -24.16
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -976.34 Floating P/L: -24.16 Margin: 226.38
Balance: 2 023.66 Equity: 1 999.50 Free Margin: 1 773.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 240.34 Gross Loss: 1 216.68 Total Net Profit: -976.34
Profit Factor: 0.20 Expected Payoff: -54.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 063.99 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 216.68 (38.59%)  
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (61.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (38.89%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: -368.00
Average profit trade: 21.85 loss trade: -173.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (152.69) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 216.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 152.69 (6) consecutive loss (count): -1 216.68 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 7