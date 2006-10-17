|Account: 9001272
|Name: 10Points
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 19, 21:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|724170
|2006.10.17 23:51
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|724211
|2006.10.17 23:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2538
|1.2629
|1.2513
|2006.10.18 12:41
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|724250
|2006.10.18 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2685
|1.2594
|1.2710
|2006.10.18 12:38
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.66
|727145
|2006.10.18 06:36
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2670
|1.2594
|1.2695
|2006.10.18 12:38
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.38
|727156
|2006.10.18 06:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2553
|1.2629
|1.2528
|2006.10.18 12:41
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|729416
|2006.10.18 12:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2696
|1.2605
|1.2721
|2006.10.18 13:11
|1.2721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.65
|729482
|2006.10.18 12:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2619
|1.2503
|2006.10.18 13:21
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|729815
|2006.10.18 13:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2727
|1.2636
|1.2752
|2006.10.19 13:22
|1.2636
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|-72.02
|730007
|2006.10.18 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2503
|1.2594
|1.2478
|2006.10.19 13:46
|1.2594
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-91.00
|730644
|2006.10.18 15:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2518
|1.2594
|1.2493
|2006.10.19 13:46
|1.2594
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-152.00
|732057
|2006.10.18 17:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2711
|1.2635
|1.2736
|2006.10.19 13:22
|1.2635
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|-120.31
|733255
|2006.10.18 19:06
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2533
|1.2594
|1.2508
|2006.10.19 13:46
|1.2594
|0.00
|0.00
|8.64
|-244.00
|737222
|2006.10.19 01:55
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2695
|1.2634
|1.2720
|2006.10.19 13:22
|1.2634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-193.13
|740452
|2006.10.19 07:30
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2549
|1.2595
|1.2529
|2006.10.19 13:46
|1.2595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-368.00
|744175
|2006.10.19 13:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2634
|1.2710
|1.2614
|2006.10.19 14:36
|1.2614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.86
|744491
|2006.10.19 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2593
|1.2502
|1.2613
|2006.10.19 17:08
|1.2613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|744935
|2006.10.19 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2612
|1.2688
|1.2592
|2006.10.19 17:09
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.88
|747256
|2006.10.19 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2615
|1.2524
|1.2635
|2006.10.19 18:20
|1.2635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|747311
|2006.10.19 17:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2587
|1.2663
|1.2567
|2006.10.19 17:47
|1.2567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.91
|0.00
|0.00
|23.78
|-1 000.12
|Closed P/L:
|-976.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|748074
|2006.10.19 17:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2566
|1.2642
|1.2546
|1.2575
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|-7.16
|748633
|2006.10.19 18:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2638
|1.2547
|1.2658
|1.2623
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|-22.16
|Floating P/L:
|-24.16
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-976.34
|Floating P/L:
|-24.16
|Margin:
|226.38
|Balance:
|2 023.66
|Equity:
|1 999.50
|Free Margin:
|1 773.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|240.34
|Gross Loss:
|1 216.68
|Total Net Profit:
|-976.34
|Profit Factor:
|0.20
|Expected Payoff:
|-54.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 063.99
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 216.68 (38.59%)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (61.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (38.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|-368.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.85
|loss trade:
|-173.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (152.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 216.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|152.69 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 216.68 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|7