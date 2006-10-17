|Account: 9001272
|Name: 10Points
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 18, 23:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|724170
|2006.10.17 23:51
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|724211
|2006.10.17 23:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2538
|1.2629
|1.2513
|2006.10.18 12:41
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|724250
|2006.10.18 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2685
|1.2594
|1.2710
|2006.10.18 12:38
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.66
|727145
|2006.10.18 06:36
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2670
|1.2594
|1.2695
|2006.10.18 12:38
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.38
|727156
|2006.10.18 06:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2553
|1.2629
|1.2528
|2006.10.18 12:41
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|729416
|2006.10.18 12:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2696
|1.2605
|1.2721
|2006.10.18 13:11
|1.2721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.65
|729482
|2006.10.18 12:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2528
|1.2619
|1.2503
|2006.10.18 13:21
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.69
|Closed P/L:
|152.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|730007
|2006.10.18 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2503
|1.2594
|1.2478
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-39.00
|730644
|2006.10.18 15:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2518
|1.2594
|1.2493
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-48.00
|733255
|2006.10.18 19:06
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2533
|1.2594
|1.2508
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|8.64
|-36.00
|729815
|2006.10.18 13:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2727
|1.2636
|1.2752
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|-23.63
|732057
|2006.10.18 17:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2711
|1.2635
|1.2736
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|-22.05
|0.00
|0.00
|23.78
|-168.68
|Floating P/L:
|-144.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|152.69
|Floating P/L:
|-144.90
|Margin:
|1 176.71
|Balance:
|3 152.69
|Equity:
|3 007.79
|Free Margin:
|1 831.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|152.69
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|152.69
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|25.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.45
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (152.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|152.69 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0