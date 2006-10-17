Velocity4x

Account: 9001272 Name: 10Points Currency: USD 2006 October 18, 23:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7241702006.10.17 23:51balanceDeposit3 000.00
7242112006.10.17 23:56sell0.10eurusd1.25381.26291.25132006.10.18 12:411.25280.000.000.0010.00
7242502006.10.18 00:02buy0.10usdchf1.26851.25941.27102006.10.18 12:381.26960.000.000.008.66
7271452006.10.18 06:36buy0.20usdchf1.26701.25941.26952006.10.18 12:381.26950.000.000.0039.38
7271562006.10.18 06:37sell0.20eurusd1.25531.26291.25282006.10.18 12:411.25280.000.000.0050.00
7294162006.10.18 12:38buy0.10usdchf1.26961.26051.27212006.10.18 13:111.27210.000.000.0019.65
7294822006.10.18 12:41sell0.10eurusd1.25281.26191.25032006.10.18 13:211.25030.000.000.0025.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 152.69
Closed P/L: 152.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7300072006.10.18 13:21sell0.10eurusd1.25031.25941.2478 1.25420.000.002.16-39.00
7306442006.10.18 15:08sell0.20eurusd1.25181.25941.2493 1.25420.000.004.32-48.00
7332552006.10.18 19:06sell0.40eurusd1.25331.25941.2508 1.25420.000.008.64-36.00
7298152006.10.18 13:11buy0.10usdchf1.27271.26361.2752 1.26970.000.002.89-23.63
7320572006.10.18 17:15buy0.20usdchf1.27111.26351.2736 1.26970.000.005.77-22.05
  0.00 0.00 23.78 -168.68
 Floating P/L: -144.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 152.69 Floating P/L: -144.90 Margin: 1 176.71
Balance: 3 152.69 Equity: 3 007.79 Free Margin: 1 831.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 152.69 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 152.69
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 25.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 25.45 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (152.69) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 152.69 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0