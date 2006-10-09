|Account: 1186957
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 11, 01:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13303415
|2006.10.09 02:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2605
|0.0000
|1.2630
|2006.10.10 08:09
|1.2630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|19.79
|13303498
|2006.10.08 22:01
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2006.10.10 08:09
|1.2633
|cancelled
|13303470
|2006.10.08 22:01
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2560
|0.0000
|1.2585
|2006.10.10 08:09
|1.2634
|cancelled
|13303456
|2006.10.08 22:01
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2575
|0.0000
|1.2600
|2006.10.10 08:09
|1.2633
|cancelled
|13303430
|2006.10.08 22:01
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2590
|0.0000
|1.2615
|2006.10.10 08:09
|1.2633
|cancelled
|13303211
|2006.10.08 22:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2645
|2006.10.10 08:09
|1.2626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|2.38
|13403481
|2006.10.10 08:09
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2631
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.10.10 08:30
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.88
|13403606
|2006.10.10 08:10
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2556
|0.0000
|1.2581
|2006.10.10 08:30
|1.2660
|cancelled
|13403557
|2006.10.10 08:09
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2571
|0.0000
|1.2596
|2006.10.10 08:30
|1.2662
|cancelled
|13403539
|2006.10.10 08:09
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2586
|0.0000
|1.2611
|2006.10.10 08:30
|1.2662
|cancelled
|13403525
|2006.10.10 08:09
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2601
|0.0000
|1.2626
|2006.10.10 08:30
|1.2661
|cancelled
|13403496
|2006.10.10 08:09
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2616
|0.0000
|1.2641
|2006.10.10 08:30
|1.2660
|cancelled
|13303522
|2006.10.10 08:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2563
|0.0000
|1.2588
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|13303884
|2006.10.08 22:04
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2518
|0.0000
|1.2543
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2593
|cancelled
|13303748
|2006.10.08 22:02
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2533
|0.0000
|1.2558
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2593
|cancelled
|13303536
|2006.10.08 22:02
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2548
|0.0000
|1.2573
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2594
|cancelled
|13303443
|2006.10.10 08:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2578
|0.0000
|1.2603
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|13303114
|2006.10.08 22:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2593
|0.0000
|1.2618
|2006.10.10 08:38
|1.2590
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-1.50
|13412814
|2006.10.10 08:38
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2516
|0.0000
|1.2541
|2006.10.10 10:09
|1.2575
|cancelled
|13412798
|2006.10.10 08:38
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2531
|0.0000
|1.2556
|2006.10.10 10:10
|1.2574
|cancelled
|13412716
|2006.10.10 08:38
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2546
|0.0000
|1.2571
|2006.10.10 10:10
|1.2575
|cancelled
|13412657
|2006.10.10 09:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2561
|0.0000
|1.2586
|2006.10.10 10:10
|1.2572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|13412613
|2006.10.10 08:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2576
|0.0000
|1.2601
|2006.10.10 10:10
|1.2573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|13412513
|2006.10.10 08:38
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2591
|0.0000
|1.2616
|2006.10.10 10:10
|1.2570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|13408864
|2006.10.10 08:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2646
|0.0000
|1.2671
|2006.10.10 10:39
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.73
|13409063
|2006.10.10 08:31
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2586
|0.0000
|1.2611
|2006.10.10 10:39
|1.2675
|cancelled
|13409034
|2006.10.10 08:31
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2601
|0.0000
|1.2626
|2006.10.10 10:39
|1.2676
|cancelled
|13409002
|2006.10.10 08:31
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2616
|0.0000
|1.2641
|2006.10.10 10:39
|1.2675
|cancelled
|13408897
|2006.10.10 08:31
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2631
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.10.10 10:39
|1.2674
|cancelled
|13408853
|2006.10.10 08:31
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2661
|0.0000
|1.2686
|2006.10.10 10:39
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.95
|13422610
|2006.10.10 10:10
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2500
|0.0000
|1.2525
|2006.10.10 12:31
|1.2544
|cancelled
|13422603
|2006.10.10 10:10
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2515
|0.0000
|1.2540
|2006.10.10 12:32
|1.2545
|cancelled
|13422595
|2006.10.10 11:47
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2530
|0.0000
|1.2555
|2006.10.10 12:32
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|13422593
|2006.10.10 11:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2570
|2006.10.10 12:32
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|13422576
|2006.10.10 10:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2560
|0.0000
|1.2585
|2006.10.10 12:33
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|13422563
|2006.10.10 10:10
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2575
|0.0000
|1.2600
|2006.10.10 12:33
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|13424916
|2006.10.10 10:40
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2698
|2006.10.10 13:38
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.84
|13424966
|2006.10.10 10:40
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2598
|0.0000
|1.2623
|2006.10.10 13:38
|1.2701
|cancelled
|13424958
|2006.10.10 10:40
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2613
|0.0000
|1.2638
|2006.10.10 13:38
|1.2702
|cancelled
|13424938
|2006.10.10 10:40
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2628
|0.0000
|1.2653
|2006.10.10 13:38
|1.2703
|cancelled
|13424934
|2006.10.10 10:40
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2643
|0.0000
|1.2668
|2006.10.10 13:38
|1.2703
|cancelled
|13424929
|2006.10.10 10:40
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2658
|0.0000
|1.2683
|2006.10.10 13:38
|1.2702
|cancelled
|13440388
|2006.10.10 16:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2711
|2006.10.10 21:40
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|19.66
|13440552
|2006.10.10 13:38
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2626
|0.0000
|1.2651
|2006.10.10 21:40
|1.2716
|cancelled
|13440542
|2006.10.10 13:38
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2641
|0.0000
|1.2666
|2006.10.10 21:40
|1.2714
|cancelled
|13440535
|2006.10.10 13:38
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2656
|0.0000
|1.2681
|2006.10.10 21:40
|1.2715
|cancelled
|13440512
|2006.10.10 13:38
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2696
|2006.10.10 21:40
|1.2714
|cancelled
|13440362
|2006.10.10 13:38
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2701
|0.0000
|1.2726
|2006.10.10 21:40
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|3.93
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|161.16
|Closed P/L:
|163.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13436088
|2006.10.10 12:33
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2565
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-2.00
|13436093
|2006.10.10 13:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2525
|0.0000
|1.2550
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|11.00
|13459350
|2006.10.10 21:40
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2741
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|4.28
|Floating P/L:
|2.98
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|13436100
|2006.10.10 12:33
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2535
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|13436103
|2006.10.10 12:33
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2520
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|13436104
|2006.10.10 12:33
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2505
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|13436105
|2006.10.10 12:33
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2465
|0.0000
|1.2490
|1.2538
|DLM222777
|13459360
|2006.10.10 21:40
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2701
|0.0000
|1.2726
|1.2708
|DLM222777
|13459363
|2006.10.10 21:40
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2711
|1.2708
|DLM222777
|13459365
|2006.10.10 21:40
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2696
|1.2708
|DLM222777
|13459369
|2006.10.10 21:40
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2656
|0.0000
|1.2681
|1.2708
|DLM222777
|13459373
|2006.10.10 21:40
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2641
|0.0000
|1.2666
|1.2708
|DLM222777
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|163.71
|Floating P/L:
|2.98
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|15 535.88
|Equity:
|15 538.86
|Free Margin:
|15 338.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|225.14
|Gross Loss:
|61.43
|Total Net Profit:
|163.71
|Profit Factor:
|3.66
|Expected Payoff:
|9.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|46.00 (0.30%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.30% (46.00)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|-20.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.76
|loss trade:
|-10.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (96.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-46.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|96.54 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-46.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2