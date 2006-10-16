|Account: 1186957
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 17, 22:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13677578
|2006.10.16 01:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2490
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|13677677
|2006.10.15 22:06
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2430
|0.0000
|1.2455
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2516
|cancelled
|13677661
|2006.10.15 22:06
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2470
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2516
|cancelled
|13677634
|2006.10.15 22:03
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2460
|0.0000
|1.2485
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2516
|cancelled
|13677598
|2006.10.15 22:03
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2475
|0.0000
|1.2500
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2516
|cancelled
|13677175
|2006.10.15 22:01
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2505
|0.0000
|1.2530
|2006.10.16 06:58
|1.2514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|13702767
|2006.10.16 07:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2502
|0.0000
|1.2527
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|13702833
|2006.10.16 06:59
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2467
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2530
|cancelled
|13702798
|2006.10.16 06:59
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2529
|cancelled
|13702793
|2006.10.16 06:59
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2472
|0.0000
|1.2497
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2529
|cancelled
|13702776
|2006.10.16 06:58
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2512
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2529
|cancelled
|13702762
|2006.10.16 06:58
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2517
|0.0000
|1.2542
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|13677567
|2006.10.15 22:02
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2006.10.16 10:02
|1.2730
|cancelled
|13677565
|2006.10.15 22:02
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2685
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.10.16 10:02
|1.2729
|cancelled
|13677559
|2006.10.15 22:02
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2725
|2006.10.16 10:02
|1.2727
|cancelled
|13677524
|2006.10.16 08:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2715
|0.0000
|1.2740
|2006.10.16 10:02
|1.2724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.15
|13677217
|2006.10.16 07:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2730
|0.0000
|1.2755
|2006.10.16 10:03
|1.2724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.72
|13677024
|2006.10.15 22:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2745
|0.0000
|1.2770
|2006.10.16 10:03
|1.2725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.86
|13723288
|2006.10.16 10:03
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2655
|0.0000
|1.2680
|2006.10.16 14:13
|1.2718
|cancelled
|13723282
|2006.10.16 10:03
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2695
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2717
|cancelled
|13723269
|2006.10.16 10:03
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2685
|0.0000
|1.2710
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2718
|cancelled
|13723246
|2006.10.16 13:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2700
|0.0000
|1.2725
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.88
|13723234
|2006.10.16 10:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2715
|0.0000
|1.2740
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|13723217
|2006.10.16 10:03
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2730
|0.0000
|1.2755
|2006.10.16 14:14
|1.2712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.08
|13713751
|2006.10.16 09:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2513
|0.0000
|1.2538
|2006.10.16 22:37
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|25.00
|13713834
|2006.10.16 08:09
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2453
|0.0000
|1.2478
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2542
|cancelled
|13713807
|2006.10.16 08:09
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2541
|cancelled
|13713802
|2006.10.16 08:09
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2508
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2541
|cancelled
|13713784
|2006.10.16 08:09
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2523
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2541
|cancelled
|13713718
|2006.10.16 08:08
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2528
|0.0000
|1.2553
|2006.10.16 22:38
|1.2537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|4.50
|13746703
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2642
|0.0000
|1.2667
|2006.10.17 13:00
|1.2706
|cancelled
|13746700
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2657
|0.0000
|1.2682
|2006.10.17 13:00
|1.2706
|cancelled
|13746698
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2697
|2006.10.17 13:00
|1.2704
|cancelled
|13746695
|2006.10.17 07:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2687
|0.0000
|1.2712
|2006.10.17 13:00
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.33
|13746685
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2702
|0.0000
|1.2727
|2006.10.17 13:00
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|13746681
|2006.10.16 14:14
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2717
|0.0000
|1.2742
|2006.10.17 13:00
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-7.48
|13768906
|2006.10.17 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2525
|0.0000
|1.2550
|2006.10.17 13:22
|1.2550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|13769055
|2006.10.16 22:39
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2465
|0.0000
|1.2490
|2006.10.17 13:22
|1.2553
|cancelled
|13769024
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2505
|2006.10.17 13:22
|1.2552
|cancelled
|13768958
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2495
|0.0000
|1.2520
|2006.10.17 13:22
|1.2551
|cancelled
|13768916
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2510
|0.0000
|1.2535
|2006.10.17 13:23
|1.2551
|cancelled
|13768904
|2006.10.16 22:38
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2540
|0.0000
|1.2565
|2006.10.17 13:23
|1.2547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|13824368
|2006.10.17 13:00
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2627
|0.0000
|1.2652
|2006.10.17 16:22
|1.2659
|cancelled
|13824322
|2006.10.17 16:02
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2642
|0.0000
|1.2667
|2006.10.17 16:23
|1.2655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.18
|13824291
|2006.10.17 15:39
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2657
|0.0000
|1.2682
|2006.10.17 16:23
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.16
|13824281
|2006.10.17 13:18
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2672
|0.0000
|1.2697
|2006.10.17 16:23
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.70
|13824256
|2006.10.17 13:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2687
|0.0000
|1.2712
|2006.10.17 16:23
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.49
|13824211
|2006.10.17 13:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2702
|0.0000
|1.2727
|2006.10.17 16:23
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.78
|13848315
|2006.10.17 16:23
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2660
|0.0000
|1.2685
|2006.10.17 21:10
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|9.85
|13848394
|2006.10.17 16:24
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2585
|0.0000
|1.2610
|2006.10.17 21:10
|1.2690
|cancelled
|13848346
|2006.10.17 16:24
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2600
|0.0000
|1.2625
|2006.10.17 21:10
|1.2690
|cancelled
|13848343
|2006.10.17 16:24
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2615
|0.0000
|1.2640
|2006.10.17 21:10
|1.2690
|cancelled
|13848331
|2006.10.17 16:23
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2630
|0.0000
|1.2655
|2006.10.17 21:10
|1.2688
|cancelled
|13848325
|2006.10.17 16:23
|buy limit
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2645
|0.0000
|1.2670
|2006.10.17 21:10
|1.2688
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|157.90
|Closed P/L:
|157.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13830547
|2006.10.17 13:23
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2552
|0.0000
|1.2577
|1.2550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-1.00
|13830567
|2006.10.17 21:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2537
|0.0000
|1.2562
|1.2550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|13865692
|2006.10.17 21:10
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2689
|0.0000
|1.2714
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.52
|13865731
|2006.10.17 22:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2674
|0.0000
|1.2699
|1.2675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|7.27
|Floating P/L:
|6.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|13830589
|2006.10.17 13:23
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2522
|0.0000
|1.2547
|1.2552
|DLM222777
|13830596
|2006.10.17 13:23
|buy limit
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2507
|0.0000
|1.2532
|1.2552
|DLM222777
|13830605
|2006.10.17 13:23
|buy limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2492
|0.0000
|1.2517
|1.2552
|DLM222777
|13830628
|2006.10.17 13:23
|buy limit
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2477
|0.0000
|1.2502
|1.2552
|DLM222777
|13865754
|2006.10.17 21:10
|buy limit
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2659
|0.0000
|1.2684
|1.2680
|DLM222777
|13865808
|2006.10.17 21:10
|buy limit
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2644
|0.0000
|1.2669
|1.2680
|DLM222777
|13865827
|2006.10.17 21:11
|buy limit
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2629
|0.0000
|1.2654
|1.2680
|DLM222777
|13865832
|2006.10.17 21:11
|buy limit
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2614
|0.0000
|1.2639
|1.2680
|DLM222777
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|157.60
|Floating P/L:
|6.84
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|15 833.74
|Equity:
|15 840.58
|Free Margin:
|15 540.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|258.09
|Gross Loss:
|100.49
|Total Net Profit:
|157.60
|Profit Factor:
|2.57
|Expected Payoff:
|6.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|69.13 (0.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.43% (69.13)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (56.52%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (56.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (43.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|82.18
|loss trade:
|-24.49
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.85
|loss trade:
|-10.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (72.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-69.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|110.68 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-69.13 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3