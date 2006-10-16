Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1186957 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 17, 22:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
136775782006.10.16 01:23buy0.10eurusd1.24900.00001.25152006.10.16 06:581.25150.000.000.0025.00
136776772006.10.15 22:06buy limit1.60eurusd1.24300.00001.24552006.10.16 06:581.2516cancelled
136776612006.10.15 22:06buy limit0.80eurusd1.24450.00001.24702006.10.16 06:581.2516cancelled
136776342006.10.15 22:03buy limit0.40eurusd1.24600.00001.24852006.10.16 06:581.2516cancelled
136775982006.10.15 22:03buy limit0.20eurusd1.24750.00001.25002006.10.16 06:581.2516cancelled
136771752006.10.15 22:01buy0.05eurusd1.25050.00001.25302006.10.16 06:581.25140.000.000.004.50
137027672006.10.16 07:24buy0.10eurusd1.25020.00001.25272006.10.16 08:081.25270.000.000.0025.00
137028332006.10.16 06:59buy limit1.60eurusd1.24420.00001.24672006.10.16 08:081.2530cancelled
137027982006.10.16 06:59buy limit0.80eurusd1.24570.00001.24822006.10.16 08:081.2529cancelled
137027932006.10.16 06:59buy limit0.40eurusd1.24720.00001.24972006.10.16 08:081.2529cancelled
137027762006.10.16 06:58buy limit0.20eurusd1.24870.00001.25122006.10.16 08:081.2529cancelled
137027622006.10.16 06:58buy0.05eurusd1.25170.00001.25422006.10.16 08:081.25250.000.000.004.00
136775672006.10.15 22:02buy limit1.60usdchf1.26700.00001.26952006.10.16 10:021.2730cancelled
136775652006.10.15 22:02buy limit0.80usdchf1.26850.00001.27102006.10.16 10:021.2729cancelled
136775592006.10.15 22:02buy limit0.40usdchf1.27000.00001.27252006.10.16 10:021.2727cancelled
136775242006.10.16 08:07buy0.20usdchf1.27150.00001.27402006.10.16 10:021.27240.000.000.0014.15
136772172006.10.16 07:03buy0.10usdchf1.27300.00001.27552006.10.16 10:031.27240.000.000.00-4.72
136770242006.10.15 22:00buy0.05usdchf1.27450.00001.27702006.10.16 10:031.27250.000.000.00-7.86
137232882006.10.16 10:03buy limit1.60usdchf1.26550.00001.26802006.10.16 14:131.2718cancelled
137232822006.10.16 10:03buy limit0.80usdchf1.26700.00001.26952006.10.16 14:141.2717cancelled
137232692006.10.16 10:03buy limit0.40usdchf1.26850.00001.27102006.10.16 14:141.2718cancelled
137232462006.10.16 13:48buy0.20usdchf1.27000.00001.27252006.10.16 14:141.27120.000.000.0018.88
137232342006.10.16 10:44buy0.10usdchf1.27150.00001.27402006.10.16 14:141.27110.000.000.00-3.15
137232172006.10.16 10:03buy0.05usdchf1.27300.00001.27552006.10.16 14:141.27120.000.000.00-7.08
137137512006.10.16 09:56buy0.10eurusd1.25130.00001.25382006.10.16 22:371.25380.000.00-0.8725.00
137138342006.10.16 08:09buy limit1.60eurusd1.24530.00001.24782006.10.16 22:381.2542cancelled
137138072006.10.16 08:09buy limit0.80eurusd1.24680.00001.24932006.10.16 22:381.2541cancelled
137138022006.10.16 08:09buy limit0.40eurusd1.24830.00001.25082006.10.16 22:381.2541cancelled
137137842006.10.16 08:09buy limit0.20eurusd1.24980.00001.25232006.10.16 22:381.2541cancelled
137137182006.10.16 08:08buy0.05eurusd1.25280.00001.25532006.10.16 22:381.25370.000.00-0.434.50
137467032006.10.16 14:14buy limit1.60usdchf1.26420.00001.26672006.10.17 13:001.2706cancelled
137467002006.10.16 14:14buy limit0.80usdchf1.26570.00001.26822006.10.17 13:001.2706cancelled
137466982006.10.16 14:14buy limit0.40usdchf1.26720.00001.26972006.10.17 13:001.2704cancelled
137466952006.10.17 07:51buy0.20usdchf1.26870.00001.27122006.10.17 13:001.26980.000.000.0017.33
137466852006.10.16 22:38buy0.10usdchf1.27020.00001.27272006.10.17 13:001.27000.000.000.00-1.57
137466812006.10.16 14:14buy0.05usdchf1.27170.00001.27422006.10.17 13:001.26980.000.000.50-7.48
137689062006.10.17 10:46buy0.10eurusd1.25250.00001.25502006.10.17 13:221.25500.000.000.0025.00
137690552006.10.16 22:39buy limit1.60eurusd1.24650.00001.24902006.10.17 13:221.2553cancelled
137690242006.10.16 22:38buy limit0.80eurusd1.24800.00001.25052006.10.17 13:221.2552cancelled
137689582006.10.16 22:38buy limit0.40eurusd1.24950.00001.25202006.10.17 13:221.2551cancelled
137689162006.10.16 22:38buy limit0.20eurusd1.25100.00001.25352006.10.17 13:231.2551cancelled
137689042006.10.16 22:38buy0.05eurusd1.25400.00001.25652006.10.17 13:231.25470.000.000.003.50
138243682006.10.17 13:00buy limit1.60usdchf1.26270.00001.26522006.10.17 16:221.2659cancelled
138243222006.10.17 16:02buy0.80usdchf1.26420.00001.26672006.10.17 16:231.26550.000.000.0082.18
138242912006.10.17 15:39buy0.40usdchf1.26570.00001.26822006.10.17 16:231.26560.000.000.00-3.16
138242812006.10.17 13:18buy0.20usdchf1.26720.00001.26972006.10.17 16:231.26570.000.000.00-23.70
138242562006.10.17 13:08buy0.10usdchf1.26870.00001.27122006.10.17 16:231.26560.000.000.00-24.49
138242112006.10.17 13:00buy0.05usdchf1.27020.00001.27272006.10.17 16:231.26570.000.000.00-17.78
138483152006.10.17 16:23buy0.05usdchf1.26600.00001.26852006.10.17 21:101.26850.000.000.509.85
138483942006.10.17 16:24buy limit1.60usdchf1.25850.00001.26102006.10.17 21:101.2690cancelled
138483462006.10.17 16:24buy limit0.80usdchf1.26000.00001.26252006.10.17 21:101.2690cancelled
138483432006.10.17 16:24buy limit0.40usdchf1.26150.00001.26402006.10.17 21:101.2690cancelled
138483312006.10.17 16:23buy limit0.20usdchf1.26300.00001.26552006.10.17 21:101.2688cancelled
138483252006.10.17 16:23buy limit0.10usdchf1.26450.00001.26702006.10.17 21:101.2688cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -0.30 157.90
Closed P/L: 157.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
138305472006.10.17 13:23buy0.05eurusd1.25520.00001.2577 1.25500.000.00-0.43-1.00
138305672006.10.17 21:20buy0.10eurusd1.25370.00001.2562 1.25500.000.000.0013.00
138656922006.10.17 21:10buy0.05usdchf1.26890.00001.2714 1.26750.000.000.00-5.52
138657312006.10.17 22:18buy0.10usdchf1.26740.00001.2699 1.26750.000.000.000.79
  0.00 0.00 -0.43 7.27
 Floating P/L: 6.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
138305892006.10.17 13:23buy limit0.20eurusd1.25220.00001.2547 1.2552DLM222777
138305962006.10.17 13:23buy limit0.40eurusd1.25070.00001.2532 1.2552DLM222777
138306052006.10.17 13:23buy limit0.80eurusd1.24920.00001.2517 1.2552DLM222777
138306282006.10.17 13:23buy limit1.60eurusd1.24770.00001.2502 1.2552DLM222777
138657542006.10.17 21:10buy limit0.20usdchf1.26590.00001.2684 1.2680DLM222777
138658082006.10.17 21:10buy limit0.40usdchf1.26440.00001.2669 1.2680DLM222777
138658272006.10.17 21:11buy limit0.80usdchf1.26290.00001.2654 1.2680DLM222777
138658322006.10.17 21:11buy limit1.60usdchf1.26140.00001.2639 1.2680DLM222777
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 157.60 Floating P/L: 6.84 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 15 833.74 Equity: 15 840.58 Free Margin: 15 540.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 258.09 Gross Loss: 100.49 Total Net Profit: 157.60
Profit Factor: 2.57 Expected Payoff: 6.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 69.13 (0.43%) Relative Drawdown: 0.43% (69.13)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (56.52%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (56.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (43.48%)
Largest profit trade: 82.18 loss trade: -24.49
Average profit trade: 19.85 loss trade: -10.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (72.65) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-69.13)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 110.68 (3) consecutive loss (count): -69.13 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3